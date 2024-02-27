Weir Group PLC - London-based speciality chemicals and sustainable technology firm - Appoints National Grid PLC Chief Financial Officer Andy Agg as an independent non-executive director, effective immediately. Says he brings "significant" financial experience to the Weir board in light of his role as National Grid CFO. Also announces that Independent Non-Executive Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan will step down, effective from March 31, to pursue other opportunities. Weir Chair Barbara Jeremiah says: "Andy has built a long and successful career as a finance leader, and he brings to the board both his financial and commercial acumen, experience in leading significant transformation programmes and significant transactional experience. We look forward to working with Andy as we drive forward our strategic objectives for Weir."
Current stock price: 1,862.00 pence, up 0.2%
12-month change: down 1.5%
By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News senior reporter
