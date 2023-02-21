Advanced search
National Health Investors : Investor Presentation - February 2023

02/21/2023

02/21/2023 | 04:43pm EST
National

Health

Investors

Investor Update

February 21, 2023

Safe Harbor Statement

These slides and other materials we have filed or may file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as information included in oral statements made, or to be made, by our senior management contain forward-looking statements that are based on current expectations, estimates, beliefs and assumptions. Words such as "may," "will," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward- looking statements.

Although we believe that the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, any of those assumptions could prove to be inaccurate, and as a result, the forward-looking statements based on those assumptions also could be inaccurate. While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law, even if our estimates or assumptions change. In light of these and other uncertainties, the inclusion of a forward-looking statement in this presentation should not be regarded as a representation by us that our plans and objectives will be achieved. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause our actual results to be materially different from those in or implied by the forward looking statements we make, many of which are beyond our control, include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 or another public health crisis on our tenants and operators; the operating success of our tenants and borrowers for collection of our lease and interest income; the success of property development and construction activities; the risk that the cash flows of our tenants, managers and borrowers would be adversely affected by increased liability claims and liability insurance costs; risks related to environmental laws and the costs associated with liabilities related to hazardous substances; the risk of damage from catastrophic weather and other natural or man-made disasters and the physical effects of climate change; our ability to reinvest cash in real estate investments in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; the risk that the illiquidity of real estate investments could impede our ability to respond to adverse changes in the performance of our properties; operational risks with respect to our senior housing operating portfolio structured communities; risks related to our ability to maintain the privacy and security of Company information; and other risks which are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

In this presentation we refer to non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with generally

accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations to certain non-GAAP measures can be found at the end of this presentation, in the

Company's quarterly supplementals which can be found on our website at www.nhireit.com, and in quarterly 10-Q filings and annual 10-K

filing. Throughout this presentation, certain abbreviations and acronyms are used to simplify the format. A list of definitions is provided at

2

the end of this presentation to clarify the meaning of any reference that may be ambiguous.

Investment Overview

1

2

3

4

Portfolio Optimization

Largely Complete

  • Dispositions largely completed
  • Bickford rent reset
  • Improved EBITDARM Coverages Across Senior Housing Portfolio
  • Legacy Holiday converted to
    SHOP

Multiple Drivers Enhance Organic Growth Profile

  • Repayment of deferral balances
  • Rent reset on restructured and transitioned properties
  • SHOP upside as fundamentals improve

Financial Strength Positions

NHI for External Growth

  • Leverage profile in target range
  • Significant capacity without near-term equity needs
  • Active pipeline with strong 4Q22/1Q23 investments

Visibility Continues to

Improve

  • Achieved high end of 2022 Normalized FAD guidance despite ongoing headwinds
  • ROIC recovering as optimization efforts conclude
  • Better visibility into 2023

3

1 Portfolio Optimization Overview

OBJECTIVES

Optimize Portfolio through Significant

Asset Sales & Tenant Transitions; Additional Restructuring Continues

Reposition Bickford & legacy Holiday Portfolios to Prosper as Senior Housing Fundamentals Recover

Maintain Low Levered Balance Sheet to Capitalize on Organic Growth & External Opportunities

ACTIONS AND OUTCOMES

  • Since 2Q 2021 completed approximately $296.4 million in senior housing dispositions at a NOI cash yield of approximately 2.7% and EBITDARM coverage of 0.47x
  • Transitioned six properties to new and existing operators
  • EBITDARM coverage improvement across the need driven senior housing portfolio
  • NHI is targeting additional assets sales and currently has 13 properties held-for-sale with a net book value of $43.3 million with 4Q 2022 cash rent of $1.0 million
  • Additional tenant transitions, rent restructures, and lease maturities likely to have modest impact on near-term NOI
  • Restructured Bickford lease effective April 1, 2022 to approximately $28.3 million annual cash rent with a FMV reset after two years; TTM pro forma EBITDARM coverage through 3Q 2022 was 1.31x
  • The rent reset immediately improves Bickford's financial health and positions the operator to begin repayments of $20.5 million in cumulative deferrals over the next several years
  • Transitioned 15 former Holiday properties to our new senior housing operating portfolio ("SHOP") effective April 1, 2022, to Discovery Senior Living and Merrill Gardens
  • SHOP contributed $7.6 million to adjusted NOI during 2022
  • Despite significant deferrals and asset dispositions, NHI has maintained leverage within its stated goal of 4.0x - 5.0x net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA
  • Completed $152 million in share repurchases in 2022 and continue to have significant capacity to deploy capital
  • Approximately $52.8 million in deferrals and notes receivable outstanding provide multi-year organic growth opportunity as industry fundamentals improve and tenants repay balances
  • Expect incremental SHOP long-term opportunity of $6 million - $8 million from 2Q 2022/3Q 2022 annualized results

4

1 Senior Housing & SNF Dispositions

(dollars in thousands)

  • Since 2Q 2021, NHI has completed the disposition of 32 underperforming senior housing properties for net proceeds of approximately $296.4 million at an implied property cash NOI yield of 2.7% and EBITDARM coverage of 0.47x;
  • NHI also completed the sale of 7 underperforming NHC SNFs for $43.4 million with little near-term loss of cash rent;
  • NHI currently has 13 senior housing properties classified as held for sale with a net book value of $43.3 million and 4Q 2022 cash rent of $1.0 million before consideration of potential further deferrals or rent restructurings;
  • NHI also continues to contemplate future asset sales of underperforming properties as well as limited lease restructurings and tenant concessions.

Net

Annualized

Property

Annualized

Property

EBITDARM

Operator

Units

Properties

Proceeds

Cash Rent

Cash NOI 1

Cash Rent Yield

Cash NOI Yield

Coverage

Senior Housing & SNF Completed Dispositions

Q2 2021

Bickford Senior Living

247

6

$

39,924

$

5,924

$

1,660

14.8%

4.2%

0.42x

Q3 2021

Holiday Retirement

1,030

9

119,799

8,939

4,848

7.5%

4.0%

0.72x

Q3 2021

Senior Living Management

131

1

12,847

1,347

$

169

10.5%

1.3%

0.40x

Q4 2021

Brookdale Senior Living

76

1

11,880

1,413

$

365

11.9%

3.1%

0.40x

Q4 2021

Senior Living Management

98

1

7,275

688

$

(388)

9.5%

(5.3%)

(0.32x)

Q4 2021

Genesis Healthcare

180

1

3,723

842

$

(292)

22.6%

(7.8%)

0.07x

Q1 2022

Vitality Senior Living

135

1

8,302

-

$

(190)

NA

(2.3%)

12.04x

Q2 2022

Holiday Retirement

83

1

2,990

386

$

(88)

12.9%

(2.9%)

0.04x

Q2 2022

Chancellor Health Care

74

2

7,305

-

(123)

NA

(1.7%)

0.00x

Q2 2022

Bickford Senior Living

67

1

3,857

1,967

$

(489)

51.0%

(12.7%)

(0.19x)

Q2 2022

Comfort Care Senior Living

237

4

40,000

3,255

$

2,813

8.1%

7.0%

1.05x

Q2 2022

Bickford Senior Living

171 1

2

22,102

2,817

$

1,133

12.7%

5.1%

0.59x

Q3 2022

Discovery Senior Living

238

2

16,379

625

(1,415)

3.8%

(8.6%)

(0.22x)

Total Senior Housing

2,767

32

$

296,382

$

28,202

$

8,003

9.5%

2.7%

0.47x

Q3 2022

National Healtcare Corporation 2

780

7

43,686

Total Senior Housing & SNF

3,547

39

$

340,068

1

Assumes 5% management fee and $500 per unit capex.

2

NHC disposition only included in Units, Properties and Net Proceeds

5

Disclaimer

National Health Investors Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
