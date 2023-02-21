Advanced search
    NHI   US63633D1046

NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC.

(NHI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-02-21 pm EST
57.80 USD   -1.21%
National Health Investors : Q4 2022 Supplemental
PU
National Health Investors : Investor Presentation - February 2023
PU
Earnings Flash (NHI) NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS Posts Q4 Revenue $70.7M
MT
National Health Investors : Q4 2022 Supplemental

02/21/2023 | 04:43pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National Health

Q4 2022 Supplemental

TABLE OF CONTENTS

COMPANY

COMPANY INFORMATION & LEADERSHIP

PORTFOLIO

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

REAL ESTATES INVESTMENTS

SENIOR HOUSING OPERATING PORTFOLIO

OPERATING PARTNERS

EBITDARM LEASE COVERAGE

PURCHASE OPTIONS & LEASE MATURITIES

INVESTMENTS

INVESTMENT RATIONALE

RECENT INVESTMENTS

CAPITALIZATION

CAPITALIZATION OVERVIEW

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

DEBT MATURITIES

SELECT DEBT COVENANTS

FINANCIAL

FINANCIAL PROFILE

PERFORMANCE

BALANCE SHEETS

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

FFO & FAD RECONCILIATION

ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

NOI RECONCILIATIONS

-

DISPOSITIONS

DEFERRALS & ABATEMENTS

GLOSSARY

GLOSSARY

-

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND RISK FACTORS:

This Supplemental Information and other materials we have ﬁled or may ﬁle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as information included in oral statements made, or to be made, by our senior management contain certain "forward-looking" statements as that term is deﬁned by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future ﬁnancial position, results of operations, cash ﬂows, funds from operations, continued performance improvements, ability to service and reﬁnance our debt obligations, ability to ﬁnance growth opportunities, and similar statements including, without limitations, those containing words such as "may," "will," "believes," anticipates," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on our tenants; the operating success of our tenants and borrowers for collection of our lease and interest income; the success of property development and construction activities; the risk that the cash ﬂows of our tenants and borrowers would be adversely affected by increased liability claims and liability insurance costs; risks related to environmental laws and the costs associated with liabilities related to hazardous substances; the risk of damage from catastrophic weather and other natural or man-made disasters and the physical effects of climate change; our ability to reinvest cash in real estate investments in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; the risk that the illiquidity of real estate investments could impede our ability to respond to adverse changes in the performance of our properties; operational risks with respect to our senior housing operating portfolio structured communities; risks related to our ability to maintain the privacy and security of Company information; and other risks which are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. In this Supplemental Information, we refer to non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this presentation. Throughout this presentation, certain abbreviations and acronyms are used to simplify the format. A list of deﬁnitions is provided at the end of this presentation to clarify the meaning of any reference that may be ambiguous. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are unaudited and are as of or for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

COVER: SILVERADO FREDERICK MEMORY CARE COMMUNITY IS A 60-UNIT MEMORY CARE COMMUNITY OPERATED BY SILVERADO SENIOR LIVING IN FREDERICK, MD.

  • Q4 2022

LEADERSHIP

WE INVEST IN RELATIONSHIPS

NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS, INC. (NYSE: NHI), National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leasebacks,joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine ﬁnancing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

ERIC MENDELSOHN

KRISTIN S. GAINES

KEVIN PASCOE

JOHN SPAID

President & CEO

Chief Transaction Ofﬁcer

Chief Investment Ofﬁcer

Chief Financial Ofﬁcer

DAVID TRAVIS

MICHELLE KELLY

DANA HAMBLY

Chief Accounting Ofﬁcer

SVP, Investments

VP, Finance & IR

ANALYST COVERAGE

CONTACT INFORMATION

Aaron Hecht, JMP Securities

National Health Investors, Inc.

Juan Sanabria, BMO Capital Markets

222 Robert Rose Drive

Austin Wurschmidt, KeyBanc Capital Markets

Murfreesboro, Tennessee 37129

615.890.9100 | investorrelations@nhireit.com

Michael Lewis, Truist Securities

Rich Anderson, SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc.

Transfer Agent

Steve Manaker, Stifel

Computershare Trust Company, N.A

Tayo Okusanya, Credit Suisse

P.O. Box 43078

Providence, RI 02940-3078

800.942.5909

Q4 2022

2

PORTFOLIO OVERVIEW

AS OF FEBRUARY 21,2023

••

••

••

-€••

'

-ƒ•-"…•

'

…€-••

'

†…-•‡

€†ˆ…•

‰ •

‡€

-‡€…

€€ƒ-••‡

†"-‡"…

†-•†

…•ˆ

Š•‹ •

‡•

•"-†€"

ƒƒ

…-€"

ˆ€•

Œ••• •Ž Š •'

-†€…

†-†ƒ"

•-"

"

…ˆ

‰ •

ƒ•ƒ

•‡-…†…

•‡•

-

ƒ‡

Ž

…-•"…

†-†"…

-†…‡

…ˆ€•

• ••

-ƒ…†

…… -"‡ƒ

-•••

ƒ-ƒ•ƒ

…ˆ…•

•†

†"-‡"ƒ

'

†-•ƒ€- †‡

'

‡…- •

'

†…‡-

†€

""•

1 Adjusted segment NOI includes the impact of assets held for sale, and disposals and loan payoffs during the quarter. The annualized impact excludes these items.

PARTNERS

ASSET CLASS

HOSPITAL

SHOP

OTHER INCOME

SHOP

& OTHER

%

%

%

%

INDEPENDENT

DISCOVERY

NHC

LIVING

SENIOR LIVING

%

%

%

LCS %

CAMPUS

SKILLED

%

%

ENSIGN

%

OTHER SH

%

ASSISTED

OTHER

LIVING

%

SNF

%

HSM

%

SPECIALTY

BICKFORD

%

HOSPITAL

%

SLC

%

ENTRANCE FEE

%

  1. Based on annualized adjusted NOI of $236.8 million for contracts in place at December 31, 2022.
  2. Other Income consists primarily of revenue from non-mortgage notes receivable.

3 Q4 2022

REAL ESTATE

INVESTMENTS NOI

(DOLLARS IN THOUSANDS)

'•†"††

••Ž

"Š•Ž

'•†"††

••

••Ž

Leases

Senior Housing - Need Driven

Assisted Living

66

3,621

$

8,823

$

(2,234)1

$

11,057

$

78

$

11,135

$

44,540

Senior Living Campus

10

1,359

(663)

(3,664)1

3,001

3,001

12,004

Total Senior Housing - Need Driven

76

4,980

8,160

(5,898)

14,058

78

14,136

56,544

Senior Housing - Discretionary

Independent Living

7

862

2,079

363

1,716

1,716

6,864

Entrance-Fee Communities

11

2,707

15,458

331

15,127

15,127

60,508

Total Senior Housing - Discretionary

18

3,569

17,537

694

16,843

16,843

67,372

Total Senior Housing

94

8,549

25,697

(5,204)

30,901

78

30,979

123,916

Medical Facilities

Skilled Nursing

65

8,653

20,340

(263)

20,603

20,603

82,412

Hospitals

1

64

1,022

145

877

877

3,508

Total Medical Facilities

66

8,717

21,362

(118)

21,480

21,480

85,920

Disposals and Held for Sale

4,061

4,061

4,061

-

Deferred Rent and Interest

408

408

408

-

Collections

Total Leases

160

17,266

$

51,528

$

(5,322)

$

56,850

$

78

$

56,928

$

209,836

Mortgages and Other Notes Receivable

Senior Housing - Need Driven

8

564

$

1,744

$

1,744

(67)

$

1,677

$

6,708

Senior Housing - Discretionary

1

248

593

593

593

2,372

Skilled Nursing

8

797

475

475

(6)

469

1,876

Other Notes Receivable

-

2,066

2,066

(7)

2,059

8,236

Payoffs

144

144

144

-

Total Mortgage and Other Notes

17

1,609

$

5,022

$

5,022

$

(80)

$

4,942

$

19,192

Total Real Estate Investments

$

56,550

$

(5,322)

$

61,872

$

(2)

$

61,870

$

229,028

1 Includes a $7.9 million write-off of straight-line rent receivable related to two operators.

Q4 2022

4

Disclaimer

National Health Investors Inc. published this content on 21 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2023 21:42:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
