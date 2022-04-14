Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. National Grid plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NG.   GB00BDR05C01

NATIONAL GRID PLC

(NG.)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04/14 11:35:45 am EDT
1185.00 GBX    0.00%
11:27aNATIONAL GRID : Girls Elite Hockey Powered by National Grid
PU
10:13aFTSE Closes Up 0.5% Ahead of Easter Break
DJ
08:07aNATIONAL GRID : Pre-Close Update ahead of 2021/22 Full Year Results - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Utilities Up on Defensive Bias, Risk Aversion -- Utilities Roundup

04/14/2022 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shares of power producers ticked up, as traders rotated into defensive sectors, wary of exposure to risk ahead of a long weekend.

The fallout of the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues to reverberate around global markets, driving up inflation expectations and bond yields. The combination has proved anathema to cyclical, high-risk sectors.

An elderly couple died as a wind-fueled wildfire in New Mexico burned more than 200 homes and forced thousands of people to evacuate.

National Grid anticipates that fiscal 2022 underlying earnings per share will be modestly higher than previous projections, and expects to complete the sale of its Rhode Island unit in the first quarter. 

 Write to Rob Curran at rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-14-22 1751ET

All news about NATIONAL GRID PLC
11:27aNATIONAL GRID : Girls Elite Hockey Powered by National Grid
PU
10:13aFTSE Closes Up 0.5% Ahead of Easter Break
DJ
08:07aNATIONAL GRID : Pre-Close Update ahead of 2021/22 Full Year Results - Form 6-K
PU
05:52aEUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING - Stocks Steady as ECB -2-
DJ
05:45aIAG Tops FTSE Risers as Delta Update Signals Stronger Demand
DJ
05:35aBritain will have enough gas this summer, National Grid says
RE
04:29aJOHN SHIPSEY : FTSE 100 Falls, Gains Elsewhere in Europe
DJ
03:09aFTSE 100 to Edge Higher With ECB Decision in Focus
DJ
02:18aNational Grid Expects Fiscal 2022 Underlying EPS To Exceed Guidance
MT
12:40aNational Grid Expects 2022 Earnings to Beat Prior Guidance
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL GRID PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 747 M 20 566 M 20 566 M
Net income 2022 2 197 M 2 870 M 2 870 M
Net Debt 2022 41 843 M 54 647 M 54 647 M
P/E ratio 2022 19,1x
Yield 2022 4,29%
Capitalization 43 138 M 56 339 M 56 339 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,40x
EV / Sales 2023 5,10x
Nbr of Employees 23 683
Free-Float 93,2%
Chart NATIONAL GRID PLC
Duration : Period :
National Grid plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL GRID PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 183,50 GBX
Average target price 1 111,64 GBX
Spread / Average Target -6,07%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
John Mark Pettigrew Chief Operating Officer-UK Gas Distribution
Andrew Jonathan Agg Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paula Rosput Reynolds Chairman
Adriana Karaboutis Group Chief Information & Digital Officer
Lisa M. Lambert Chief Technology & Innovation Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL GRID PLC11.81%56 378
SEMPRA ENERGY28.83%53 814
ABU DHABI NATIONAL ENERGY COMPANY PJSC3.79%40 713
PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP, INC.7.22%35 924
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-13.65%34 580
ENGIE SA-10.77%30 504