National Grid Attends White House Electrification Summit

12/15/2022 | 02:40pm EST
BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National Grid's New York President, Rudy Wynter, was among a select group of energy leaders invited to participate in the White House Electrification Summit this week. The summit convened experts from the private and public sectors to explore how electrification can help the United States meet its climate and equity goals.

"Utilities have an essential role to play in the transition to a cleaner, more fair and affordable energy future," said Wynter. "As I shared at the White House, when it comes to the grid, there is a fine line between right on time and too late. At National Grid, we're pushing the industry forward by engaging in long-term, holistic infrastructure planning so that our networks are ready to meet every customer need, now and in the future."

At the White House summit, National Grid joined the Electric Grid and Systems Innovation panel and discussed the company's strategic response to the changing energy landscape and the introduction of emerging technologies to modernize the electric grid into a more customer-centric, resilient, responsive, efficient, and environmentally sound energy network.

National Grid is committed to ensuring its networks are enabling the clean energy transition and its goals of reaching net zero by 2050, if not sooner.

Modernizing the Electric Grid in the Northeast

In October, National Grid announced a new Dynamic Line Rating deployment in Upstate New York to operate transmission lines in real-time and help meet New York's climate goals. The project, deployed on 115kV lines, is expected to reduce curtailments of renewable generation and increase delivery capacity on transmission lines.

The company is also exploring how Fault Location Isolation and Service Restoration can make it possible for restoration crews to quickly identify and isolate faults to reduce impact to the grid and customers during power outages. National Grid has seen a 30% improvement in reliability from distribution feeder installations implemented in Massachusetts.

Finally, by investing in advanced metering infrastructure, National Grid is transforming the way its customers connect and interact with their energy usage. With access to near-real-time usage data, customers are empowered to manage energy use, costs, and integrate smart-home devices to optimize energy consumption.

About National Grid

About National Grid: National Grid (NYSE: NGG) is an electricity, natural gas, and clean energy delivery company serving more than 20 million people through our networks in New York and Massachusetts. National Grid is focused on building a path to a more affordable, reliable clean energy future through our fossil-free vision. National Grid is transforming our electricity and natural gas networks with smarter, cleaner, and more resilient energy solutions to meet the goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

