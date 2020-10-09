Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  National Health Investors, Inc.    NHI

NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.

(NHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Health Investors : NHI Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 04:25pm EDT

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2020 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020, and will host a conference call on the following day, Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (800) 754-1391, with the confirmation number 21970511.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/633/38004 on Tuesday, November 10, 2020, at 12 p.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact: Dana Hambly
Director, Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors via EQS Newswire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/609912/NHI-Announces-Third-Quarter-2020-Earnings-Release-and-Conference-Call-Date

Disclaimer

National Health Investors Inc. published this content on 09 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 October 2020 20:24:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.
04:25pNATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release an..
PU
09/30NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Acquires 43-Unit AL/MC Community in Wisconsin
PU
09/29NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/16NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Provides Business Update
PU
09/15NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Announces Third Quarter Dividend
PU
08/18NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Provides Business Update
PU
08/10NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
08/10NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
08/10NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 332 M - -
Net income 2020 191 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 494 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 14,5x
Yield 2020 7,07%
Capitalization 2 778 M 2 778 M -
EV / Sales 2020 12,9x
EV / Sales 2021 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
National Health Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 61,22 $
Last Close Price 62,21 $
Spread / Highest target 12,5%
Spread / Average Target -1,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -35,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Eric Mendelsohn President & Chief Executive Officer
W. Andrew Adams Chairman
John L. Spaid Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Robert T. Webb Independent Director
Robert A. McCabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.-23.65%2 778
WELLTOWER INC.-30.03%23 878
VENTAS-21.98%16 808
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-15.75%15 633
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-11.42%9 888
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-25.19%7 190
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group