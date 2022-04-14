Utilities Up on Defensive Bias, Risk Aversion -- Utilities Roundup

Shares of power producers ticked up, as traders rotated into defensive sectors, wary of exposure to risk ahead of a long weekend.

The fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate around global markets, driving up inflation expectations and bond yields. The combination has proved anathema to cyclical, high-risk sectors.

An elderly couple died as a wind-fueled wildfire in New Mexico burned more than 200 homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

National Grid anticipates that fiscal 2022 underlying earnings per share will be modestly higher than previous projections, and expects to complete the sale of its Rhode Island unit in the first quarter.

