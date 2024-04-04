National Health Investors : Notice of Availability of Proxy Materials
April 04, 2024 at 05:43 pm EDT
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.
2024 Annual Meeting
Vote by May 21, 2024
11:59 PM ET
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.
You invested in NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC. and it's time to vote!
You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material for the stockholder meeting to be held on May 22, 2024.
View the Notice and Proxy Statement and Annual Report online OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of the material(s) by requesting prior to May 8, 2024. If you would like to request a copy of the material(s) for this and/or future stockholder meetings, you may (1) visit www.ProxyVote.com, (2) call 1-800-579-1639 or (3) send an email to sendmaterial@proxyvote.com. If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated below) in the subject line. Unless requested, you will not otherwise receive a paper or email copy.
Vote in Person or Virtually at the Meeting*
May 22, 2024 1:00 pm CDT
Banquet Room of The View at Fountains, 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NHI2024
*Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. If you are attending the meeting in person, you will need to request a ballot to vote these shares.
This is an overview of the proposals being presented at the upcoming stockholder meeting. Please follow the instructions on the reverse side to vote these important matters.
Board
Voting Items
Recommends
1. Election of Directors
Nominees:
1a.
D. Eric Mendelsohn
For
1b.
Charlotte A. Swafford
For
1c.
Robert T. Webb
For
2.
Approve the advisory resolution approving the compensation of the named executive officers as disclosed in the
For
accompanying Proxy Statement.
3.
Ratify the audit committee's selection of BDO USA, LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the year
For
ending December 31, 2024.
NOTE: In their discretion, the Proxies are authorized to vote upon such other matters as may properly come before the meeting.
National Health Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. The Company operates through two segments: Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio. The Real Estate Investments segment consists of real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities, assisted living facilities, entrance-fee communities, senior living campuses, skilled nursing facilities and a hospital. It has 163 healthcare real estate properties located in 31 states and leased primarily pursuant to triple-net leases to 25 tenants. The SHOP segment is comprised of two ventures that own the operations of independent living facilities. The SHOP segment has 15 properties located in eight states with a combined 1,733 units.