Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  National Health Investors, Inc.    NHI

NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.

(NHI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Health Investors : NHI Provides $22.2 Million Development Loan and Expands 41 Management Relationship

11/30/2020 | 04:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / November 30, 2020 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) today announced that it will fund a $22.2 million development loan to construct The Courtyard of Sussex, a 110-unit independent living, assisted living and memory care community in Sussex, WI. The approximate four-year loan has an annual interest rate of 8.5% and two one-year extensions. NHI has a purchase option on the property once it has stabilized. Construction will begin immediately and is expected to be completed within 18 months.

The community will be operated by 41 Management, a growing operating partnership of NHI's that now includes eight properties.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.All statements regarding the Company's, tenants', operators', borrowers' or managers' expected future financial position, results of operations, cash flows, funds from operations, dividend and dividend plans, financing opportunities and plans, capital market transactions, business strategy, budgets, projected costs, operating metrics, capital expenditures, competitive positions, acquisitions, investment opportunities, dispositions, acquisition integration, growth opportunities, expected lease income, continued qualification as a real estate investment trust ('REIT'), plans and objectives of management for future operations, continued performance improvements, ability to service and refinance our debt obligations, ability to finance growth opportunities, and similar statements including, without limitation, those containing words such as 'may,' 'will,' 'believes,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'intends,' 'estimates,' 'plans,' and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things; the impact of COVID-19 on our tenants, borrowers, economy and the Company; the operating success of our tenants and borrowers for collection of our lease and interest income; the success of property development and construction activities, which may fail to achieve the operating results we expect; the risk that our tenants and borrowers may become subject to bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; risks related to governmental regulations and payors, principally Medicare and Medicaid, and the effect that lower reimbursement rates would have on our tenants' and borrowers' business; the risk that the cash flows of our tenants and borrowers would be adversely affected by increased liability claims and liability insurance costs; risks related to environmental laws and the costs associated with liabilities related to hazardous substances; the risk that we may not be fully indemnified by our lessees and borrowers against future litigation; the success of our future acquisitions and investments; our ability to reinvest cash in real estate investments in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; the potential need to incur more debt in the future, which may not be available on terms acceptable to us; our ability to meet covenants related to our indebtedness which impose certain operational limitations and a breach of those covenants could materially adversely affect our financial condition and results of operations; the risk that the illiquidity of real estate investments could impede our ability to respond to adverse changes in the performance of our properties; risks associated with our investments in unconsolidated entities, including our lack of sole decision-making authority and our reliance on the financial condition of other interests; our dependence on revenues derived mainly from fixed rate investments in real estate assets, while a portion of our debt bears interest at variable rates; the risk that our assets may be subject to impairment charges; and our dependence on the ability to continue to qualify for taxation as a real estate investment trust. Many of these factors are beyond the control of the Company and its management.The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the foregoing or any other forward-looking statements, except as required by law, and these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made.Investors are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made by NHI in its periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the risk factors and other information disclosed in NHI's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the most recently ended fiscal year. Copies of these filings are available at no cost on the SEC's web site at https://www.sec.gov or on NHI's web site at https://www.nhireit.com.

CONTACT:

Dana Hambly, Vice President, Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE:National Health Investors, Inc. via EQS Newswire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618857/NHI-Provides-222-Million-Development-Loan-and-Expands-41-Management-Relationship

Disclaimer

National Health Investors Inc. published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 21:40:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.
04:41pNATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Provides $22.2 Million Development Loan and Expa..
PU
11/16NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Provides Business Update
PU
11/09NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/09NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
11/09NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, F..
AQ
11/09NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Co..
AQ
10/19NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Provides Business Update
PU
10/09NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release an..
PU
09/30NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Acquires 43-Unit AL/MC Community in Wisconsin
PU
09/29NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 326 M - -
Net income 2020 191 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 497 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 6,71%
Capitalization 2 939 M 2 939 M -
EV / Sales 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales 2021 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 17
Free-Float 95,3%
Chart NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.
Duration : Period :
National Health Investors, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 65,13 $
Last Close Price 65,70 $
Spread / Highest target 6,54%
Spread / Average Target -0,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
D. Eric Mendelsohn President & Chief Executive Officer
W. Andrew Adams Chairman
John L. Spaid Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Robert T. Webb Independent Director
Robert A. McCabe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.-19.37%2 939
WELLTOWER INC.-21.08%26 933
VENTAS-17.04%17 942
HEALTHPEAK PROPERTIES, INC.-13.32%16 086
MEDICAL PROPERTIES TRUST, INC.-7.30%10 488
OMEGA HEALTHCARE INVESTORS, INC.-15.35%8 138
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ