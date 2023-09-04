(Alliance News) - Arecor Therapeutics PLC on Monday reported that its subsidiary Tetris Pharma Ltd has established an exclusive commercialisation agreement with Goodlife, a Dutch healthcare company.

The West Sussex, England-based commercial biotechnology company said Goodlife will "act as sole partner for the import, marketing and distribution of Ogluo (glucagon prefilled autoinjector pen) in the BeNeLux region," with the National Healthcare Institute of the Netherlands having approved Ugluo at the requested price.

The BeNeLux region comprises of Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg. It is expected to launch in the Netherlands in the first half of 2024.

"With more than a quarter of a million people living with insulin-treated diabetes and at risk of severe hypoglycaemia in The Netherlands, Ogluo is an important treatment option for people with diabetes and their caregivers, that can provide them with the confidence to manage severe hypoglycaemic events. This strategic collaboration with Arecor symbolises our mutual commitment to provide every individual patient excellent care," said Koen Perenboom, managing director at Goodlife.

Arecor Therapeutics shares rose 1.7% to 193.15 pence each on Monday afternoon in London.

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News reporter

