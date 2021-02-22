Log in
National Health Investors : Q4 2020 Supplemental

02/22/2021
Q4 2020

NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS

Q42020 SUPPLEMENTAL

1

TABLE OF CONTENTS

COMPANY

COMPANY INFORMATION & LEADERSHIP

PORTFOLIO

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEWPORTFOLIO SUMMARYOPERATING PARTNERSEBITDARM LEASE COVERAGE

PURCHASE OPTIONS & LEASE MATURITIES



INVESTMENTS

INVESTMENT RATIONALE

RECENT INVESTMENTS

CAPITALIZATION

CAPITALIZATION OVERVIEW

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

DEBT MATURITIES

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND RISK FACTORS:

This Supplemental Information and other materials we have ﬁled or may ﬁle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as information included in oral statements made, or to be made, by our senior management contain certain "forward-looking" statements as that term is deﬁned by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future ﬁnancial position, results of operations, cash ﬂows, funds from operations, continued performance improvements, ability to service and reﬁnance our debt obligations, ability to ﬁnance growth opportunities, and similar statements including, without limitations, those containing words such as "may," "will," "believes," anticipates," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to di'er materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on our tenants and the risks which are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020. In this Supplemental Information, we refer to non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this presentation. Throughout this presentation, certain abbreviations and acronyms are used to simplify the format. A list of deﬁnitions is provided at the end of this presentation to clarify the meaning of any reference that may be ambiguous. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are unaudited and are as of or for the quarter ended December 31,2020.

SELECT DEBT COVENANTS

FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL PROFILE

PERFORMANCE

BALANCE SHEETS

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FFO AFFO & FAD



RECONCILIATIONS

GLOSSARY

GLOSSARY

COVER: The Courtyard at Bellevue, operated by Encore Senior Living (41 Management), in Green Bay, WI.

WE INVEST IN RELATIONSHIPS

NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC. (NYSE: NHI), is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine ﬁnancing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical facility investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical o˜ce buildings and specialty hospitals.

Kevin Pascoe

LEADERSHIP

Eric Mendelsohn

President & CEO

Chief Credit O™cer

Chief Investment O™cer

Chief Financial O™cer

David Travis

Chief Accounting O™cer

SVP, Investments

Dana Hambly

VP, Investor Relations

ANALYST COVERAGE

CONTACT INFORMATION

Aaron Hecht, JMP Securities Connor Siversky, Berenberg

National Health Investors, Inc.

Daniel Bernstein, Capital One Securities, Inc. John Kim, BMO Capital Markets

222 Robert Rose Drive Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129 615.890.9100 |investorrelations@nhireit.com

Jordan Sadler, KeyBanc Capital Markets Michael Lewis, Truist Securities Omotayo Okusanya, Mizuho Securities

Transfer Agent

Computershare Trust Company, N.A P.O. Box 43078

Rich Anderson, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. Steve Manaker, Stifel

Providence, RI 02940-3078 800.942.5909

Todd Stender, Wells Fargo

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

HIGHLIGHTS

Diversified portfolio of exceptional healthcare properties

Conservatively managed balance sheet

Industry leading FFO growth

Strong growing dividend

1%2

7%

OTHER INCOME

3% SMALL

15%

SLC

Regional 55%

Small 3%

Public 24%

National Private Chain 18%Sr. Hsng. Need-Driven 32%

Medical 30%

Sr. Hsng. Discretionary 37%

Other Income 1%2

Based on annualized cash revenue of $301,128,000 in place at December 31, 2020. 2 Other income consists primarily of revenue from non-mortgage notes receivable.

SENIOR LIVING

CAMPUS

PORTFOLIO SUMMARY

as of December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands)

PropertiesUnits/ Sq. Ft*YTD GAAP RevenueYTD Straight

LineYTD Cash RevenueFull Year ImpactAnnualized Cash RevenueLeases

Senior Housing - Need Driven Assisted Living

Senior Living Campus

Total Senior Housing - Need Driven Senior Housing - Discretionary Independent Living Entrance-Fee Communities

œž ¢ž ¢©ª

Ÿ¡¢£¢ ¢¡œ¥¦ ¥¡¢©¥

¤

¥¦¡¢¢§ §£¡ª§ž œœ¡œ£¦

¤

¦¡£¥Ÿ §¡¢§© ª¡žœŸ

¤

¦œ¡¥£¥ §¢¡¥©ž œ¢¡žž¢

¤

(¢¡©Ÿª)

¤

(§¢§) (¢¡§¥©)

¦ª¡¦¥œ §¢¡žœ§ œ©¡¢¥¢

Total Senior Housing - Discretionary

Total Senior Housing

£§ ¢¢ ž£ ¢Ÿ¢

£¡¥©£ §¡¥©¥ ¦¡ž¢© ¢£¡Ÿ¢¥

ž¥¡©¦£ ¦©¡ž¢¦ ¢©¥¡ž¥œ §©¥¡ž¢Ÿ

¥¡¢ªœ ž¡£©¦ ¢¢¡žœŸ ¢œ¡œœ©

£œ¡ª¥ž Ÿ¦¡¢¢© œŸ¡œªž ¢ª¥¡ž§Ÿ

£§Ÿ œ¢¥ ¢¡§ž§

(§ª)

ž©¡¢œœ Ÿ¥¡©§¥ œ¥¡§§¦ ¢ª¥¡£œ¥

Medical Facilities

Skilled Nursing Hospitals

Medical O™ce Buildings

Total Medical Facilities Current Year Disposals¢

¥§ £ § ¥¥

œ¡ž££ §©¥ ªª¡Ÿ¢¥ * œ¡¦ž©

ª¢¡ž¦Ÿ ¥¡¥£¦ ¦¦¥ ªœ¡ª¦ª §¥§

œ¥¥ (Ÿ§£)

£ žŸ¥ (£ž)

ª©¡žªª ª¡§Ÿœ ¦¦ž ªœ¡ž¢¢ £©¦

ª¦£ ¢¢¦

(¦) œ¥£ (£©¦)

ª¢¡£Ÿ¢ ª¡£¥Ÿ ¦Ÿª œ©¡£ªž -

Total Leases

§§ª

§£¡¢Ÿ¥

Escrow funds received from tenants

Total Rental Income

§œ¥¡ŸŸŸ œ¡¦Ÿ£ £©¥¡§©ª

§©¡ž¢£

§¥¥¡¢ž§ œ¡¦Ÿ£ §ª¦¡¥œŸ

¦£œ (œ¡¦Ÿ£) (œ¡©¢ž)

§¥¥¡¥ª¢ - §¥¥¡¥ª¢

Mortgages and Other Notes Receivable

Senior Housing - Need Driven Senior Housing - Discretionary Skilled Nursing

Other Notes Receivable

Total Mortgage and Other Notes

œ § £ - ¢ž

Ÿ¦Ÿ ¥¢ž ¢ª©

¢¡žŸœ

Current Year Note Payo's Investment and Other Income

ž¡¥ª§ ¢£¡ª©ª ž§Ÿ £¡©Ÿœ §§¡©¥ž §¡œž¦ Ÿª§

ž¡¥ª§ ¢£¡ª©ª ž§Ÿ £¡©Ÿœ

¦£¥ ¢¡©¢ª

(ª) (£¥ž)

Ÿ¡ž¢œ ¢ž¡ª§¦ ž¢¥ §¡¦ªŸ

§§¡©¥ž §¡œž¦ Ÿª§

¢¡§¥£ (§¡œž¦)

(Ÿª§)

§£¡£ž¥ - -

Total Revenue

¤

££§¡ª¢©

¤

§©¡ž¢£

¤

£¢§¡£œ¥

¤ (¢¢¡§¦œ)

¤

£©¢¡¢§ª

1 Includes eight properties acquired by Brookdale Senior Living under a purchase option and two properties sold to Bickford Senior Living ﬁnanced by a mortgage from NHI.

OPERATING PARTNERS

Ownership Market Focus % of Revenue1

Senior Living Communities owns and operates luxury retirement communities located in Connecticut, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Georgia and Indiana.

PrivateSHO

15%Bickford Senior Living manages or operates over 60 independent living, assisted living, and memory care branches throughout the country. They are also an experienced developer, constructing over 150 communities.

Private

SHO

¢Ÿ²

Founded in 1971, National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE Amer-ican: NHC) is a publicly traded operator, specializing in skilled nursing centers along with assisted and independent living facilities. NHC oversees more than 9,000 skilled nursing beds across 10 states, with properties located in the Southeastern, Northeastern, and Midwestern parts of the United States.

PublicSNF´SHO

¢£²

Holiday Retirement is one of the largest providers of independent living communities in the U.S. Founded in 1971, they are a privately held company and currently operate more than 260 facilities.

PrivateSHO

¢¢²

The Ensign Group, Inc.'s independent operating subsidiaries provide a broad spectrum of skilled nursing and assisted living services, physical, occupational and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services at multiple locations across 13 states.

Public

SNF

ª²

Based in Des Moines, Iowa, and established in 1971, Life Care Services operates and develops continuing care retirement communities, stand-alone assisted living, memory care, and rental communities nationwide.

PrivateSHO

¥²

For more than 25 years, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in developing, building and operating luxury, resort-style communities across the United States. Discovery provides more than 8,500 homes for seniors which include: villas, senior apartments, independent living, supervised independent living, assisted living and memory care homes.

PrivateSHO

ž²

Health Services Management is a non-proﬁt formed in 2000. The Company operates more than 20 skilled nursing and assisted living facilities located in Florida, Indiana, Tennessee, and Texas.

NFP

SNF

£²

Senior Living Management Corporation is based in Coconut Creek, Florida and operates assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing facilities in Florida, Georgia and Louisiana.

Private

SHO

£²

Chancellor Health Care is based in Windsor, California and formed in 1992. Chancellor operates on the full continuum of care and has more than 15 properties across 6 states, which include California, Colorado,

Private

SHO

£²

Illinois, Maryland, Oregon, and Texas and serves over 750 seniors.

1Based on annualized cash revenue of $301,128,000 for contracts in place at December 31, 2020.

EBITDARM LEASE COVERAGE

NHI TOTAL PORTFOLIO

Property Type

SHO

SNF

HOSP

MOB

TOTALProperties 3Q19 3Q20

¢£Ÿ ¢¼¢œx ¢¼¢§x

¥ž §¼¥žx §¼œžx

£ §¼©¢x §¼££x

§ ¦¼žœx ¥¼©Ÿx

§¢ž ¢¼¦¥x ¢¼¦œx

Property Class

Properties 3Q19 3Q20

Need Driven œ¦ ¢¼¢©x ¢¼©žx

Need Driven excl. Bickford žœ ¢¼¢Ÿx ¢¼©¦x

Discretionary £œ ¢¼§¥x ¢¼§©x

Discretionary excl. SLC & Holiday ž ¢¼ª¦x ¢¼¦Ÿx

Medical ¥œ §¼¥©x §¼œ¢x

Medical excl. NHC £¥ ¢¼œŸx §¼§£x

Customers

Properties 3Q19 3Q20

NHC 1 ž§ £¼¦œx £¼ªžx

SLC

Bickford

Holiday

œ ¢¼¢©x ¢¼©ªx

ž¥ ¢¼©¦x ¢¼©¢x

§¦ ¢¼§¢x ¢¼¢žx

NHI SAME-STORE PORTFOLIO2

Property Type

SHO

SNF

HOSP

MOB

TOTALProperties 3Q19 3Q20

¢§¥ ¢¼¢œx ¢¼¢¢x

¥ž §¼¥žx §¼œžx

§ ¢¼¦£x ¢¼žœx

§ ¦¼žœx ¥¼©Ÿx

§©Ÿ ¢¼¦¥x ¢¼¦¥x

Property Class

Properties 3Q19 3Q20

Need Driven ªœ ¢¼¢¢x ¢¼©§x

Need Driven excl. Bickford ž§ ¢¼¢Ÿx ¢¼©£x

Discretionary £ª ¢¼§¥x ¢¼§©x

Discretionary excl. SLC & Holiday £ ¢¼œ¢x ¢¼¥¢x

Medical ¥ª §¼¥©x §¼ªªx

Medical excl. NHC £¦ ¢¼œ©x §¼¢£x

Customers

Properties 3Q19 3Q20

NHC1 ž§ £¼¦œx £¼ªžx

SLC

Bickford

Holiday

œ ¢¼¢©x ¢¼©ªx

ž¥ ¢¼©¦x ¢¼©¢x

§¦ ¢¼§¢x ¢¼¢žx

All tables are based on the trailing 12 months and exclude transitioned properties pursuant to cash-ﬂow based leases, mortgages and other notes receivable and development and lease up properties in operation less than 24 months. The tables include pro forma rents for stabilized acquisitions in the portfolio less than 24 months. These results include any amounts received and recognized by the operators from the HHS CARES Act Provider Relief Fund but do not include any funds received under the Paycheck Protection Program. Our operators may not consistently account for any pandemic relief funds received which can impact comparability among operators and across periods.

  • 1 NHC coverage is based on corporate level Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio and includes 3 independent living facilities.

2

Excludes properties that have transitioned operators in past 24 months.

PURCHASE OPTIONS & LEASE MATURITIES

Tenant Purchase Options (dollars in thousands)

Asset Type

Properties

Lease Expiration

1st Option Open Year

Option Type

Current Cash Rent ($)

% of Total1

SHO

£

December §©§¢

Open

C

¢¡£§ž

©¼žž ²

MOB

¢

February §©§Ÿ

Open

A

£¢§

©¼¢© ²

HOSP

¢

March §©§Ÿ

Open

B

§¡©¢¦

©¼¦¥ ²

HOSP

¢

September §©§¥

Open

D

§¡ª¢Ÿ

©¼œ£ ²

HOSP

¢

June §©§§

§©§§

A

£¡Ÿžž

¢¼¢ª ²

SNF

¥

August §©§ª

§©§Ÿ

C

£¡¦£ª

¢¼§¢ ²

SHO

§

May §©£Ÿ

§©§¥

B

Ÿ¡£žª

¢¼¥ª ²

SNF

¢

September §©§ª

§©§ª

C

žª§

©¼¢¦ ²

¦¼ž¥ ²

Option Type:

A¼ Greater of ﬁxed base price or fair market value

B¼ Fixed base price plus a speciﬁed share on any appreciation C¼ Fixed base price

D¼ Fixed capitalization rate on lease revenue

1 Based on annualized cash revenue of $301,128,000 for contracts in place at December 31, 2020

Lease Maturities (annualized cash rent; dollars in thousands)

Properties

SHO ($)

SNF ($)

Other ($)

Total ($)

§©§¢

¢§

§¡œ©Ÿ

¢¡£©ª

-

ž¡§¢£

§©§§

ž

ª§œ

-

£¡Ÿžž

ž¡£¥£

§©§£

¢Ÿ

¢¢¡œª¦

§¡œªŸ

-

¢ž¡œ¥¢

§©§ž

œ

¥¡ž©¦

-

-

¥¡ž©¦

§©§Ÿ

£

Ÿ§§

-

§¡£§ª

§¡ªŸ©

§©§¦

£Ÿ

¢¡£¦©

£§¡ªª¥

-

£ž¡§ž¥

§©§¥

Ÿ

¢§¡¦¦ª

-

£¡¢¦¢

¢Ÿ¡ª§œ

§©§ª

¢ž

¥¡œ¥Ÿ

ž¡¢§©

-

¢§¡©œŸ

§©§œ

£¢

Ÿ¥¡©Ÿª

¢£¡¦¢ª

-

¥©¡¦¥¦

§©£©

¥

Ÿ¡©ª£

-

-

Ÿ¡©ª£

Thereafter

œ£

¥œ¡¦©¦

§¦¡ž££

-

¢©¦¡©£œ

INVESTMENT RATIONALE

WE INVEST IN RELATIONSHIPS,

NOT JUST PROPERTIES

  • FOCUSED ON GROWING WITH OUR 36 OPERATING PARTNERS AND SELECT NEW CUSTOMERS

  • • DIVERSIFIED INVESTMENT PLAN EMPHASIZING PRIVATE PAY SENIOR HOUSING PROPERTIES AND BEST-IN-CLASS SNF OPERATORS

  • • EXPERIENCED OPERATORS WITH PROVEN RECORD OF QUALITY CARE AND VALUE CREATION

  • • LOW LEVERAGE BALANCE SHEET AND STAGGERED LONG-TERM DEBT MATURITIES

  • • TARGET 60/40 EQUITY/DEBT FUNDING MIX

Investment History*

(dollars in millions)

NOTES

Existing Relationship

New Relationship

*The average age of properties acquired since 2013-2020 is 16.8

10-Year Treasury

WACY

years. The total portfolio average age is 25.0 years.

RECENT INVESTMENTS

Recent Lease Activity

(dollars in thousands)

Asset Class

Investment Type

Units/ Buildings1

LocationYield

Total

Funded

Remaining

Q3 2020 ž¢ ManagementSHO

Lease

ž£´¢

WI

¥¼Ÿ©²

¤

¢§¡£©© §

¤

(¢§¡£©©)

¤

-

Q2 2020

Autumn Trace*

SHO

Lease

ªª´§

IN

¥¼§Ÿ²

¢ž¡§Ÿ©

(¢ž¡§Ÿ©)

-

Q1 2020

Life Care Services Bickford Senior Living

EFC SHO

JV Lease

ž©¢´¢ ¦©´¢

WA MI

¦¼¥Ÿ² ª¼©©²

¢£ž¡ªœ§ ¢Ÿ¡¢©©£

(¢£ž¡ªœ§) (¢Ÿ¡¢©©)

¤

¢¥¦¡Ÿž§

¤ (¢¥¦¡Ÿž§)

¤

Q4 2019 ž¢ Management

SHO

Lease

žª´¢

MN

¥¼§£²

¤

œ¡£ž©

¤

(œ¡£ž©)

¤

- - - -

Q3 2019

Bickford Senior Living Cappella Living Solutions*

SHO SHO

Lease Lease

¦©´¢ Ÿ¢´¢

IL CO

ª¼©©² ¥¼§Ÿ²

¢Ÿ¡¢©© £ ¥¡¦©©

(¢Ÿ¡¢©©) (¥¡¦©©)

- -

Q2 2019

Discovery Senior Living Comfort Care Senior Living

SHO SHOJV Lease

Ÿœ¦´¦ ¢££´§

PA¡ MD¡ IN

MI

¦¼Ÿ©² ¥¼¥Ÿ²

¢§¥¡œ¢¥ §ž¡£©©

(¢§¥¡œ¢¥) (§ž¡£©©)

- -

Q1 2019

Holiday Retirement Wingate Healthcare*

SHO SHO

Lease Lease

§£§´¢ §¦¥´¢

FL MA

¦¼¥¢² ¥¼Ÿ©²

£ª¡©©© Ÿ§¡§©©

(£ª¡©©©)

(Ÿ¢¡¢©ª)

¤

§¥ž¡žŸ¥

¤ (§¥ž¡£¦Ÿ)

¤

- œ§ œ§

Recent Loan Origination and Other Development Activity

(dollars in thousands)

Asset Class

Investment Type

Units/ Buildings1

LocationYield

Total

Funded

Remaining

Q4 2020 ž¢ ManagementSHOConstruction Loan

¢¢©´¢

WI

ª¼Ÿ©²

¤

§§¡§©©

¤

(ž¡©ž©)

¤

¢ª¡¢¦©

Q2 2020

Bickford Senior Living Watermark Retirement

SHO EFCConstruction Loan Working Capital Note

¦ž´¢ ž§©´§

VA CT

œ¼©©² ¥¼Ÿ©²

¢ž¡§©© Ÿ¡©©©

(¢¡œ¢ª)

-

¢§¡§ª§ Ÿ¡©©©

Q1 2020

Timber Ridge OpCo Bickford Senior Living

EFC SHO

Working Capital Note

Mortgage

N´A Ÿ¦´§

N´A IN

¦¼©©² ¥¼©©²

Ÿ¡©©© ž¡©©©

- (ž¡©©©)

¤

Ÿ©¡ž©©

¤

(œ¡œŸª)

¤

Ÿ¡©©© - ž©¡žž§

Q4 2019 ž¢ ManagementSHOSecond Mortgage

ž£´¢

WI

  • ¢£¼©©² ¤

£¡ª¥©

¤

(£¡ª¥©)

¤

-

Q3 2019

Discovery Senior Living Discovery Senior Living

SHO SHOSenior Mortgage Working Capital Note

¥ž´¢ N´A

IN N´A

¥¼©©² ¦¼Ÿ©²

¦¡ž§£ ¥Ÿ©

(¦¡ž§£)

(¥Ÿ©)

- -

Q2 2019

Senior Living Communities ž¢ Management*

EFC SHOSenior Note Construction Loan

§žª´¢ Ÿ£´¢

SC WI

¥¼§Ÿ² ª¼Ÿ©²

£§¡¥©© ¢©¡ª©©

(£§¡¥©©) (ª¡¥¢¥)

¤

Ÿž¡Ÿž£

¤

(Ÿ§¡ž¦©)

¤

- §¡©ª£ §¡©ª£

Other Loan and Development Commitments

Life Care Services Life Care Services Bickford Senior Living Senior Living Communities Ignite Medical Resorts*

EFC EFC SHO SHO SNF

Senior Note Construction Loan Construction Loan Revolving Credit Development Lease

ž¦¦´¢ ¢©¢´¢ ¢ª£´£

AZ

N´A ¢žž´¢

AZ MI¡ VA N´A WI

¥¼§Ÿ² ª¼Ÿ©² œ¼©©² Variable œ¼Ÿ©²

¤

¢¢ª¡ª©© ¦¢¡§©© ž§¡œ©© ¢§¡©©© §Ÿ¡£Ÿ©

¤

(œª¡¥Ÿ§) (¦¢¡§©©) (£©¡ž¦¦) (¢¢¡§ª©) (§Ÿ¡£Ÿ©)

¤

§©¡©žª - ¢§¡ž£ž ¥§© -

* Indicates new operating relationship Building count excludes renovations.

¾ Acquisition was partially funded with the cancellation of a $3.9 million second mortgage due from 41 Management. • Acquisition was partially funded with the cancellation of a $14.0 million construction loan due from Bickford.

CAPITALIZATION OVERVIEW

(dollar and share amounts in thousands)

QUARTER ENDED ' AS OF

Q4 2020

Q3 2020

Q2 2020

Q1 2020

Q4 2019

Balance Sheet Data

Gross cost of real estate assets Total assets

Total liabilities

Total noncontrolling interests

Total stockholderÀs equity attributable to NHI

Operating Data

Total revenue

Rental revenue - GAAP Straight-line rents Rental revenue - Cash ¢ Adjusted EBITDA§ Interest expense

General & administrative expense

Funds from operations per diluted common share Normalized FFO per diluted common share Normalized AFFO per diluted common share Regular dividends declared per common share

Capitalization

Common shares outstanding at end of each period Market value of equity at end of each period

Total debt

Secured debt Net debt

Total market capitalization¡ including net debt

Ratios

Interest coverage ratio Fixed charge coverage ratio

Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (annualized)

Net debt as a percentage of market capitalization Total Debt ´ Gross Assets

Secured Debt ´ Gross Assets

Dividend payout ratio for normalized FFO Dividend payout ratio for normalized AFFO

Portfolio Statistics

Number of properties (includes mortgages)

  • ¤ £¡§¦Ÿ¡©¥© £¡¢§©¡žªœ ¢¡Ÿœ¥¡Ÿžž ¢©¡¥¢¢ ¢¡Ÿ¢§¡§£ž

  • ¤ ª¢¡§£ª ¥ž¡œž¢ ž¡œ£© ¦¥¡Ÿžª ¥ž¡œ©¥ ¢§¡§œ£ £¡¢¥¦ ¢¼§ª ¢¼£¥ ¢¼£© ¢¼¢©§Ÿ

    žŸ¡¢ª¦

  • ¤ £¡¢§Ÿ¡Ÿ¢¦ ¢¡žœœ¡§ªŸ œŸ¡£Ÿž ¢¡žŸŸ¡œž¢ ž¡Ÿª¢¡žŸ¥

  • ¤ £¡§¦ž¡Ÿ¦ž £¡¢£œ¡§¥£ ¢¡¦£Ÿ¡§¥¢ ¢©¡œŸ£ ¢¡žœ£¡©žœ

  • ¤ ªž¡£©¢ ¥¥¡ª§¢ Ÿ¡©ª¦ ¦ª¡¥§ª ¥¥¡©¢§ ¢§¡ªœ§ §¡¥ªŸ ¢¼ž§ ¢¼ž§ ¢¼£ž ¢¼¢©§Ÿ

    žž¡¥§œ

  • ¤ §¡¦œŸ¡ª¢¥ ¢¡Ÿ§ª¡œ¦ª ¢£ª¡¢¦Ÿ ¢¡žª¦¡¥¥© ž¡¢ª§¡Ÿª¥

  • ¤ £¡§ž¥¡¢£ª £¡¢¦¦¡œ¥¢ ¢¡¦¦£¡Ÿ©§ ¢¢¡¢¢© ¢¡žœ§¡£Ÿœ

  • ¤ ªž¡¢¥ž ¥¥¡œ¢¥ Ÿ¡§¢ª ¥¢¡©¦œ ¥ª¡Ÿœž ¢£¡ŸŸ¥ £¡©£§ ¢¼ž¦ ¢¼ž¦ ¢¼£Ÿ ¢¼¢©§Ÿ

    žž¡¦Ÿ©

  • ¤ §¡¥¢¢¡¢žª ¢¡ŸŸž¡§ž¢ ¢£ª¡ž¥£ ¢¡Ÿ©¥¡£ªª ž¡§¢ª¡Ÿ£¦

  • ¤ £¡§§ª¡¢£§ £¡¢¦¥¡ª£Ÿ ¢¡¦¦©¡ªž§ ¢¢¡ž£Ÿ ¢¡žœŸ¡ŸŸª

  • ¤ ª£¡©¥¦ ¥¦¡Ÿ§¥ Ÿ¡¢¥¥ ¦œ¡¥œ¥ ¥¦¡ª£¦ ¢ž¡¢ž© ž¡£¢¢ ¢¼£Ÿ ¢¼£¦ ¢¼§œ ¢¼¢©§Ÿ

    žž¡¦Ÿ©

  • ¤ §¡§¢¢¡©¦ª ¢¡Ÿžª¡œ©ž ¢£ª¡¥¥ª ¢¡Ÿ©§¡ªŸŸ £¡¥¢£¡œ§£

  • ¤ £¡©¥ž¡ªž¦ £¡©ž§¡§£Ÿ ¢¡Ÿž£¡œª£ ¦§¢ ¢¡žœ¥¡¦£¢

  • ¤ ª§¡¢œž ¥Ÿ¡ž©ž Ÿ¡ª£© ¦¥¡œª¢ ¥¦¡œŸ§ ¢ž¡£¥ž £¡¦¢¢ ¢¼£œ ¢¼ž¢ ¢¼£© ¢¼©Ÿ

    žž¡Ÿª¥

  • ¤ £¡¦£§¡œžœ ¢¡žž©¡ž¦Ÿ ¢£œ¡©ª§ ¢¡ž£Ÿ¡§Ÿ© Ÿ¡©¦ª¡¢œœ

¦¼¢x ¦¼žx ž¼œx £¢¼ª ² ž©¼£ ² §¼¦ ² ª©¼Ÿ ² ªž¼ª ²

¦¼©x ¦¼£x ž¼ªx £Ÿ¼Ÿ² ž¢¼¢² £¼¥² ¥¥¼¦² ª§¼£²

Ÿ¼ªx ¦¼©x ž¼ªx £Ÿ¼¥² ž¢¼¥² £¼¥² ¥Ÿ¼Ÿ² ª¢¼¥²

Ÿ¼žx Ÿ¼¦x ž¼¥x ž©¼Ÿ² ž¢¼ª² £¼¥² ª¢¼¢² ªŸ¼Ÿ²

Ÿ¼žx Ÿ¼œx ž¼¥x §ª¼£² ž©¼Ÿ² £¼œ² ¥ž¼Ÿ² ª©¼ª²

§ž§

§ž£

§ž£

§ž©

§£ª

-

Excludes escrow funds received from tenants

2 For all periods presented the calculation of EBITDA includes GAAP interest expense, which excludes amounts capitalized during the period.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Fixed Charge Coverage

10 8 6 4 2 0

2017

2016

2018

2019

Revolver Liquidity (dollars in millions)

$800 $700 $600 $500

$200

$400

$300

$100

$0

BalanceAvailable

2020

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

5.0x 4.0x 3.0x 2.0x 1.0x 0.0x

December 31, 2020 (dollars in thousands)Amount

Rate3

% of Total

Maturity 3

Secured Debt

Fixed Rate

Fannie Mae Mortgage Loans

Total Secured Debt

¤œŸ¡£Ÿž œŸ¡£Ÿž

£¼œž²

¦¼ž²

  • ž years

    Unsecured Debt

    Fixed Rate

    Term Loans

    Private Placement

    Convertible Senior Notes

    Revolving Credit Facility Variable Rate

    Revolving Credit Facility

    Term Loans

    Total Unsecured Debt

    Subtotal

    £ž©¡©©© ž©©¡©©© ¦©¡©©© ¦©¡©©© §£ª¡©©© £¢©¡©©© ¢¡ž©ª¡©©© ¢¡Ÿ©£¡£Ÿž

    £¼§¥²ž ž¼¢Ÿ² £¼§Ÿ² §¼ª¢² ž ¢¼£ž² ¢¼¥¥²

    §§¼¦² §¦¼¦² ž¼©² ž¼©² ¢Ÿ¼ª² §©¼¦²

  • £ years

  • ž years ©¼§Ÿ years

¢ year ¢ year

§¼œ¢²

¢©©¼©²

§ years

Note Discounts

-

Unamortized Loan Costs

(ž¡©¦œ)

Total Debt

¤

¢¡žœœ¡§ªŸ

Excludes impact of unamortized discounts and loan costs

  • 2 Annualized, see page 19 for reconciliation

  • 3 Weighted average

  • 4 Fixed using derivative rate swaps, which mature in 2021

DEBT MATURITIES

Debt Schedule (as of January )

(dollars in thousands)

Financial Instrument

Amount Outstanding 1

Interest Rate2

Fixed/ VariableMaturity

Years to MaturitySecured

Credit Facility ¤ŸŸ©MM Revolver (L Á ¢§©) Bank Term Loan (L Á ¢£Ÿ)

¤

Bank Term Loan (L Á ¢£©)

Convertible Senior Note ¤¢§ŸMM Private Placement Term Loan ¤Ÿ©MM Private Placement Term Loan ¤¥ŸMM Private Placement Term Loan ¤Ÿ©MM Private Placement Term Loan ¤¢©©MM Private Placement Term Loan ¤ž©©MM Senior Unsecured Notes Fannie Mae Term Loans

£©¡©©© §Ÿ©¡©©© £©©¡©©© ¦©¡©©© ¢§Ÿ¡©©© Ÿ©¡©©© ¥Ÿ¡©©© Ÿ©¡©©© ¢©©¡©©© ž©©¡©©© œŸ¡£§Ÿ

¢¼£§² ¢¼ž¥² ¢¼ž§² £¼§Ÿ² £¼œœ² £¼œœ² £¼œ£² ž¼££² ž¼Ÿ¢² £¼©©² £¼œž²

Variable Variable Variable

Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed Fixed

Aug-§¢ Aug-§§ Sep-§£ Apr-§¢ Jan-§£ Nov-§£ Sep-§ž Nov-§Ÿ Jan-§¥ Feb-£¢ §©§Ÿ

©¼Ÿ ¢¼Ÿ §¼¦ ©¼§ ¢¼œ §¼ª £¼¦ ž¼ª Ÿ¼œ ¢©¼© ž¼£

No No No No No No No No No No Yes

Total Debt

¤

Weighted Averages Impact of Swaps£

E'ective Weighted Average Interest

¢¡Ÿ£Ÿ¡£Ÿž §¼¥ª² ©¼ž¥² £¼§Ÿ²

ž¼¦

Â As of January 31, 2021. On January 26, 2021 NHI issued $400 million in 3.0% Senior unsecured notes which mature February 2031. Proceeds were used to payoff a $100 million term loan due July 2021 and reduce revolver borrowings.

œ Variable rates based on 1-month USD LIBOR on January 29, 2021.

¡ Swap agreements representing a notional amount of $400 million expire in December 2021.

Debt Maturity Schedule

(dollars in millions)

Senior Notes

SELECT DEBT COVENANTS

1 These calculations are made in accordance with the respective debt agreements and may be di¢erent than other metrics presented.

FINANCIAL

A DISCIPLINED APPROACH TO VALUE CREATION

  • • STEADY REVENUE AND CASH FLOW GROWTH

  • • STRONG RELATIVE LONG-TERM PERFORMANCE

  • • CONSISTENT DIVIDEND GROWTH AND HEALTHY PAYOUT RATIO

Cash NOI¯ °± CAGR (dollars in millions)

$320

$290.5

$302.8

$240

Adjusted EBITDA¯ °± CAGR (dollars in millions)

$320

$280

$200

$240

$120

$160

$80

$40

$0

$298.4

$307.4

$280.2

2016

$225.5

2017

$251.5

2018

$271.5

2019

2020

$240

$280

$200

$240

$120

$160

$80

$40

$0

$236.5

2016

$265.0

2017

2018

2019

2020

NFFO Per Share¯ °± CAGR

$6

$5.46

$5.50

$5.60

$5.29

$0

$5

$4

$3

$2

$1

2016

$4.87

2017

2018

2019*

2020

AFFO Per Share¯ °± CAGR

$6

$5

$4

$3

$2

$0

$5.04

$5.10

$5.29

$4.75

$4.39

$1

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

PERFORMANCE

Normalized FFO ² Share (CAGR)

NHI vs Peer Avg

10%

8% 6%

5.0%

4% 2%

0%

2-Year

1.5%

Dividends ² Share (CAGR)

10%

NHI vs Peer Avg

(7.8)%

3-Year

2.1%

(6.2)%

4-Year

3.7%

(6.0)%

5-Year

3.8%

(4.4)%

6-Year

(2.4)%

8%

6% 4% 2% 0%

2-Year

3-Year

4-Year

5-Year

6-Year

Peer Average Source: Wells Fargo Securities; based on 2020 consensus estimates

Peer Average Source: Wells Fargo Securities; based on 2020 consensus estimates

Dividends

Regular Special

General & Administrative Cost as ± of Total Revenue

$5.00

$1.00 $0.00

$4.00 $3.00 $2.00

9%

8%

7%

6%

5%

4%

3.9%

4.4%

4.3%

4.2%

4.0%

3%

2%

0%

1%

2016

2017

2018

2019

2020

Total Return

400

350

300

250

200

150

100

50

0

NHI MSCI US REIT Index S&P 500 TR Index

Regular Dividends and Payout Ratio

9.2%

3 Year

11.0% 48.9%

49.5% 26.6%

5 Year

103.0%

79.1% 69.3% 7.4%

7 Year

134.0%

122.0%

161.6%

10 Year

267.0%

DIVIDENDPERSHARE

$4.41

OITAR TUOYAP OFFN

BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2020

December 31, 2019

Assets

Real estate properties

Land

¤

§§©¡£¦¢

¤

Buildings and improvements Construction in progress

£¡©ž¢¡¦¢¦ £¡©œ£

§¢£¡¦¢¥ §¡ª£¦¡¦¥£ §ž¡ŸŸ¦

Less accumulated depreciation Real estate properties¡ net

£¡§¦Ÿ¡©¥© (Ÿœ¥¡¦£ª) §¡¦¦¥¡ž£§

£¡©¥ž¡ªž¦ (Ÿ¢ž¡žŸ£)

Mortgage and other notes receivable¡ net Cash and cash equivalents

Straight-line rent receivable Assets held for sale¡ net Other assets

Total Assets

¤

§œ§¡ž§¥ ž£¡£žž œŸ¡¥©£ - §¢¡Ÿª£ £¡¢§©¡žªœ

§¡Ÿ¦©¡£œ£ £ž©¡¢ž£ Ÿ¡§¢Ÿ ª¦¡©žž ¢ª¡ž§© £§¡©§©

¤

£¡©ž§¡§£Ÿ

Liabilities and Stockholders³ Equity

Debt

¤

Accounts payable and accrued expenses Dividends payable

Lease deposit liabilities Deferred income

¢¡žœœ¡§ªŸ §Ÿ¡¢ªœ žœ¡ª¢ª ¢©¡¦£ª ¢§¡¦¢ž

¤

Total Liabilities

¢¡Ÿœ¥¡Ÿžž

¢¡žž©¡ž¦Ÿ §¦¡£¢£ ž¦¡ª¢¥ ¢©¡¦£ª ¢œ¡¥Ÿ© ¢¡Ÿž£¡œª£

Commitments and Contingencies

National Health Investors StockholdersÀ EquityÆ

Common stock¡ ¤©¼©¢ par valueÇ ¢©©¡©©©¡©©© and ¦©¡©©©¡©©© shares authorizedÇ žŸ¡¢ªŸ¡œœ§ and žž¡Ÿª¥¡žª¦ shares issued and outstanding¡ respectively Capital in excess of par value

žŸ§ ¢¡Ÿž©¡œž¦

žž¦ ¢¡Ÿ©Ÿ¡œžª

Cumulative dividends in excess of net income Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(§§¡©¢Ÿ)

Total National Health Investors StockholdersÀ Equity Noncontrolling interests

Total Equity

(¥¡¢žœ) ¢¡Ÿ¢§¡§£ž ¢©¡¥¢¢ ¢¡Ÿ§§¡œžŸ

(Ÿ¡££¢) (£¡ž£§)

¢¡žœ¥¡¦£¢ ¦§¢ ¢¡žœª¡§Ÿ§

Total Liabilities and StockholdersÀ Equity

¤

£¡¢§©¡žªœ

¤

£¡©ž§¡§£Ÿ

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Quarter Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Revenues

Rental income

Interest income and other

Expenses

Depreciation Interest Legal

Franchise¡ excise and other taxes General and administrative

Taxes and insurance on leased properties Loan and realty (gains) losses

Loss on early retirement of debt Loss from equity method investment Gain on sale of real estate

Net income

LessÆ net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests Net income attributable to common stockholders

Weighted average common shares outstandingÆ

Basic

Diluted

Earnings per common shareÆ

Net income attributable to common stockholders - basic Net income attributable to common stockholders - diluted

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

¤

¥ž¡œž¢ ¦¡§œ¥ ª¢¡§£ª

¤

¥Ÿ¡ž©ž ¦¡¥œ© ª§¡¢œž

§¢¡©§ž ¢§¡§œ£

(¢œ) £¡¢¥¦ §¡ž¦£

ž§¥

¢œ¡¦¢© ¢ž¡£¥ž œª ¢©œ £¡¦¢¢ ¢¡Ÿœ£

(¢¢) £œ¡£Ÿ£ (£¡œ§ž) (¢¡¢©ª)

(¦©) £œ¡££Ÿ

(ª§£)

£©œ £¥¡¢¦§

(§£)

- - ž§¡©£¦ £

¤

£¥¡¢£œ

¤

ž§¡©£œ

žž¡ªŸœ¡ªœž žž¡ª¦¢¡ž¦œ

žž¡¢©¥¡¥¥© žž¡£§ª¡ªž¥

¤ ¤

©¼ª£ ©¼ª£

¤ ¤

©¼œŸ ©¼œŸ

FFO, AFFO & FAD

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Quarter Ended December 31,

2020

2019

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Net income attributable to common stockholders Elimination of certain non-cash items in net incomeÆ

¤

Depreciation

£¥¡¢£œ §¢¡©§ž

¤

ž§¡©£œ

¢œ¡¦¢©

Depreciation related to noncontrolling interests Gain on sale of real estate

(§¢©)

(§§)

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders Loss on early retirement of debt

Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders

Straight-line lease revenue¡ net

(£©œ) Ÿ¥¡¦žž £¡œ§ž ¦¢¡Ÿ¦ª (ž¡œ£©)

-

¦¢¡¦§¥

ª§£

¦§¡žŸ©

(Ÿ¡ª£©)

Straight-line lease revenue¡ net¡ related to noncontrolling interests Amortization of lease incentives

Amortization of original issue discount Amortization of debt issuance costs

Equity method investment adjustments¡ net Note receivable credit loss expense

Normalized AFFO attributable to common stockholders Equity method investment capital expenditure

§œ §Ÿ§ - ª§£ ¥Ÿ¥ (¢¢) Ÿª¡žªª

¦

§£ª

¢¥¦

¦œ£

-

-

Ÿ¥¡¥££

Equity method investment non-refundable fees received Non-cash stock-based compensation

(¢©Ÿ) ££¢ §œ©

-

-

¦œ¢

Normalized FAD attributable to common stockholders

¤

Ÿœ¡©©ž

¤

Ÿª¡ž§ž

BASIC

Weighted average common shares outstanding

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders per share Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share Normalized AFFO attributable to common stockholders per share

¤ ¤ ¤

žž¡ªŸœ¡ªœž ¢¼§ª ¢¼£¥ ¢¼£©

¤ ¤ ¤

žž¡¢©¥¡¥¥© ¢¼ž© ¢¼ž§ ¢¼£¢

DILUTED

Weighted average common shares outstanding

NAREIT FFO attributable to common stockholders per share Normalized FFO attributable to common stockholders per share Normalized AFFO attributable to common stockholders per share

¤ ¤ ¤

žž¡ª¦¢¡ž¦œ ¢¼§ª ¢¼£¥ ¢¼£©

¤ ¤ ¤

žž¡£§ª¡ªž¥ ¢¼£œ ¢¼ž¢ ¢¼£©

PAYOUT RATIOS

Regular dividends per common share

¤

Normalized FFO payout ratio per diluted common share Normalized AFFO payout ratio per diluted common share

¢¼¢©§Ÿ ª©¼Ÿ² ªž¼ª²

¤

¢¼©Ÿ ¥ž¼Ÿ² ª©¼ª²

RECONCILIATIONS

(dollars in thousands)

Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation

Quarter Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Net Income

Interest expense

Franchise¡ excise¡ and other taxes Depreciation

NHIÀs share of EBITDA adjustments for unconsolidated entities Gain on sale of real estate

Loss on note retirement

Note receivable credit loss expense Adjusted EBITDA

Interest expense at contractual rates Interest rate swap payments¡ net Principal Payments

Fixed Charges

¤

£¥¡¢¦§ ¢§¡§œ£

(¢œ) §¢¡©§ž

ªž£ (£©œ) £¡œ§ž

(¢¢)

¤

ž§¡©£¦ ¢ž¡£¥ž ¢©œ ¢œ¡¦¢© - - ª§£ -

¤ ¤

¥ž¡œ©¥

œ¡¥Ÿœ ¢¡¥¥ª ¢¦Ÿ

¤ ¤

¥¦¡œŸ§ ¢£¡¢ª¥

(ž¢©) £©§

¤

¢¢¡¥©§

¤

¢£¡©¥œ

Fixed Charge Coverage

¦¼žx

Ÿ¼œx

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

Consolidated Total Debt

Less cash and cash equivalents Consolidated Net Debt

Adjusted EBITDA Annualizing Adjustment

Annualized impact of recent investments

¤ ¤ ¤

¢¡žœœ¡§ªŸ

(ž£¡£žž)

¢¡žŸŸ¡œž¢

¥ž¡œ©¥ §§ž¡¥§¢ -

¤

§œœ¡¦§ª

Consolidated Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA

ž¼œx

Cash NOI

Rental Income Straight-line rent income

Taxes and insurance on leased properties Amortization of lease incentives

Lease payments received from tenants Interest income and other

Amortization of commitment fees and discounts Cash NOI

Period over Period increase (¤)

Period over Period increase (²)

QTD 2020

  • ¤ ¥ž¡œž¢ (ž¡œ£©) (§¡ž¦£)

    QTD 2019

    YTD 2020

    YTD 2019

    ¤

    ¥Ÿ¡ž©ž ¤ (Ÿ¡ª£©) (¢¡Ÿœ£)

    £©¥¡§©ª ¤ (§©¡ž¢¢) (9,653)

    §œž¡¢ª§ (§§¡©ªž) (Ÿ¡¥œª)

    §Ÿ§

    §£ª

    987

    ªžŸ

  • ¤ ¦¥¡ª©© ¦¡§œ¥ (§œŸ)

    ¤

    ¦ª¡§¢œ ¤ ¦¡¥œ© (¢£ª)

    §¥ª¡¢£¢ ¤ §Ÿ¡¦©£

    §¦¥¡¢žŸ §£¡ªœœ

    (œ©Ÿ)

    (Ÿ£§)

  • ¤ ¥£¡ª©§

    ¤

    ¥ž¡ª¥¢

    ¤ ¤

    £©§¡ª§œ ¤

    §œ©¡Ÿ¢§

  • ¤ (¢¡©¦œ)

(¢¼ž)²

¢§¡£¢¥ ž¼§²

GLOSSARY

ANNUALIZED REVENUES

The term Annualized Revenue refers to the amount of revenue that our portfolio would generate if all leases and mortgages were in e'ect for the twelve-month calendar year¡ regardless of the commencement date¡ maturity date¡ or renewals¼ Therefore¡ annualized revenue is used for ﬁnancial analysis purposes¡ and is not indicative of actual or expected results¼

ADJUSTED EBITDA & EBITDARM

We consider Adjusted EBITDA to be an important supplemental measure because it provides information which we use to evaluate our performance and serves as an indication of our ability to service debt. We deﬁne Adjusted EBITDA as consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, including amounts in discontinued operations, excluding real estate asset impairments and gains on dispositions and certain items which, due to their infrequent or unpredictable nature, may create some di™culty in comparing Adjusted EBITDA for the current period to similar prior periods, and may include, but are not limited to, impairment of non-real estate assets, gains and losses attributable to the acquisition and disposition of assets and liabilities, and recoveries of previous write-downs. Adjusted EBITDA also includes our proportionate share of unconsolidated equity method investments presented on a similar basis. Since others may not use our deﬁnition of Adjusted EBITDA, caution should be exercised when comparing our Adjusted EBITDA to that of other companies.

EBITDARM is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, rent and management fees.

CAGR

The acronym CAGR refers to the Compound Annual Growth Rate. The compound annual growth rate represents the year-over-year growth rate over a speciﬁed time period.

NORMALIZED FFO- AFFO & FAD

These operating performance measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other REITs. Consequently, our FFO, normalized FFO, normalized AFFO & normalized FAD may not provide a meaningful measure of our performance as compared to that of other REITs. Since other REITs may not use our deﬁnition of these operating performance measures, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company's FFO, normalized FFO, normalized AFFO & normalized FAD to that of other REITs. These ﬁnancial performance measures do not represent cash generated from operating activities in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") (these measures do not include changes in operating assets and liabilities) and therefore should not be considered an alternative to net earnings as an indication of operating performance, or to net cash ﬂow from operating activities as determined by GAAP as a measure of liquidity, and are not necessarily indicative of cash available to fund cash needs.

FFO, as deﬁned by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and applied by us, is net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of real estate property, plus real estate depreciation and amortization, and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures, if any. The Company's computation of FFO may not be comparable to FFO reported by other REITs that do not deﬁne the term in accordance with the current NAREIT deﬁnition or have a di'erent interpretation of the current NAREIT deﬁnition from that of the Company; therefore, caution should be exercised when comparing our Company's FFO to that of other REITs. Diluted FFO assumes the exercise of stock options and other potentially dilutive securities. Normalized FFO excludes from FFO certain items which, due to their infrequent or unpredictable nature, may create some di™culty in comparing FFO for the current period to similar prior periods, and may include, but are not limited to, impairment of non-real estate assets, gains and losses attributable to the acquisition and disposition of assets and liabilities, and recoveries of previous write-downs.

We believe that FFO and normalized FFO are important supplemental measures of operating performance for a REIT. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), such accounting presentation implies that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen and fallen with market conditions, presentations of operating results for a REIT that uses historical cost accounting for depreciation could be less informative, and should be supplemented with a measure such as FFO. The term FFO was designed by the REIT industry to address this issue.

We believe that normalized AFFO is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for a REIT. GAAP requires a lessor to recognize contractual lease payments into income on a straight-line basis over the expected term of the lease.

This straight-line adjustment has the e'ect of reporting lease income that is signiﬁcantly more or less than the contractual cash ﬂows received pursuant to the terms of the lease agreement. GAAP also requires the original issue discount of our convertible senior notes and debt issuance costs to be amortized as a non-cash adjustment to earnings. We also adjust Normalized AFFO for the net change in our allowance for expected credit losses as well as certain non-cash items related to our equity method investments such as straight-line lease expense and recognition of purchase accounting adjustments. Normalized AFFO is useful to our investors as it reﬂects the growth inherent in our contractual lease payments without the distortion caused by non-cash amortization.

We believe that normalized FAD is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for a REIT, also providing a useful indicator of the ability to distribute dividends to shareholders. Additionally, normalized FAD improves the understanding of our operating results among investors and makes comparisons with: (i) expected results, (ii) results of previous periods and (iii) results among REITs, more meaningful. Because FAD may function as a liquidity measure, we do not present FAD on a per-share basis.

FACILITY TYPES

SHO - Senior housing

EFC - Entrance Fee Community SNF - Skilled nursing facilityHOSP - Hospital

MOB - Medical o™ce building

FIXED CHARGES

The term Fixed Charges refers to interest expense and debt principal.

Peer Average

The peer average calculations provided by Wells Fargo Securities include the following diversiﬁed healthcare REITs:

Ventas, Inc. Welltower, Inc.

LTC Properties, Inc. Healthpeak PropertiesSabra Health Care REIT, Inc.

STABILIZED LEASE

A newly acquired triple-net lease property is generally considered stabilized upon lease-up (typically when senior-care residents occupy at least 85% of the total number of certiﬁed units over at least a 12 month period) Newly completed developments, including redevelopments, are considered stabilized upon lease-up, as described above.

TOTAL RETURN

The term Total Return refers to the total return an investor would have realized on an annual basis over a certain period assuming that all dividends are reinvested on the dividend payment date.

WACY

The acronym WACY refers to Weighted Average Cash Yield, which is the anticipated rate of return upon initial investment excluding the impact of any discounts received or premiums paid.

Q4 2020

NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS

Disclaimer

National Health Investors Inc. published this content on 22 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2021 21:36:43 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
