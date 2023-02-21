National Health Investors : Q4 2022 Supplemental

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS AND RISK FACTORS:

This Supplemental Information and other materials we have ﬁled or may ﬁle with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as well as information included in oral statements made, or to be made, by our senior management contain certain "forward-looking" statements as that term is deﬁned by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements regarding our expected future ﬁnancial position, results of operations, cash ﬂows, funds from operations, continued performance improvements, ability to service and reﬁnance our debt obligations, ability to ﬁnance growth opportunities, and similar statements including, without limitations, those containing words such as "may," "will," "believes," anticipates," "expects," "intends," "estimates," "plans," and other similar expressions are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results in future periods to differ materially from those projected or contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the impact of COVID-19 on our tenants; the operating success of our tenants and borrowers for collection of our lease and interest income; the success of property development and construction activities; the risk that the cash ﬂows of our tenants and borrowers would be adversely affected by increased liability claims and liability insurance costs; risks related to environmental laws and the costs associated with liabilities related to hazardous substances; the risk of damage from catastrophic weather and other natural or man-made disasters and the physical effects of climate change; our ability to reinvest cash in real estate investments in a timely manner and on acceptable terms; the risk that the illiquidity of real estate investments could impede our ability to respond to adverse changes in the performance of our properties; operational risks with respect to our senior housing operating portfolio structured communities; risks related to our ability to maintain the privacy and security of Company information; and other risks which are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Item 1A in our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. In this Supplemental Information, we refer to non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures. These non-GAAP measures are not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP ﬁnancial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included in this presentation. Throughout this presentation, certain abbreviations and acronyms are used to simplify the format. A list of deﬁnitions is provided at the end of this presentation to clarify the meaning of any reference that may be ambiguous. Unless otherwise noted, all amounts are unaudited and are as of or for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

COVER: SILVERADO FREDERICK MEMORY CARE COMMUNITY IS A 60-UNIT MEMORY CARE COMMUNITY OPERATED BY SILVERADO SENIOR LIVING IN FREDERICK, MD.