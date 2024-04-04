Your Vote Counts!

NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.

2024 Annual Meeting

Vote by May 21, 2024

11:59 PM ET

NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.

P.O. BOX 306041

NASHVILLE, TN 37230-6041

You invested in NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC. and it's time to vote!

You have the right to vote on proposals being presented at the Annual Meeting. This is an important notice regarding the availability of proxy material for the stockholder meeting to be held on May 22, 2024.

Get informed before you vote

View the Notice and Proxy Statement and Annual Report online OR you can receive a free paper or email copy of the material(s) by requesting prior to May 8, 2024. If you would like to request a copy of the material(s) for this and/or future stockholder meetings, you may (1) visit www.ProxyVote.com, (2) call 1-800-579-1639 or (3) send an email to sendmaterial@proxyvote.com. If sending an email, please include your control number (indicated below) in the subject line. Unless requested, you will not otherwise receive a paper or email copy.

For complete information and to vote, visit www.ProxyVote.com

Control #

Smartphone users

Point your camera here and

vote without entering a

control number

Vote in Person or Virtually at the Meeting*

May 22, 2024 1:00 pm CDT

Banquet Room of The View at Fountains, 1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro, Tennessee www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NHI2024

*Please check the meeting materials for any special requirements for meeting attendance. If you are attending the meeting in person, you will need to request a ballot to vote these shares.

Vote at www.ProxyVote.com

THIS IS NOT A VOTABLE BALLOT

This is an overview of the proposals being presented at the upcoming stockholder meeting. Please follow the instructions on the reverse side to vote these important matters.

Board

Voting Items

Recommends

1. Election of Directors

Nominees:

1a.

D. Eric Mendelsohn

For

1b.

Charlotte A. Swafford

For

1c.

Robert T. Webb

For

2.

Approve the advisory resolution approving the compensation of the named executive officers as disclosed in the

For

accompanying Proxy Statement.

3.

Ratify the audit committee's selection of BDO USA, LLP as independent registered public accounting firm for the year

For

ending December 31, 2024.

NOTE: In their discretion, the Proxies are authorized to vote upon such other matters as may properly come before the meeting.

Prefer to receive an email instead? While voting on www.ProxyVote.com, be sure to click "Delivery Settings".

