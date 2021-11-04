Log in
    NHC   US6359061008

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(NHC)
NHC Announces 5.8% Increase in Common Dividend

11/04/2021 | 06:42pm EDT
National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation’s oldest publicly traded long-term health care company, announced today that it will pay a quarterly dividend of 55 cents per common share to shareholders of record on December 31, 2021 and payable on February 1, 2022. This represents a 5.8% increase over last quarter’s regular common dividend.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries, the ability of third parties for whom we have guaranteed debt to refinance certain short term debt obligations; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHC’s best judgment as of the date of this release.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,473 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, 34 homecare agencies, and 28 hospice agencies. NHC’s other services include Alzheimer’s and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 978 M - -
Net income 2020 41,9 M - -
Net cash 2020 129 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 24,4x
Yield 2020 3,13%
Capitalization 1 096 M 1 096 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,36x
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 13 432
Free-Float 80,8%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Flower Flatt Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert Michael Ussery President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian F. Kidd Principal Financial & Accounting Officer, SVP
Robert G. Adams Non-Executive Chairman
B. Anderson Flatt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION8.52%1 087
ORPEA-14.37%6 890
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES8.13%2 262
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.61.32%1 788
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.48.76%1 229
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC19.16%963