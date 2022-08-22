Log in
NIAGARA MOHAWK POWER CORPORATION DECLARES PREFERRED STOCK DIVIDENDS

08/22/2022 | 09:45am EDT
SYRACUSE, N.Y., Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Niagara Mohawk Power Corp. (the "Company"), an indirect subsidiary of National Grid USA ("National Grid"), announced that its Board of Directors has declared dividends for the period July 1, 2022 through Sept. 30, 2022 at the following rates for all outstanding series of its preferred stock:

  • .85% on the $100 par value, 3.40% Series;
  • .90% on the $100 par value, 3.60% Series;
  • .975% on the $100 par value, 3.90% Series.

The preferred stock dividends are payable on Sept. 30, 2022, to holders of record on Sept. 16, 2022.

The Company, doing business as National Grid, provides electricity service to approximately 1.6 million customers and natural gas service to approximately 565,000 customers in upstate New York. The Company is based in Syracuse, N.Y.

National Grid is an indirect subsidiary of National Grid plc (LSE: NG; NYSE:NGG). National Grid delivers electricity to approximately 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. It is the largest distributor of natural gas in the northeastern U.S., serving approximately 3.4 million customers in New York and New England.

SOURCE National Grid


© PRNewswire 2022
