National Health Investors : Q4 2022 Supplemental

This Supplemental Information and other materials we have ﬁled or may ﬁle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as information included in oral statements made, or to be made, by our senior management contain certain "forward-looking" statements as that term is deﬁned by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future ﬁnancial position, results of operations, cash ﬂows, funds from operations, continued performance improvements, ability to service and reﬁnance our debt obligations, ability to ﬁnance growth opportunities, and similar statements including, without limitations, those containing words such as "may," "will," "believes," anticipates," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on our tenants; the operating success of our tenants and borrowers for collection of our lease and interest income; the success of property development and construction activities; the risk that the cash ﬂows of our tenants and borrowers would be adversely affected by increased liability claims and liability insurance costs; risks related to environmental laws and the costs associated with liabilities related to hazardous substances; the risk of damage from catastrophic weather and other natural or man-made disasters and the physical effects of climate change; our ability to reinvest cash in real estate investments in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; the risk that the illiquidity of real estate investments could impede our ability to respond to adverse changes in the performance of our properties; operational risks with respect to our senior housing operating portfolio structured communities; risks related to our ability to maintain the privacy and security of Company information; and other risks which are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. In this Supplemental Information, we refer to non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this presentation. Throughout this presentation, certain abbreviations and acronyms are used to simplify the format. A list of deﬁnitions is provided at the end of this presentation to clarify the meaning of any reference that may be ambiguous. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are unaudited and are as of or for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.
COVER: SILVERADO FREDERICK MEMORY CARE COMMUNITY IS A 60-UNIT MEMORY CARE COMMUNITY OPERATED BY SILVERADO SENIOR LIVING IN FREDERICK, MD.
Q4 2022
LEADERSHIP
WE INVEST IN RELATIONSHIPS
NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC. (NYSE: NHI), National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leasebacks,joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine ﬁnancing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.
PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW
AS OF FEBRUARY 21,2023
1 Adjusted segment NOI includes the impact of assets held for sale, and disposals and loan payoffs during the quarter. The annualized impact excludes these items.
PARTNERS
ASSET CLASS
HOSPITAL
SHOP
OTHER INCOME
SHOP
& OTHER
%
%
%
%
INDEPENDENT
DISCOVERY
NHC
LIVING
SENIOR LIVING
%
%
%
LCS %
CAMPUS
SKILLED
%
%
ENSIGN
%
OTHER SH
%
ASSISTED
OTHER
LIVING
%
SNF
%
HSM
%
SPECIALTY
BICKFORD
%
HOSPITAL
%
SLC
%
ENTRANCE FEE
%
Based on annualized adjusted NOI of $236.8 million for contracts in place at December 31, 2022.
Other Income consists primarily of revenue from non-mortgage notes receivable.
3 Q4 2022
REAL ESTATE
INVESTMENTS NOI
(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)
'•†"††
••Ž
"Š•Ž
'•†"††
••
••Ž
Leases
Senior Housing - Need Driven
Assisted Living
66
3,621
$
8,823
$
(2,234)1
$
11,057
$
78
$
11,135
$
44,540
Senior Living Campus
10
1,359
(663)
(3,664)1
3,001
3,001
12,004
Total Senior Housing - Need Driven
76
4,980
8,160
(5,898)
14,058
78
14,136
56,544
Senior Housing - Discretionary
Independent Living
7
862
2,079
363
1,716
1,716
6,864
Entrance-Fee Communities
11
2,707
15,458
331
15,127
15,127
60,508
Total Senior Housing - Discretionary
18
3,569
17,537
694
16,843
16,843
67,372
Total Senior Housing
94
8,549
25,697
(5,204)
30,901
78
30,979
123,916
Medical Facilities
Skilled Nursing
65
8,653
20,340
(263)
20,603
20,603
82,412
Hospitals
1
64
1,022
145
877
877
3,508
Total Medical Facilities
66
8,717
21,362
(118)
21,480
21,480
85,920
Disposals and Held for Sale
4,061
4,061
4,061
-
Deferred Rent and Interest
408
408
408
-
Collections
Total Leases
160
17,266
$
51,528
$
(5,322)
$
56,850
$
78
$
56,928
$
209,836
Mortgages and Other Notes Receivable
Senior Housing - Need Driven
8
564
$
1,744
$
1,744
(67)
$
1,677
$
6,708
Senior Housing - Discretionary
1
248
593
593
593
2,372
Skilled Nursing
8
797
475
475
(6)
469
1,876
Other Notes Receivable
-
2,066
2,066
(7)
2,059
8,236
Payoffs
144
144
144
-
Total Mortgage and Other Notes
17
1,609
$
5,022
$
5,022
$
(80)
$
4,942
$
19,192
Total Real Estate Investments
$
56,550
$
(5,322)
$
61,872
$
(2)
$
61,870
$
229,028
1 Includes a $7.9 million write-off of straight-line rent receivable related to two operators.
