National HealthCare : NHC 2022 Proxy Materials

March 25, 2022

Dear Fellow Shareholder:

It is our pleasure to invite you to attend NHC's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 3:00 PM CDT. This year we plan to hold a hybrid annual meeting, with the ability of shareholders to attend the meeting either virtually or in person on the 14th Floor of the City Center located at 100 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro Tennessee 37130.

Although we welcome in-person participation, if you wish to join the Annual Meeting virtually, you may do so atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NHC2022. Shareholders desiring to login to the Annual Meeting will have two options: You can join as a "Shareholder" or you can join as a "Guest." If you join as a "Shareholder," you must enter the 16-digit control number found on your proxy card or notice you receive. Once properly admitted to the meeting, all shareholders of record as of the record date will be able to submit questions and vote their shares by following the instructions that will be available on the virtual meeting website. Individuals interested in attending the virtual meeting who do not have a control number or who are not a shareholder of record may attend the Annual Meeting as a guest but will not have the option to ask questions or participate in the vote. You may login to the virtual Annual Meeting platform atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NHC2022beginning at 2:45 pm CDT on May 5, 2022. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the Virtual Shareholder Meeting log-in page. The technical support offered through this service is designed to address difficulty related to the virtual meeting website and it is recommended to contact your broker should you be unable to locate your control number.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

The Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement in this mailing describe the business items we plan to address at the annual meeting. We also will present a brief report on our business and respond to your questions. Our 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders, which is not a part of our proxy solicitations materials, is also enclosed. We encourage you to read our Annual Report.

Your vote is very important. Please take the time to cast your vote regardless of the number of shares you own. You have the option to cast your proxy vote by telephone (1-800-690-6903) or online atwww.proxyvote.comas provided by Broadridge Financial Solutions. These are quick, cost-effective and easy ways for you to submit your proxy. If you vote by telephone or via the internet, you do not need to return the enclosed proxy card by mail. If you prefer to vote by mail, please promptly sign, date and return the enclosed proxy card in the postage-paid envelope provided.

We look forward to meeting with you on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Best regards,

Robert G. Adams Chairman of the Board

Stephen F. Flatt

Chief Executive Officer

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

The 2022 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders of National HealthCare Corporation will be held both live on the 14th Floor of the City Center located at 100 East Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 and virtually atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NHC2022on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 3:00 PM CDT (the "Annual Meeting" or "Annual Meeting of the Shareholders"). Shareholders can decide whether to attend the meeting in person or virtually. Shareholders desiring to login to the Annual Meeting virtually will have two options: You can join as a "Shareholder" or you can join as a "Guest." If you join as a "Shareholder," you must enter the 16-digit control number found on your proxy card or notice you receive. Once properly admitted to the meeting, all shareholders of record as of the record date will be able to submit questions and vote their shares by following the instructions that will be available on the virtual meeting website. Individuals interested in attending the virtual meeting who do not have a control number or who are not a shareholder of record may attend the Annual Meeting as a guest but will not have the option to ask questions or participate in the vote.

You may login to the virtual Annual Meeting platform atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NHC2022beginning at 2:45 pm CDT on May 5, 2022. Shareholders are encouraged to login to the virtual Annual Meeting platform prior to the start time in order to leave ample time to confirm the internet connection is sufficient and to access the virtual meeting site and to allow sufficient time to login and familiarize themselves with the virtual meeting features. The virtual meeting platform is supported across different internet browsers (e.g., MS Edge, Firefox, Chrome and Safari) and various devices (including desktops, laptops, tablets, and cell phones) running the most updated version of applicable software and plugins. If you encounter any difficulties accessing the virtual meeting, please call the technical support number that will be posted on the Virtual Shareholder Meeting log-in page. The technical support offered through this service is designed to address difficulty related to the virtual meeting website and it is recommended to contact your broker should you be unable to locate your control number.

A list of shareholders of record as of the record date is available for inspection by shareholders at the principal executive offices of the Company located at 100 East Vine Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130, and will be available for inspection by shareholders at the Annual Meeting. All requests to access the list prior to the Annual Meeting should be directed to Josh McCreary, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, atjosh.mccreary@nhccare.com.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.

At the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders, we will vote on the following items and any other matters that are properly presented:

1) The re-election of Stephen F. Flatt, Richard F. LaRoche, and Sandra Y. Trail as directors to each hold office for a three (3) year term and until their successors have been duly elected and qualified; and

2) Transact such other business as may properly come before the meeting or any continuances of it. The Board has chosen the close of business on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 as the record date for the determination of shareholders who must be notified of and who are eligible to vote at the 2022 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders or at any postponement or adjournment thereof. It is the Company's desire to conduct a safe and informative Annual Meeting. In that interest, and in the interest of conducting a fair and orderly meeting within the one-hour time period limit, NHC intends to observe its Rules of Conduct. A copy of the Rules of Conduct will be made available on the virtual meeting website, the NHC website (www.nhccare.com), and at the live Annual Meeting. Any deliberate violation of these Rules of Conduct or an attempt to disrupt the meeting will be considered cause for expulsion from the meeting or the question-and-answer session. The Chairman will exercise his judgment on any procedural matters not addressed in these Rules of Conduct.

Thank you for your cooperation and for joining the Company at the Annual Meeting.

Please use the toll-free phone number 1-800-690-6903 or vote online atwww.proxyvote.com(provided by

Broadridge Financial Solutions) or sign, date, and return the proxy card promptly in the enclosed envelope. All proxy materials are also available via the website atwww.nhccare.com. If you attend the 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, you may vote in person even if you have previously mailed a proxy card.

As authorized by the Board of Directors, Josh A. McCreary

Senior VP, General Counsel, and Secretary

March 25, 2022

Murfreesboro, TN

PROXY STATEMENT

GENERAL INFORMATION ABOUT THE MEETING

Why are you receiving these proxy materials?

We are providing these proxy materials to you because NHC's Board of Directors (the "Board") is asking (or soliciting) shareholders to provide proxies to be voted at our 2022 Annual Meeting of the Shareholders (the "Meeting"). The Meeting is scheduled for Thursday, May 5, 2022 and will be held both virtually atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NHC2022and live at NHC's principal executive office, located on the 14th Floor of the City Center at 100 E. Vine Street, Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Your proxy will be used at the Meeting or at any adjournment or postponement of the Meeting. In this Proxy Statement, we refer to National HealthCare Corporation as "NHC," "we," "our" or the "Company."

What is a proxy?

A proxy is a legal designation of another person to vote your shares. You may authorize the other person by phone or via an Internet website. You also may do so in writing by filling out your proxy card if you hold shares in your own name. If you hold shares through a broker or other nominee, you may instruct your broker or other nominee to vote your shares by following the instructions that the broker or nominee provides to you with these materials. Most brokers offer voting by mail, by completion of a voting instruction card, by telephone or via the Internet.

When is this Proxy Statement (with Annual Report) being mailed?

This Proxy Statement and the proxy card are first being sent to shareholders on or near March 25, 2022. A copy of the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2021, including audited financial statements, is also enclosed.

Are the proxy materials available on the Internet?

A full set of proxy materials is available on the NHC website atwww.nhccare.com. Just click on the button labeled "2022 Proxy Materials" after clicking on the "Investor Relations" and "Annual Meeting" tabs. Our Company maintains the confidentiality of shareholders who use our website. We do not utilize "cookies" or other tracking features on the NHC website.

What is a shareholder of record?

A shareholder of record or registered shareholder is a shareholder whose ownership of NHC Common Stock (defined below) is reflected directly on the books and records of the Company's transfer agent. If you hold NHC Common Stock through an account with a bank, broker or similar organization, you are considered the beneficial owner of shares held in "street name" and are not a shareholder of record. For shares held in street name, the shareholder of record is your bank, broker or similar organization.

How can you vote?

If you are a shareholder of record, you may vote by using the toll-free number 1-800-690-6903 or via the Internet atwww.proxyvote.com. Your proxy card includes instructions for using these quick, cost-effective and easy voting methods. You also may simply fill out, sign and date your proxy card and mail it in the prepaid envelope included with these proxy materials. If you vote by telephone or the Internet, DO NOT return your proxy card by mail. You will need to follow the instructions when you vote using any of these methods to make sure your vote will be counted at the Meeting. You also may vote at the Meeting; however, we encourage you to vote by proxy card, by telephone, or via the Internet even if you plan to attend the Meeting. To vote at the Meeting, you must submit a ballot in person or login towww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/NHC2022as a shareholder by entering the 16-digit control number you received with your proxy materials or obtained elsewhere and following the instructions on the website. Only shareholders of record with a control number will be permitted to participate and vote at the Meeting. The Company cannot and will not be responsible for a shareholder's inability to vote because the shareholder cannot locate the control number or has faulty or inadequate equipment to participate in the virtual Meeting.

If you hold shares through a broker or other nominee, you may instruct your broker or other nominee to vote your shares by following the instructions that the broker or nominee provides to you with these materials. Most brokers offer voting by mail (with the completion of a voting instruction card), by telephone and the Internet. If you hold shares through a broker or other nominee and wish to vote your shares at the Meeting, you must obtain a legal proxy from your broker or nominee and, if you plan to attend in person, present it to the inspector of election with your ballot when you vote at the Meeting or, if you plan to attend virtually, log in to the Meeting website as a shareholder as instructed by your broker or nominee and vote as directed on the website.

Can I revoke my proxy or change my vote?

You have the power and right to revoke the proxy or change your vote at any time before the Meeting. If you are a shareholder of record, you may change or revoke your proxy by filing with the Secretary of the Company (i) a written revocation or (ii) your proxy with a later date than the prior proxy. Furthermore, if you attend the Meeting, you may elect to vote during the Meeting, thereby canceling the proxy. Attendance at the Meeting will not cause your previously granted proxy to be revoked unless you specifically make that request at the Meeting.

If you hold your shares through a broker or other nominee, you may change or revoke your voting instructions by following the specific directions provided to you by your bank, broker or other nominee. If you have obtained a legal proxy from your bank, broker or other nominee you may cancel your prior proxy by attending the Meeting and voting in person. Attendance at the Meeting will not cause your previously granted proxy to be revoked unless you specifically make that request at the Meeting.

Who is entitled to vote at the Meeting?

All shareholders who held shares of Common Stock at the end of the business day on Tuesday, March 8, 2022 (the "Record Date") are entitled to receive notice of and to vote at the Meeting.

Who attends the Meeting?

Shareholders (or their authorized representatives) and our guests are invited to attend the Meeting.