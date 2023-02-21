National Health Investors : Investor Presentation - February 2023
02/21/2023 | 04:43pm EST
National
Health
Investors
Investor Update
February 21, 2023
Safe Harbor Statement
These slides and other materials we have filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as information included in oral statements made, or to be made, by our senior management contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "may," "will," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward- looking statements.
Although we believe that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be inaccurate. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law, even if our estimates or assumptions change. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a forward-looking statement in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by us that our plans and objectives will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause our actual results to be materially different from those in or implied by the forward looking statements we make, many of which are beyond our control, include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 or another public health crisis on our tenants and operators; the operating success of our tenants and borrowers for collection of our lease and interest income; the success of property development and construction activities; the risk that the cash flows of our tenants, managers and borrowers would be adversely affected by increased liability claims and liability insurance costs; risks related to environmental laws and the costs associated with liabilities related to hazardous substances; the risk of damage from catastrophic weather and other natural or man-made disasters and the physical effects of climate change; our ability to reinvest cash in real estate investments in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; the risk that the illiquidity of real estate investments could impede our ability to respond to adverse changes in the performance of our properties; operational risks with respect to our senior housing operating portfolio structured communities; risks related to our ability to maintain the privacy and security of Company information; and other risks which are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Investment Overview
1
2
3
4
Portfolio Optimization
Largely Complete
Dispositions largely completed
Bickford rent reset
Improved EBITDARM Coverages Across Senior Housing Portfolio
Legacy Holiday converted to
SHOP
Multiple Drivers Enhance Organic Growth Profile
Repayment of deferral balances
Rent reset on restructured and transitioned properties
SHOP upside as fundamentals improve
Financial Strength Positions
NHI for External Growth
Leverage profile in target range
Significant capacity without near-term equity needs
Active pipeline with strong 4Q22/1Q23 investments
Visibility Continues to
Improve
Achieved high end of 2022 Normalized FAD guidance despite ongoing headwinds
Reposition Bickford & legacy Holiday Portfolios to Prosper as Senior Housing Fundamentals Recover
Maintain Low Levered Balance Sheet to Capitalize on Organic Growth & External Opportunities
ACTIONS AND OUTCOMES
Since 2Q 2021 completed approximately $296.4 million in senior housing dispositions at a NOI cash yield of approximately 2.7% and EBITDARM coverage of 0.47x
Transitioned six properties to new and existing operators
EBITDARM coverage improvement across the need driven senior housing portfolio
NHI is targeting additional assets sales and currently has 13 properties held-for-sale with a net book value of $43.3 million with 4Q 2022 cash rent of $1.0 million
Additional tenant transitions, rent restructures, and lease maturities likely to have modest impact on near-term NOI
Restructured Bickford lease effective April 1, 2022 to approximately $28.3 million annual cash rent with a FMV reset after two years; TTM pro forma EBITDARM coverage through 3Q 2022 was 1.31x
The rent reset immediately improves Bickford's financial health and positions the operator to begin repayments of $20.5 million in cumulative deferrals over the next several years
Transitioned 15 former Holiday properties to our new senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP") effective April 1, 2022, to Discovery Senior Living and Merrill Gardens
SHOP contributed $7.6 million to adjusted NOI during 2022
Despite significant deferrals and asset dispositions, NHI has maintained leverage within its stated goal of 4.0x - 5.0x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA
Completed $152 million in share repurchases in 2022 and continue to have significant capacity to deploy capital
Approximately $52.8 million in deferrals and notes receivable outstanding provide multi-year organic growth opportunity as industry fundamentals improve and tenants repay balances
Expect incremental SHOP long-term opportunity of $6 million - $8 million from 2Q 2022/3Q 2022 annualized results
4
1 Senior Housing & SNF Dispositions
(dollars in thousands)
Since 2Q 2021, NHI has completed the disposition of 32 underperforming senior housing properties for net proceeds of approximately $296.4 million at an implied property cash NOI yield of 2.7% and EBITDARM coverage of 0.47x;
NHI also completed the sale of 7 underperforming NHC SNFs for $43.4 million with little near-term loss of cash rent;
NHI currently has 13 senior housing properties classified as held for sale with a net book value of $43.3 million and 4Q 2022 cash rent of $1.0 million before consideration of potential further deferrals or rent restructurings;
NHI also continues to contemplate future asset sales of underperforming properties as well as limited lease restructurings and tenant concessions.
Net
Annualized
Property
Annualized
Property
EBITDARM
Operator
Units
Properties
Proceeds
Cash Rent
Cash NOI 1
Cash Rent Yield
Cash NOI Yield
Coverage
Senior Housing & SNF Completed Dispositions
Q2 2021
Bickford Senior Living
247
6
$
39,924
$
5,924
$
1,660
14.8%
4.2%
0.42x
Q3 2021
Holiday Retirement
1,030
9
119,799
8,939
4,848
7.5%
4.0%
0.72x
Q3 2021
Senior Living Management
131
1
12,847
1,347
$
169
10.5%
1.3%
0.40x
Q4 2021
Brookdale Senior Living
76
1
11,880
1,413
$
365
11.9%
3.1%
0.40x
Q4 2021
Senior Living Management
98
1
7,275
688
$
(388)
9.5%
(5.3%)
(0.32x)
Q4 2021
Genesis Healthcare
180
1
3,723
842
$
(292)
22.6%
(7.8%)
0.07x
Q1 2022
Vitality Senior Living
135
1
8,302
-
$
(190)
NA
(2.3%)
12.04x
Q2 2022
Holiday Retirement
83
1
2,990
386
$
(88)
12.9%
(2.9%)
0.04x
Q2 2022
Chancellor Health Care
74
2
7,305
-
(123)
NA
(1.7%)
0.00x
Q2 2022
Bickford Senior Living
67
1
3,857
1,967
$
(489)
51.0%
(12.7%)
(0.19x)
Q2 2022
Comfort Care Senior Living
237
4
40,000
3,255
$
2,813
8.1%
7.0%
1.05x
Q2 2022
Bickford Senior Living
171 1
2
22,102
2,817
$
1,133
12.7%
5.1%
0.59x
Q3 2022
Discovery Senior Living
238
2
16,379
625
(1,415)
3.8%
(8.6%)
(0.22x)
Total Senior Housing
2,767
32
$
296,382
$
28,202
$
8,003
9.5%
2.7%
0.47x
Q3 2022
National Healtcare Corporation 2
780
7
43,686
Total Senior Housing & SNF
3,547
39
$
340,068
1
Assumes 5% management fee and $500 per unit capex.
2
NHC disposition only included in Units, Properties and Net Proceeds
