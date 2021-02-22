National Health Investors : Q4 2020 Supplemental 02/22/2021 | 09:37pm GMT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Q4 2020 NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS Q42020 SUPPLEMENTAL 1 TABLE OF CONTENTS COMPANY COMPANY INFORMATION & LEADERSHIP PORTFOLIO PORTFOLIO OVERVIEWPORTFOLIO SUMMARYOPERATING PARTNERSEBITDARM LEASE COVERAGE PURCHASE OPTIONS & LEASE MATURITIES  INVESTMENTS INVESTMENT RATIONALE RECENT INVESTMENTS CAPITALIZATION CAPITALIZATION OVERVIEW CAPITAL STRUCTURE DEBT MATURITIES FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND RISK FACTORS: This Supplemental Information and other materials we have ﬁled or may ﬁle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as information included in oral statements made, or to be made, by our senior management contain certain "forward-looking" statements as that term is deﬁned by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future ﬁnancial position, results of operations, cash ﬂows, funds from operations, continued performance improvements, ability to service and reﬁnance our debt obligations, ability to ﬁnance growth opportunities, and similar statements including, without limitations, those containing words such as "may," "will," "believes," anticipates," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to di'er materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on our tenants and the risks which are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. In this Supplemental Information, we refer to non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this presentation. Throughout this presentation, certain abbreviations and acronyms are used to simplify the format. A list of deﬁnitions is provided at the end of this presentation to clarify the meaning of any reference that may be ambiguous. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are unaudited and are as of or for the quarter ended December 31,2020. SELECT DEBT COVENANTS FINANCIAL FINANCIAL PROFILE PERFORMANCE BALANCE SHEETS STATEMENTS OF INCOME FFO AFFO & FAD  RECONCILIATIONS GLOSSARY GLOSSARY COVER: The Courtyard at Bellevue, operated by Encore Senior Living (41 Management), in Green Bay, WI. WE INVEST IN RELATIONSHIPS NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC. (NYSE: NHI), is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine ﬁnancing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical facility investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical o˜ce buildings and specialty hospitals. Kevin Pascoe LEADERSHIP Eric Mendelsohn President & CEO Chief Credit O™cer Chief Investment O™cer Chief Financial O™cer David Travis Chief Accounting O™cer SVP, Investments Dana Hambly VP, Investor Relations ANALYST COVERAGE CONTACT INFORMATION Aaron Hecht, JMP Securities Connor Siversky, Berenberg National Health Investors, Inc. Daniel Bernstein, Capital One Securities, Inc. John Kim, BMO Capital Markets 222 Robert Rose Drive Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129 615.890.9100 |investorrelations@nhireit.com Jordan Sadler, KeyBanc Capital Markets Michael Lewis, Truist Securities Omotayo Okusanya, Mizuho Securities Transfer Agent Computershare Trust Company, N.A P.O. Box 43078 Rich Anderson, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Steve Manaker, Stifel Providence, RI 02940-3078 800.942.5909 Todd Stender, Wells Fargo PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW HIGHLIGHTS Diversified portfolio of exceptional healthcare properties Conservatively managed balance sheet Industry leading FFO growth Strong growing dividend 1%2 7% OTHER INCOME 3% SMALL 15% SLC Regional 55% Small 3% Public 24% National Private Chain 18%Sr. Hsng. Need-Driven 32% Medical 30% Sr. Hsng. Discretionary 37% Other Income 1%2 › Based on annualized cash revenue of $301,128,000 in place at December 31, 2020. 2 Other income consists primarily of revenue from non-mortgage notes receivable. SENIOR LIVING CAMPUS PORTFOLIO SUMMARY as of December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands) PropertiesUnits/ Sq. Ft*YTD GAAP RevenueYTD Straight LineYTD Cash RevenueFull Year ImpactAnnualized Cash RevenueLeases Senior Housing - Need Driven Assisted Living Senior Living Campus Total Senior Housing - Need Driven Senior Housing - Discretionary Independent Living Entrance-Fee Communities œž ¢ž ¢©ª Ÿ¡¢£¢ ¢¡œ¥¦ ¥¡¢©¥ ¤ ¥¦¡¢¢§ §£¡ª§ž œœ¡œ£¦ ¤ ¦¡£¥Ÿ §¡¢§© ª¡žœŸ ¤ ¦œ¡¥£¥ §¢¡¥©ž œ¢¡žž¢ ¤ (¢¡©Ÿª) ¤ (§¢§) (¢¡§¥©) ¦ª¡¦¥œ §¢¡žœ§ œ©¡¢¥¢ Total Senior Housing - Discretionary Total Senior Housing £§ ¢¢ ž£ ¢Ÿ¢ £¡¥©£ §¡¥©¥ ¦¡ž¢© ¢£¡Ÿ¢¥ ž¥¡©¦£ ¦©¡ž¢¦ ¢©¥¡ž¥œ §©¥¡ž¢Ÿ ¥¡¢ªœ ž¡£©¦ ¢¢¡žœŸ ¢œ¡œœ© £œ¡ª¥ž Ÿ¦¡¢¢© œŸ¡œªž ¢ª¥¡ž§Ÿ £§Ÿ œ¢¥ ¢¡§ž§ (§ª) ž©¡¢œœ Ÿ¥¡©§¥ œ¥¡§§¦ ¢ª¥¡£œ¥ Medical Facilities Skilled Nursing Hospitals Medical O™ce Buildings Total Medical Facilities Current Year Disposals¢ ¥§ £ § ¥¥ œ¡ž££ §©¥ ªª¡Ÿ¢¥ * œ¡¦ž© ª¢¡ž¦Ÿ ¥¡¥£¦ ¦¦¥ ªœ¡ª¦ª §¥§ œ¥¥ (Ÿ§£) £ žŸ¥ (£ž) ª©¡žªª ª¡§Ÿœ ¦¦ž ªœ¡ž¢¢ £©¦ ª¦£ ¢¢¦ (¦) œ¥£ (£©¦) ª¢¡£Ÿ¢ ª¡£¥Ÿ ¦Ÿª œ©¡£ªž - Total Leases §§ª §£¡¢Ÿ¥ Escrow funds received from tenants Total Rental Income §œ¥¡ŸŸŸ œ¡¦Ÿ£ £©¥¡§©ª §©¡ž¢£ §¥¥¡¢ž§ œ¡¦Ÿ£ §ª¦¡¥œŸ ¦£œ (œ¡¦Ÿ£) (œ¡©¢ž) §¥¥¡¥ª¢ - §¥¥¡¥ª¢ Mortgages and Other Notes Receivable Senior Housing - Need Driven Senior Housing - Discretionary Skilled Nursing Other Notes Receivable Total Mortgage and Other Notes œ § £ - ¢ž Ÿ¦Ÿ ¥¢ž ¢ª© ¢¡žŸœ Current Year Note Payo's Investment and Other Income ž¡¥ª§ ¢£¡ª©ª ž§Ÿ £¡©Ÿœ §§¡©¥ž §¡œž¦ Ÿª§ ž¡¥ª§ ¢£¡ª©ª ž§Ÿ £¡©Ÿœ ¦£¥ ¢¡©¢ª (ª) (£¥ž) Ÿ¡ž¢œ ¢ž¡ª§¦ ž¢¥ §¡¦ªŸ §§¡©¥ž §¡œž¦ Ÿª§ ¢¡§¥£ (§¡œž¦) (Ÿª§) §£¡£ž¥ - - Total Revenue ¤ ££§¡ª¢© ¤ §©¡ž¢£ ¤ £¢§¡£œ¥ ¤ (¢¢¡§¦œ) ¤ £©¢¡¢§ª 1 Includes eight properties acquired by Brookdale Senior Living under a purchase option and two properties sold to Bickford Senior Living ﬁnanced by a mortgage from NHI. OPERATING PARTNERS Ownership Market Focus % of Revenue1 Senior Living Communities owns and operates luxury retirement communities located in Connecticut, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Indiana. PrivateSHO 15%Bickford Senior Living manages or operates over 60 independent living, assisted living, and memory care branches throughout the country. They are also an experienced developer, constructing over 150 communities. Private SHO ¢Ÿ² Founded in 1971, National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE Amer-ican: NHC) is a publicly traded operator, specializing in skilled nursing centers along with assisted and independent living facilities. NHC oversees more than 9,000 skilled nursing beds across 10 states, with properties located in the Southeastern, Northeastern, and Midwestern parts of the United States. PublicSNF´SHO ¢£² Holiday Retirement is one of the largest providers of independent living communities in the U.S. Founded in 1971, they are a privately held company and currently operate more than 260 facilities. PrivateSHO ¢¢² The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at multiple locations across 13 states. Public SNF ª² Based in Des Moines, Iowa, and established in 1971, Life Care Services operates and develops continuing care retirement communities, stand-alone assisted living, memory care, and rental communities nationwide. PrivateSHO ¥² For more than 25 years, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in developing, building and operating luxury, resort-style communities across the United States. Discovery provides more than 8,500 homes for seniors which include: villas, senior apartments, independent living, supervised independent living, assisted living and memory care homes. PrivateSHO ž² Health Services Management is a non-proﬁt formed in 2000. The Company operates more than 20 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities located in Florida, Indiana, Tennessee, and Texas. NFP SNF £² Senior Living Management Corporation is based in Coconut Creek, Florida and operates assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing facilities in Florida, Georgia and Louisiana. Private SHO £² Chancellor Health Care is based in Windsor, California and formed in 1992. Chancellor operates on the full continuum of care and has more than 15 properties across 6 states, which include California, Colorado, Private SHO £² Illinois, Maryland, Oregon, and Texas and serves over 750 seniors. 1Based on annualized cash revenue of $301,128,000 for contracts in place at December 31, 2020. EBITDARM LEASE COVERAGE NHI TOTAL PORTFOLIO Property Type SHO SNF HOSP MOB TOTALProperties 3Q19 3Q20 ¢£Ÿ ¢¼¢œx ¢¼¢§x ¥ž §¼¥žx §¼œžx £ §¼©¢x §¼££x § ¦¼žœx ¥¼©Ÿx §¢ž ¢¼¦¥x ¢¼¦œx Property Class Properties 3Q19 3Q20 Need Driven œ¦ ¢¼¢©x ¢¼©žx Need Driven excl. Bickford žœ ¢¼¢Ÿx ¢¼©¦x Discretionary £œ ¢¼§¥x ¢¼§©x Discretionary excl. SLC & Holiday ž ¢¼ª¦x ¢¼¦Ÿx Medical ¥œ §¼¥©x §¼œ¢x Medical excl. NHC £¥ ¢¼œŸx §¼§£x Customers Properties 3Q19 3Q20 NHC 1 ž§ £¼¦œx £¼ªžx SLC Bickford Holiday œ ¢¼¢©x ¢¼©ªx ž¥ ¢¼©¦x ¢¼©¢x §¦ ¢¼§¢x ¢¼¢žx NHI SAME-STORE PORTFOLIO2 Property Type SHO SNF HOSP MOB TOTALProperties 3Q19 3Q20 ¢§¥ ¢¼¢œx ¢¼¢¢x ¥ž §¼¥žx §¼œžx § ¢¼¦£x ¢¼žœx § ¦¼žœx ¥¼©Ÿx §©Ÿ ¢¼¦¥x ¢¼¦¥x Property Class Properties 3Q19 3Q20 Need Driven ªœ ¢¼¢¢x ¢¼©§x Need Driven excl. Bickford ž§ ¢¼¢Ÿx ¢¼©£x Discretionary £ª ¢¼§¥x ¢¼§©x Discretionary excl. SLC & Holiday £ ¢¼œ¢x ¢¼¥¢x Medical ¥ª §¼¥©x §¼ªªx Medical excl. NHC £¦ ¢¼œ©x §¼¢£x Customers Properties 3Q19 3Q20 NHC1 ž§ £¼¦œx £¼ªžx SLC Bickford Holiday œ ¢¼¢©x ¢¼©ªx ž¥ ¢¼©¦x ¢¼©¢x §¦ ¢¼§¢x ¢¼¢žx All tables are based on the trailing 12 months and exclude transitioned properties pursuant to cash-ﬂow based leases, mortgages and other notes receivable and development and lease up properties in operation less than 24 months. The tables include pro forma rents for stabilized acquisitions in the portfolio less than 24 months. These results include any amounts received and recognized by the operators from the HHS CARES Act Provider Relief Fund but do not include any funds received under the Paycheck Protection Program. Our operators may not consistently account for any pandemic relief funds received which can impact comparability among operators and across periods. 1 NHC coverage is based on corporate level Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio and includes 3 independent living facilities. 2 Excludes properties that have transitioned operators in past 24 months. PURCHASE OPTIONS & LEASE MATURITIES Tenant Purchase Options (dollars in thousands) Asset Type Properties Lease Expiration 1st Option Open Year Option Type Current Cash Rent ($) % of Total1 SHO £ December §©§¢ Open C ¢¡£§ž ©¼žž ² MOB ¢ February §©§Ÿ Open A £¢§ ©¼¢© ² HOSP ¢ March §©§Ÿ Open B §¡©¢¦ ©¼¦¥ ² HOSP ¢ September §©§¥ Open D §¡ª¢Ÿ ©¼œ£ ² HOSP ¢ June §©§§ §©§§ A £¡Ÿžž ¢¼¢ª ² SNF ¥ August §©§ª §©§Ÿ C £¡¦£ª ¢¼§¢ ² SHO § May §©£Ÿ §©§¥ B Ÿ¡£žª ¢¼¥ª ² SNF ¢ September §©§ª §©§ª C žª§ ©¼¢¦ ² ¦¼ž¥ ² Option Type: A¼ Greater of ﬁxed base price or fair market value B¼ Fixed base price plus a speciﬁed share on any appreciation C¼ Fixed base price D¼ Fixed capitalization rate on lease revenue 1 Based on annualized cash revenue of $301,128,000 for contracts in place at December 31, 2020 Lease Maturities (annualized cash rent; dollars in thousands) Properties SHO ($) SNF ($) Other ($) Total ($) §©§¢ ¢§ §¡œ©Ÿ ¢¡£©ª - ž¡§¢£ §©§§ ž ª§œ - £¡Ÿžž ž¡£¥£ §©§£ ¢Ÿ ¢¢¡œª¦ §¡œªŸ - ¢ž¡œ¥¢ §©§ž œ ¥¡ž©¦ - - ¥¡ž©¦ §©§Ÿ £ Ÿ§§ - §¡£§ª §¡ªŸ© §©§¦ £Ÿ ¢¡£¦© £§¡ªª¥ - £ž¡§ž¥ §©§¥ Ÿ ¢§¡¦¦ª - £¡¢¦¢ ¢Ÿ¡ª§œ §©§ª ¢ž ¥¡œ¥Ÿ ž¡¢§© - ¢§¡©œŸ §©§œ £¢ Ÿ¥¡©Ÿª ¢£¡¦¢ª - ¥©¡¦¥¦ §©£© ¥ Ÿ¡©ª£ - - Ÿ¡©ª£ Thereafter œ£ ¥œ¡¦©¦ §¦¡ž££ - ¢©¦¡©£œ INVESTMENT RATIONALE WE INVEST IN RELATIONSHIPS, NOT JUST PROPERTIES • FOCUSED ON GROWING WITH OUR 36 OPERATING PARTNERS AND SELECT NEW CUSTOMERS

• DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT PLAN EMPHASIZING PRIVATE PAY SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES AND BEST-IN-CLASS SNF OPERATORS

• EXPERIENCED OPERATORS WITH PROVEN RECORD OF QUALITY CARE AND VALUE CREATION

• LOW LEVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND STAGGERED LONG-TERM DEBT MATURITIES

• TARGET 60/40 EQUITY/DEBT FUNDING MIX Investment History* (dollars in millions) NOTES Existing Relationship New Relationship *The average age of properties acquired since 2013-2020 is 16.8 10-Year Treasury WACY years. The total portfolio average age is 25.0 years. RECENT INVESTMENTS Recent Lease Activity (dollars in thousands) Asset Class Investment Type Units/ Buildings1 LocationYield Total Funded Remaining Q3 2020 ž¢ ManagementSHO Lease ž£´¢ WI ¥¼Ÿ©² ¤ ¢§¡£©© § ¤ (¢§¡£©©) ¤ - Q2 2020 Autumn Trace* SHO Lease ªª´§ IN ¥¼§Ÿ² ¢ž¡§Ÿ© (¢ž¡§Ÿ©) - Q1 2020 Life Care Services Bickford Senior Living EFC SHO JV Lease ž©¢´¢ ¦©´¢ WA MI ¦¼¥Ÿ² ª¼©©² ¢£ž¡ªœ§ ¢Ÿ¡¢©©£ (¢£ž¡ªœ§) (¢Ÿ¡¢©©) ¤ ¢¥¦¡Ÿž§ ¤ (¢¥¦¡Ÿž§) ¤ Q4 2019 ž¢ Management SHO Lease žª´¢ MN ¥¼§£² ¤ œ¡£ž© ¤ (œ¡£ž©) ¤ - - - - Q3 2019 Bickford Senior Living Cappella Living Solutions* SHO SHO Lease Lease ¦©´¢ Ÿ¢´¢ IL CO ª¼©©² ¥¼§Ÿ² ¢Ÿ¡¢©© £ ¥¡¦©© (¢Ÿ¡¢©©) (¥¡¦©©) - - Q2 2019 Discovery Senior Living Comfort Care Senior Living SHO SHOJV Lease Ÿœ¦´¦ ¢££´§ PA¡ MD¡ IN MI ¦¼Ÿ©² ¥¼¥Ÿ² ¢§¥¡œ¢¥ §ž¡£©© (¢§¥¡œ¢¥) (§ž¡£©©) - - Q1 2019 Holiday Retirement Wingate Healthcare* SHO SHO Lease Lease §£§´¢ §¦¥´¢ FL MA ¦¼¥¢² ¥¼Ÿ©² £ª¡©©© Ÿ§¡§©© (£ª¡©©©) (Ÿ¢¡¢©ª) ¤ §¥ž¡žŸ¥ ¤ (§¥ž¡£¦Ÿ) ¤ - œ§ œ§ Recent Loan Origination and Other Development Activity (dollars in thousands) Asset Class Investment Type Units/ Buildings1 LocationYield Total Funded Remaining Q4 2020 ž¢ ManagementSHOConstruction Loan ¢¢©´¢ WI ª¼Ÿ©² ¤ §§¡§©© ¤ (ž¡©ž©) ¤ ¢ª¡¢¦© Q2 2020 Bickford Senior Living Watermark Retirement SHO EFCConstruction Loan Working Capital Note ¦ž´¢ ž§©´§ VA CT œ¼©©² ¥¼Ÿ©² ¢ž¡§©© Ÿ¡©©© (¢¡œ¢ª) - ¢§¡§ª§ Ÿ¡©©© Q1 2020 Timber Ridge OpCo Bickford Senior Living EFC SHO Working Capital Note Mortgage N´A Ÿ¦´§ N´A IN ¦¼©©² ¥¼©©² Ÿ¡©©© ž¡©©© - (ž¡©©©) ¤ Ÿ©¡ž©© ¤ (œ¡œŸª) ¤ Ÿ¡©©© - ž©¡žž§ Q4 2019 ž¢ ManagementSHOSecond Mortgage ž£´¢ WI ¢£¼©©² ¤ £¡ª¥© ¤ (£¡ª¥©) ¤ - Q3 2019 Discovery Senior Living Discovery Senior Living SHO SHOSenior Mortgage Working Capital Note ¥ž´¢ N´A IN N´A ¥¼©©² ¦¼Ÿ©² ¦¡ž§£ ¥Ÿ© (¦¡ž§£) (¥Ÿ©) - - Q2 2019 Senior Living Communities ž¢ Management* EFC SHOSenior Note Construction Loan §žª´¢ Ÿ£´¢ SC WI ¥¼§Ÿ² ª¼Ÿ©² £§¡¥©© ¢©¡ª©© (£§¡¥©©) (ª¡¥¢¥) ¤ Ÿž¡Ÿž£ ¤ (Ÿ§¡ž¦©) ¤ - §¡©ª£ §¡©ª£ Other Loan and Development Commitments Life Care Services Life Care Services Bickford Senior Living Senior Living Communities Ignite Medical Resorts* EFC EFC SHO SHO SNF Senior Note Construction Loan Construction Loan Revolving Credit Development Lease ž¦¦´¢ ¢©¢´¢ ¢ª£´£ AZ N´A ¢žž´¢ AZ MI¡ VA N´A WI ¥¼§Ÿ² ª¼Ÿ©² œ¼©©² Variable œ¼Ÿ©² ¤ ¢¢ª¡ª©© ¦¢¡§©© ž§¡œ©© ¢§¡©©© §Ÿ¡£Ÿ© ¤ (œª¡¥Ÿ§) (¦¢¡§©©) (£©¡ž¦¦) (¢¢¡§ª©) (§Ÿ¡£Ÿ©) ¤ §©¡©žª - ¢§¡ž£ž ¥§© - * Indicates new operating relationship › Building count excludes renovations. ¾ Acquisition was partially funded with the cancellation of a $3.9 million second mortgage due from 41 Management. • Acquisition was partially funded with the cancellation of a $14.0 million construction loan due from Bickford. CAPITALIZATION OVERVIEW (dollar and share amounts in thousands) QUARTER ENDED ' AS OF Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2019 Balance Sheet Data Gross cost of real estate assets Total assets Total liabilities Total noncontrolling interests Total stockholderÀs equity attributable to NHI Operating Data Total revenue Rental revenue - GAAP Straight-line rents Rental revenue - Cash ¢ Adjusted EBITDA§ Interest expense General & administrative expense Funds from operations per diluted common share Normalized FFO per diluted common share Normalized AFFO per diluted common share Regular dividends declared per common share Capitalization Common shares outstanding at end of each period Market value of equity at end of each period Total debt Secured debt Net debt Total market capitalization¡ including net debt Ratios Interest coverage ratio Fixed charge coverage ratio Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (annualized) Net debt as a percentage of market capitalization Total Debt ´ Gross Assets Secured Debt ´ Gross Assets Dividend payout ratio for normalized FFO Dividend payout ratio for normalized AFFO Portfolio Statistics Number of properties (includes mortgages) ¤ £¡§¦Ÿ¡©¥© £¡¢§©¡žªœ ¢¡Ÿœ¥¡Ÿžž ¢©¡¥¢¢ ¢¡Ÿ¢§¡§£ž

¤ ª¢¡§£ª ¥ž¡œž¢ ž¡œ£© ¦¥¡Ÿžª ¥ž¡œ©¥ ¢§¡§œ£ £¡¢¥¦ ¢¼§ª ¢¼£¥ ¢¼£© ¢¼¢©§Ÿ žŸ¡¢ª¦

¤ £¡¢§Ÿ¡Ÿ¢¦ ¢¡žœœ¡§ªŸ œŸ¡£Ÿž ¢¡žŸŸ¡œž¢ ž¡Ÿª¢¡žŸ¥ ¤ £¡§¦ž¡Ÿ¦ž £¡¢£œ¡§¥£ ¢¡¦£Ÿ¡§¥¢ ¢©¡œŸ£ ¢¡žœ£¡©žœ

¤ ªž¡£©¢ ¥¥¡ª§¢ Ÿ¡©ª¦ ¦ª¡¥§ª ¥¥¡©¢§ ¢§¡ªœ§ §¡¥ªŸ ¢¼ž§ ¢¼ž§ ¢¼£ž ¢¼¢©§Ÿ žž¡¥§œ

¤ §¡¦œŸ¡ª¢¥ ¢¡Ÿ§ª¡œ¦ª ¢£ª¡¢¦Ÿ ¢¡žª¦¡¥¥© ž¡¢ª§¡Ÿª¥ ¤ £¡§ž¥¡¢£ª £¡¢¦¦¡œ¥¢ ¢¡¦¦£¡Ÿ©§ ¢¢¡¢¢© ¢¡žœ§¡£Ÿœ

¤ ªž¡¢¥ž ¥¥¡œ¢¥ Ÿ¡§¢ª ¥¢¡©¦œ ¥ª¡Ÿœž ¢£¡ŸŸ¥ £¡©£§ ¢¼ž¦ ¢¼ž¦ ¢¼£Ÿ ¢¼¢©§Ÿ žž¡¦Ÿ©

¤ §¡¥¢¢¡¢žª ¢¡ŸŸž¡§ž¢ ¢£ª¡ž¥£ ¢¡Ÿ©¥¡£ªª ž¡§¢ª¡Ÿ£¦ ¤ £¡§§ª¡¢£§ £¡¢¦¥¡ª£Ÿ ¢¡¦¦©¡ªž§ ¢¢¡ž£Ÿ ¢¡žœŸ¡ŸŸª

¤ ª£¡©¥¦ ¥¦¡Ÿ§¥ Ÿ¡¢¥¥ ¦œ¡¥œ¥ ¥¦¡ª£¦ ¢ž¡¢ž© ž¡£¢¢ ¢¼£Ÿ ¢¼£¦ ¢¼§œ ¢¼¢©§Ÿ žž¡¦Ÿ©

¤ §¡§¢¢¡©¦ª ¢¡Ÿžª¡œ©ž ¢£ª¡¥¥ª ¢¡Ÿ©§¡ªŸŸ £¡¥¢£¡œ§£ ¤ £¡©¥ž¡ªž¦ £¡©ž§¡§£Ÿ ¢¡Ÿž£¡œª£ ¦§¢ ¢¡žœ¥¡¦£¢

¤ ª§¡¢œž ¥Ÿ¡ž©ž Ÿ¡ª£© ¦¥¡œª¢ ¥¦¡œŸ§ ¢ž¡£¥ž £¡¦¢¢ ¢¼£œ ¢¼ž¢ ¢¼£© ¢¼©Ÿ žž¡Ÿª¥

¤ £¡¦£§¡œžœ ¢¡žž©¡ž¦Ÿ ¢£œ¡©ª§ ¢¡ž£Ÿ¡§Ÿ© Ÿ¡©¦ª¡¢œœ ¦¼¢x ¦¼žx ž¼œx £¢¼ª ² ž©¼£ ² §¼¦ ² ª©¼Ÿ ² ªž¼ª ² ¦¼©x ¦¼£x ž¼ªx £Ÿ¼Ÿ² ž¢¼¢² £¼¥² ¥¥¼¦² ª§¼£² Ÿ¼ªx ¦¼©x ž¼ªx £Ÿ¼¥² ž¢¼¥² £¼¥² ¥Ÿ¼Ÿ² ª¢¼¥² Ÿ¼žx Ÿ¼¦x ž¼¥x ž©¼Ÿ² ž¢¼ª² £¼¥² ª¢¼¢² ªŸ¼Ÿ² Ÿ¼žx Ÿ¼œx ž¼¥x §ª¼£² ž©¼Ÿ² £¼œ² ¥ž¼Ÿ² ª©¼ª² §ž§ §ž£ §ž£ §ž© §£ª - Excludes escrow funds received from tenants 2 For all periods presented the calculation of EBITDA includes GAAP interest expense, which excludes amounts capitalized during the period. CAPITAL STRUCTURE Fixed Charge Coverage 10 8 6 4 2 0 2017 2016 2018 2019 Revolver Liquidity (dollars in millions) $800 $700 $600 $500 $200 $400 $300 $100 $0 BalanceAvailable 2020 Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA 5.0x 4.0x 3.0x 2.0x 1.0x 0.0x December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands)Amount Rate3 % of Total Maturity 3 Secured Debt Fixed Rate Fannie Mae Mortgage Loans Total Secured Debt ¤œŸ¡£Ÿž œŸ¡£Ÿž £¼œž² ¦¼ž² ž years Unsecured Debt Fixed Rate Term Loans Private Placement Convertible Senior Notes Revolving Credit Facility Variable Rate Revolving Credit Facility Term Loans Total Unsecured Debt Subtotal £ž©¡©©© ž©©¡©©© ¦©¡©©© ¦©¡©©© §£ª¡©©© £¢©¡©©© ¢¡ž©ª¡©©© ¢¡Ÿ©£¡£Ÿž £¼§¥²ž ž¼¢Ÿ² £¼§Ÿ² §¼ª¢² ž ¢¼£ž² ¢¼¥¥² §§¼¦² §¦¼¦² ž¼©² ž¼©² ¢Ÿ¼ª² §©¼¦²

£ years

ž years ©¼§Ÿ years ¢ year ¢ year §¼œ¢² ¢©©¼©² § years Note Discounts - Unamortized Loan Costs (ž¡©¦œ) Total Debt ¤ ¢¡žœœ¡§ªŸ › Excludes impact of unamortized discounts and loan costs 2 Annualized, see page 19 for reconciliation

3 Weighted average

4 Fixed using derivative rate swaps, which mature in 2021 DEBT MATURITIES Debt Schedule (as of January ) (dollars in thousands) Financial Instrument Amount Outstanding 1 Interest Rate2 Fixed/ VariableMaturity Years to MaturitySecured Credit Facility ¤ŸŸ©MM Revolver (L Á ¢§©) Bank Term Loan (L Á ¢£Ÿ) ¤ Bank Term Loan (L Á ¢£©) Convertible Senior Note ¤¢§ŸMM Private Placement Term Loan ¤Ÿ©MM Private Placement Term Loan ¤¥ŸMM Private Placement Term Loan ¤Ÿ©MM Private Placement Term Loan ¤¢©©MM Private Placement Term Loan ¤ž©©MM Senior Unsecured Notes Fannie Mae Term Loans £©¡©©© §Ÿ©¡©©© £©©¡©©© ¦©¡©©© ¢§Ÿ¡©©© Ÿ©¡©©© ¥Ÿ¡©©© Ÿ©¡©©© ¢©©¡©©© ž©©¡©©© œŸ¡£§Ÿ ¢¼£§² ¢¼ž¥² ¢¼ž§² £¼§Ÿ² £¼œœ² £¼œœ² £¼œ£² ž¼££² ž¼Ÿ¢² £¼©©² £¼œž² Variable Variable Variable Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Aug-§¢ Aug-§§ Sep-§£ Apr-§¢ Jan-§£ Nov-§£ Sep-§ž Nov-§Ÿ Jan-§¥ Feb-£¢ §©§Ÿ ©¼Ÿ ¢¼Ÿ §¼¦ ©¼§ ¢¼œ §¼ª £¼¦ ž¼ª Ÿ¼œ ¢©¼© ž¼£ No No No No No No No No No No Yes Total Debt ¤ Weighted Averages Impact of Swaps£ E'ective Weighted Average Interest ¢¡Ÿ£Ÿ¡£Ÿž §¼¥ª² ©¼ž¥² £¼§Ÿ² ž¼¦ Â As of January 31, 2021. On January 26, 2021 NHI issued $400 million in 3.0% Senior unsecured notes which mature February 2031. Proceeds were used to payoff a $100 million term loan due July 2021 and reduce revolver borrowings. œ Variable rates based on 1-month USD LIBOR on January 29, 2021. ¡ Swap agreements representing a notional amount of $400 million expire in December 2021. Debt Maturity Schedule (dollars in millions) Senior Notes SELECT DEBT COVENANTS 1 These calculations are made in accordance with the respective debt agreements and may be di¢erent than other metrics presented. FINANCIAL A DISCIPLINED APPROACH TO VALUE CREATION • STEADY REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH

• STRONG RELATIVE LONG-TERM PERFORMANCE

• CONSISTENT DIVIDEND GROWTH AND HEALTHY PAYOUT RATIO Cash NOI¯ °± CAGR (dollars in millions) $320 $290.5 $302.8 $240 Adjusted EBITDA¯ °± CAGR (dollars in millions) $320 $280 $200 $240 $120 $160 $80 $40 $0 $298.4 $307.4 $280.2 2016 $225.5 2017 $251.5 2018 $271.5 2019 2020 $240 $280 $200 $240 $120 $160 $80 $40 $0 $236.5 2016 $265.0 2017 2018 2019 2020 NFFO Per Share¯ °± CAGR $6 $5.46 $5.50 $5.60 $5.29 $0 $5 $4 $3 $2 $1 2016 $4.87 2017 2018 2019* 2020 AFFO Per Share¯ °± CAGR $6 $5 $4 $3 $2 $0 $5.04 $5.10 $5.29 $4.75 $4.39 $1 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 PERFORMANCE Normalized FFO ² Share (CAGR) NHI vs Peer Avg 10% 8% 6% 5.0% 4% 2% 0% 2-Year 1.5% Dividends ² Share (CAGR) 10% NHI vs Peer Avg (7.8)% 3-Year 2.1% (6.2)% 4-Year 3.7% (6.0)% 5-Year 3.8% (4.4)% 6-Year (2.4)% 8% 6% 4% 2% 0% 2-Year 3-Year 4-Year 5-Year 6-Year Peer Average Source: Wells Fargo Securities; based on 2020 consensus estimates Peer Average Source: Wells Fargo Securities; based on 2020 consensus estimates Dividends Regular Special General & Administrative Cost as ± of Total Revenue $5.00 $1.00 $0.00 $4.00 $3.00 $2.00 9% 8% 7% 6% 5% 4% 3.9% 4.4% 4.3% 4.2% 4.0% 3% 2% 0% 1% 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 Total Return 400 350 300 250 200 150 100 50 0 NHI MSCI US REIT Index S&P 500 TR Index Regular Dividends and Payout Ratio 9.2% 3 Year 11.0% 48.9% 49.5% 26.6% 5 Year 103.0% 79.1% 69.3% 7.4% 7 Year 134.0% 122.0% 161.6% 10 Year 267.0% DIVIDENDPERSHARE $4.41 OITAR TUOYAP OFFN BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Real estate properties Land ¤ §§©¡£¦¢ ¤ Buildings and improvements Construction in progress £¡©ž¢¡¦¢¦ £¡©œ£ §¢£¡¦¢¥ §¡ª£¦¡¦¥£ §ž¡ŸŸ¦ Less accumulated depreciation Real estate properties¡ net £¡§¦Ÿ¡©¥© (Ÿœ¥¡¦£ª) §¡¦¦¥¡ž£§ £¡©¥ž¡ªž¦ (Ÿ¢ž¡žŸ£) Mortgage and other notes receivable¡ net Cash and cash equivalents Straight-line rent receivable Assets held for sale¡ net Other assets Total Assets ¤ §œ§¡ž§¥ ž£¡£žž œŸ¡¥©£ - §¢¡Ÿª£ £¡¢§©¡žªœ §¡Ÿ¦©¡£œ£ £ž©¡¢ž£ Ÿ¡§¢Ÿ ª¦¡©žž ¢ª¡ž§© £§¡©§© ¤ £¡©ž§¡§£Ÿ Liabilities and Stockholders³ Equity Debt ¤ Accounts payable and accrued expenses Dividends payable Lease deposit liabilities Deferred income ¢¡žœœ¡§ªŸ §Ÿ¡¢ªœ žœ¡ª¢ª ¢©¡¦£ª ¢§¡¦¢ž ¤ Total Liabilities ¢¡Ÿœ¥¡Ÿžž ¢¡žž©¡ž¦Ÿ §¦¡£¢£ ž¦¡ª¢¥ ¢©¡¦£ª ¢œ¡¥Ÿ© ¢¡Ÿž£¡œª£ Commitments and Contingencies National Health Investors StockholdersÀ EquityÆ Common stock¡ ¤©¼©¢ par valueÇ ¢©©¡©©©¡©©© and ¦©¡©©©¡©©© shares authorizedÇ žŸ¡¢ªŸ¡œœ§ and žž¡Ÿª¥¡žª¦ shares issued and outstanding¡ respectively Capital in excess of par value žŸ§ ¢¡Ÿž©¡œž¦ žž¦ ¢¡Ÿ©Ÿ¡œžª Cumulative dividends in excess of net income Accumulated other comprehensive loss (§§¡©¢Ÿ) Total National Health Investors StockholdersÀ Equity Noncontrolling interests Total Equity (¥¡¢žœ) ¢¡Ÿ¢§¡§£ž ¢©¡¥¢¢ ¢¡Ÿ§§¡œžŸ (Ÿ¡££¢) (£¡ž£§) ¢¡žœ¥¡¦£¢ ¦§¢ ¢¡žœª¡§Ÿ§ Total Liabilities and StockholdersÀ Equity ¤ £¡¢§©¡žªœ ¤ £¡©ž§¡§£Ÿ STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Revenues Rental income Interest income and other Expenses Depreciation Interest Legal Franchise¡ excise and other taxes General and administrative Taxes and insurance on leased properties Loan and realty (gains) losses Loss on early retirement of debt Loss from equity method investment Gain on sale of real estate Net income LessÆ net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to common stockholders Weighted average common shares outstandingÆ Basic Diluted Earnings per common shareÆ Net income attributable to common stockholders - basic Net income attributable to common stockholders - diluted (unaudited) (unaudited) ¤ ¥ž¡œž¢ ¦¡§œ¥ ª¢¡§£ª ¤ ¥Ÿ¡ž©ž ¦¡¥œ© ª§¡¢œž §¢¡©§ž ¢§¡§œ£ (¢œ) £¡¢¥¦ §¡ž¦£ ž§¥ ¢œ¡¦¢© ¢ž¡£¥ž œª ¢©œ £¡¦¢¢ ¢¡Ÿœ£ (¢¢) £œ¡£Ÿ£ (£¡œ§ž) (¢¡¢©ª) (¦©) £œ¡££Ÿ (ª§£) £©œ £¥¡¢¦§ (§£) - - ž§¡©£¦ £ ¤ £¥¡¢£œ ¤ ž§¡©£œ žž¡ªŸœ¡ªœž žž¡ª¦¢¡ž¦œ žž¡¢©¥¡¥¥© žž¡£§ª¡ªž¥ ¤ ¤ ©¼ª£ ©¼ª£ ¤ ¤ ©¼œŸ ©¼œŸ FFO, AFFO & FAD (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) (unaudited) Net income attributable to common stockholders Elimination of certain non-cash items in net incomeÆ ¤ Depreciation £¥¡¢£œ §¢¡©§ž ¤ ž§¡©£œ ¢œ¡¦¢© Depreciation related to noncontrolling interests Gain on sale of real estate (§¢©) (§§) NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders Loss on early retirement of debt Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders Straight-line lease revenue¡ net (£©œ) Ÿ¥¡¦žž £¡œ§ž ¦¢¡Ÿ¦ª (ž¡œ£©) - ¦¢¡¦§¥ ª§£ ¦§¡žŸ© (Ÿ¡ª£©) Straight-line lease revenue¡ net¡ related to noncontrolling interests Amortization of lease incentives Amortization of original issue discount Amortization of debt issuance costs Equity method investment adjustments¡ net Note receivable credit loss expense Normalized AFFO attributable to common stockholders Equity method investment capital expenditure §œ §Ÿ§ - ª§£ ¥Ÿ¥ (¢¢) Ÿª¡žªª ¦ §£ª ¢¥¦ ¦œ£ - - Ÿ¥¡¥££ Equity method investment non-refundable fees received Non-cash stock-based compensation (¢©Ÿ) ££¢ §œ© - - ¦œ¢ Normalized FAD attributable to common stockholders ¤ Ÿœ¡©©ž ¤ Ÿª¡ž§ž BASIC Weighted average common shares outstanding NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders per share Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share Normalized AFFO attributable to common stockholders per share ¤ ¤ ¤ žž¡ªŸœ¡ªœž ¢¼§ª ¢¼£¥ ¢¼£© ¤ ¤ ¤ žž¡¢©¥¡¥¥© ¢¼ž© ¢¼ž§ ¢¼£¢ DILUTED Weighted average common shares outstanding NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders per share Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share Normalized AFFO attributable to common stockholders per share ¤ ¤ ¤ žž¡ª¦¢¡ž¦œ ¢¼§ª ¢¼£¥ ¢¼£© ¤ ¤ ¤ žž¡£§ª¡ªž¥ ¢¼£œ ¢¼ž¢ ¢¼£© PAYOUT RATIOS Regular dividends per common share ¤ Normalized FFO payout ratio per diluted common share Normalized AFFO payout ratio per diluted common share ¢¼¢©§Ÿ ª©¼Ÿ² ªž¼ª² ¤ ¢¼©Ÿ ¥ž¼Ÿ² ª©¼ª² RECONCILIATIONS (dollars in thousands) Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation Quarter Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Net Income Interest expense Franchise¡ excise¡ and other taxes Depreciation NHIÀs share of EBITDA adjustments for unconsolidated entities Gain on sale of real estate Loss on note retirement Note receivable credit loss expense Adjusted EBITDA Interest expense at contractual rates Interest rate swap payments¡ net Principal Payments Fixed Charges ¤ £¥¡¢¦§ ¢§¡§œ£ (¢œ) §¢¡©§ž ªž£ (£©œ) £¡œ§ž (¢¢) ¤ ž§¡©£¦ ¢ž¡£¥ž ¢©œ ¢œ¡¦¢© - - ª§£ - ¤ ¤ ¥ž¡œ©¥ œ¡¥Ÿœ ¢¡¥¥ª ¢¦Ÿ ¤ ¤ ¥¦¡œŸ§ ¢£¡¢ª¥ (ž¢©) £©§ ¤ ¢¢¡¥©§ ¤ ¢£¡©¥œ Fixed Charge Coverage ¦¼žx Ÿ¼œx Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA Consolidated Total Debt Less cash and cash equivalents Consolidated Net Debt Adjusted EBITDA Annualizing Adjustment Annualized impact of recent investments ¤ ¤ ¤ ¢¡žœœ¡§ªŸ (ž£¡£žž) ¢¡žŸŸ¡œž¢ ¥ž¡œ©¥ §§ž¡¥§¢ - ¤ §œœ¡¦§ª Consolidated Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ž¼œx Cash NOI Rental Income Straight-line rent income Taxes and insurance on leased properties Amortization of lease incentives Lease payments received from tenants Interest income and other Amortization of commitment fees and discounts Cash NOI Period over Period increase (¤) Period over Period increase (²) QTD 2020 ¤ ¥ž¡œž¢ (ž¡œ£©) (§¡ž¦£) QTD 2019 YTD 2020 YTD 2019 ¤ ¥Ÿ¡ž©ž ¤ (Ÿ¡ª£©) (¢¡Ÿœ£) £©¥¡§©ª ¤ (§©¡ž¢¢) (9,653) §œž¡¢ª§ (§§¡©ªž) (Ÿ¡¥œª) §Ÿ§ §£ª 987 ªžŸ

¤ ¦¥¡ª©© ¦¡§œ¥ (§œŸ) ¤ ¦ª¡§¢œ ¤ ¦¡¥œ© (¢£ª) §¥ª¡¢£¢ ¤ §Ÿ¡¦©£ §¦¥¡¢žŸ §£¡ªœœ (œ©Ÿ) (Ÿ£§)

¤ ¥£¡ª©§ ¤ ¥ž¡ª¥¢ ¤ ¤ £©§¡ª§œ ¤ §œ©¡Ÿ¢§

¤ (¢¡©¦œ) (¢¼ž)² ¢§¡£¢¥ ž¼§² GLOSSARY ANNUALIZED REVENUES The term Annualized Revenue refers to the amount of revenue that our portfolio would generate if all leases and mortgages were in e'ect for the twelve-month calendar year¡ regardless of the commencement date¡ maturity date¡ or renewals¼ Therefore¡ annualized revenue is used for ﬁnancial analysis purposes¡ and is not indicative of actual or expected results¼ ADJUSTED EBITDA & EBITDARM We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important supplemental measure because it provides information which we use to evaluate our performance and serves as an indication of our ability to service debt. We deﬁne Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, including amounts in discontinued operations, excluding real estate asset impairments and gains on dispositions and certain items which, due to their infrequent or unpredictable nature, may create some di™culty in comparing Adjusted EBITDA for the current period to similar prior periods, and may include, but are not limited to, impairment of non-real estate assets, gains and losses attributable to the acquisition and disposition of assets and liabilities, and recoveries of previous write-downs. Adjusted EBITDA also includes our proportionate share of unconsolidated equity method investments presented on a similar basis. Since others may not use our deﬁnition of Adjusted EBITDA, caution should be exercised when comparing our Adjusted EBITDA to that of other companies. EBITDARM is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and management fees. CAGR The acronym CAGR refers to the Compound Annual Growth Rate. The compound annual growth rate represents the year-over-year growth rate over a speciﬁed time period. NORMALIZED FFO- AFFO & FAD These operating performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other REITs. Consequently, our FFO, normalized FFO, normalized AFFO & normalized FAD may not provide a meaningful measure of our performance as compared to that of other REITs. Since other REITs may not use our deﬁnition of these operating performance measures, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company's FFO, normalized FFO, normalized AFFO & normalized FAD to that of other REITs. These ﬁnancial performance measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (these measures do not include changes in operating assets and liabilities) and therefore should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of operating performance, or to net cash ﬂow from operating activities as determined by GAAP as a measure of liquidity, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs. FFO, as deﬁned by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and applied by us, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate property, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, if any. The Company's computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not deﬁne the term in accordance with the current NAREIT deﬁnition or have a di'erent interpretation of the current NAREIT deﬁnition from that of the Company; therefore, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company's FFO to that of other REITs. Diluted FFO assumes the exercise of stock options and other potentially dilutive securities. Normalized FFO excludes from FFO certain items which, due to their infrequent or unpredictable nature, may create some di™culty in comparing FFO for the current period to similar prior periods, and may include, but are not limited to, impairment of non-real estate assets, gains and losses attributable to the acquisition and disposition of assets and liabilities, and recoveries of previous write-downs. We believe that FFO and normalized FFO are important supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen and fallen with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative, and should be supplemented with a measure such as FFO. The term FFO was designed by the REIT industry to address this issue. We believe that normalized AFFO is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for a REIT. GAAP requires a lessor to recognize contractual lease payments into income on a straight-line basis over the expected term of the lease. This straight-line adjustment has the e'ect of reporting lease income that is signiﬁcantly more or less than the contractual cash ﬂows received pursuant to the terms of the lease agreement. GAAP also requires the original issue discount of our convertible senior notes and debt issuance costs to be amortized as a non-cash adjustment to earnings. We also adjust Normalized AFFO for the net change in our allowance for expected credit losses as well as certain non-cash items related to our equity method investments such as straight-line lease expense and recognition of purchase accounting adjustments. Normalized AFFO is useful to our investors as it reﬂects the growth inherent in our contractual lease payments without the distortion caused by non-cash amortization. We believe that normalized FAD is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for a REIT, also providing a useful indicator of the ability to distribute dividends to shareholders. Additionally, normalized FAD improves the understanding of our operating results among investors and makes comparisons with: (i) expected results, (ii) results of previous periods and (iii) results among REITs, more meaningful. Because FAD may function as a liquidity measure, we do not present FAD on a per-share basis. FACILITY TYPES SHO - Senior housing EFC - Entrance Fee Community SNF - Skilled nursing facilityHOSP - Hospital MOB - Medical o™ce building FIXED CHARGES The term Fixed Charges refers to interest expense and debt principal. Peer Average The peer average calculations provided by Wells Fargo Securities include the following diversiﬁed healthcare REITs: Ventas, Inc. Welltower, Inc. LTC Properties, Inc. Healthpeak PropertiesSabra Health Care REIT, Inc. STABILIZED LEASE A newly acquired triple-net lease property is generally considered stabilized upon lease-up (typically when senior-care residents occupy at least 85% of the total number of certiﬁed units over at least a 12 month period) Newly completed developments, including redevelopments, are considered stabilized upon lease-up, as described above. TOTAL RETURN The term Total Return refers to the total return an investor would have realized on an annual basis over a certain period assuming that all dividends are reinvested on the dividend payment date. WACY The acronym WACY refers to Weighted Average Cash Yield, which is the anticipated rate of return upon initial investment excluding the impact of any discounts received or premiums paid. Q4 2020 NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer National Health Investors Inc. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 21:36:43 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC. 09:37p NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : Q4 2020 Supplemental PU 09:35p NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Results PU 02/18 NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form .. AQ 01/27 NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form .. AQ 01/26 NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Crea.. AQ 01/22 NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Release a.. PU 01/21 NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits .. AQ 01/19 NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : Prices $400 Million Offering of 3% Senior Notes Due .. MT 01/19 NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : NHI Prices Offering of Senior Notes PU 01/14 NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS : Collects 93.9% Rents Due January MT