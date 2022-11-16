Advanced search
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:53 2022-11-16 am EST
996.90 GBX   -0.61%
05:46aUkraine races to restore power after Russian missile barrage
RE
11/15State Capture Graft Entrenched in Govt, National Treasury Warns - South African News Briefs - November 15, 2022
AQ
11/15New York Approves Revelo Advanced Meter
AQ
Ukraine races to restore power after Russian missile barrage

11/16/2022 | 05:46am EST
KYIV (Reuters) - Power was fully restored on Wednesday in seven Ukrainian regions, including in the capital Kyiv, less that 24 hours after a Russian missile barrage on energy infrastructure across the country.

Work to restore electricity was also under way in seven other regions, said Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Ukraine's presidential administration.

He wrote on the Telegram messaging app that emergency cut-offs were still possible, and national grid operator Ukrenergo said it was implementing planned outages across the entire country as repair work continued "around the clock."

"Please prepare for extended times of limited power supply: Stock up on water and charge your devices and power banks ahead of time to stay in touch with your close ones," it said in a statement.

Ukrainian officials said Tuesday's missile barrage was Russia's largest since its Feb. 24 full-scale invasion. Russian forces have increasingly targeted energy infrastructure in recent weeks, seriously damaging up to 40 percent of it, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said.

Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Industry Research Center in Kyiv, said Tuesday's attacks had left about 12 million Ukrainians without power but that electricity had already been restored to the vast majority.

Kharchenko estimated that it would be five to six weeks before Ukraine's energy grid was repaired well enough for most customers to experience minimal or no cut-offs.

"But this is only assuming there are no further attacks," he told a briefing.

The onset of winter, and much colder temperatures, has increased concerns about the stability of heating supply but Tymoshenko said officials were not considering evacuating cities following the missile strikes.

(Additional reporting by Max Hunder; Editing by Timothy Heritage)

By Dan Peleschuk


© Reuters 2022
