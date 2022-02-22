Log in
    NHC   US6359061008

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(NHC)
National HealthCare : NHC Reports 2021 Year End Earnings - Form 8-K

02/22/2022 | 12:53pm EST
NHC Reports 2021 Year End Earnings

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $1,074,302,000 compared to $1,028,217,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 4.5%. The net operating revenues increase in 2021 was primarily driven by the June 2021 controlling equity interest acquisition of Caris Healthcare, a hospice provider with 28 agencies.

For the year ended December 31, 2021, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $138,590,000 compared to $41,871,000 for the 2020 year. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $62,645,000 compared to $58,543,000 for the 2020 year, which is a 7.0% increase (*). GAAP diluted earnings per share were $8.99 compared to $2.72 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $4.06 compared to $3.81 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (*).

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $15,788,000 compared to $27,550,000 for the same period in 2020. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $15,801,000 compared to $13,822,000 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 14.3% (*). The GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.02 compared to $1.79 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.02 and $0.90 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (*).

(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.

About NHC

NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,473 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, 34 homecare agencies, and 28 hospice agencies. NHC's other services include Alzheimer's and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Presentation

The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHC's best judgment as of the date of this release.

-more-

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31

December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues and grant income:

Net patient revenues

$ 256,894 $ 234,646 $ 965,542 $ 931,795

Other revenues

11,484 14,454 45,400 48,917

Government stimulus income

15,056 10,725 63,360 47,505

Net operating revenues and grant income

283,434 259,825 1,074,302 1,028,217

Costs and expenses:

Salaries, wages and benefits

168,433 153,359 629,672 609,306

Other operating

76,910 73,429 303,145 286,845

Facility rent

10,381 9,522 40,818 40,494

Depreciation and amortization

10,151 10,487 40,672 42,018

Interest

188 249 845 1,399

Impairment of assets

8,225 - 8,225 -

Total costs and expenses

274,288 247,046 1,023,377 980,062

Income from operations

9,146 12,779 50,925 48,155

Non-operating income

2,529 7,656 17,774 26,527

Gain on acquisitions of equity method investments

- - 95,202 1,707

Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities

9,364 16,614 (13,863 ) (23,966 )

Income before income taxes

21,039 37,049 150,038 52,423

Income tax provision

(5,044 ) (9,633 ) (10,951 ) (10,433 )

Net income

15,995 27,416 139,087 41,990

Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(207 ) 134 (497 ) (119 )

Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation

$ 15,788 $ 27,550 $ 138,590 $ 41,871

Net income per common share

Basic

$ 1.03 $ 1.80 $ 9.03 $ 2.74

Diluted

$ 1.02 $ 1.79 $ 8.99 $ 2.72

Weighted average common shares outstanding

Basic

15,364,302 15,311,947 15,347,129 15,306,174

Diluted

15,440,633 15,371,718 15,416,716 15,369,523

Dividends declared per common share

$ 0.55 $ 0.52 $ 2.11 $ 2.08

Balance Sheet Data

Dec. 31

Dec. 31

(in thousands)

2021

2020

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

$ 256,025 $ 323,445

Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities

175,884 158,162

Current assets

426,638 456,755

Property and equipment, net

520,996 520,318

Total assets

1,403,396 1,362,132

Current liabilities

263,201 281,228

NHC stockholders' equity

903,004 795,177

-more-

Selected Operating Statistics

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31

December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Skilled Nursing Per DiemAs:

Medicare

$ 530.32 $ 533.95 $ 529.03 $ 518.46

Managed Care

439.61 418.14 414.11 408.92

Medicaid

224.61 258.47 225.40 220.50

Private Pay and Other

259.96 250.54 255.60 249.61

Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem

$ 297.62 $ 317.94 $ 297.19 $ 290.10

Skilled Nursing Patient Days:

Medicare

91,056 96,943 362,080 387,540

Managed Care

56,133 58,085 239,726 223,629

Medicaid

317,610 290,979 1,213,565 1,289,435

Private Pay and Other

158,577 140,288 597,802 625,313

Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days

623,376 586,295 2,413,173 2,525,917

The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts):

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31

December 31

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation

$ 15,788 $ 27,550 $ 138,590 $ 41,871

Non-GAAP adjustments

Unrealized loss (gains) on marketable equity securities

(9,364 ) (16,614 ) 13,863 23,966

Impairment of assets

8,225 - 8,225 -

Gains on acquisitions of equity method investments

- - (95,202 ) (1,707 )

Gain on sale of real estate/healthcare facilities

- (2,784 ) - (2,784 )

Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1)

442 200 922 602

Stock-based compensation expense

715 646 2,620 2,453

Income tax (benefit)/provision on non-GAAP adjustments

(5 ) 4,824 (6,373 ) (5,858 )

Non-GAAP Net income

$ 15,801 $ 13,822 $ 62,645 $ 58,543

GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.02 $ 1.79 $ 8.99 $ 2.72

Non-GAAP adjustments

Unrealized loss (gains) on marketable equity securities

(0.45 ) (0.80 ) 0.67 1.15

Impairment of assets

0.40 - 0.39 -

Gains on acquisitions of equity method investments

- - (6.16 ) (0.08 )

Gain on sale of real estate/healthcare facilities

- (0.13 ) - (0.13 )

Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1)

0.02 0.01 0.04 0.03

Stock-based compensation expense

0.03 0.03 0.13 0.12

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

$ 1.02 $ 0.90 $ 4.06 $ 3.81

(1) The newly opened facilities not at full capacity for the 2021 periods presented consist of operations opened from 2019 through 2021. The newly opened facilities for the 2020 periods presented consist of operations opened from 2018 through 2020. For the 2021 periods, there is one memory care facility included and two behavioral health hospitals that are opening in the first quarter of 2022. For the 2020 periods, there was one memory care facility included in the results.

Disclaimer

National Healthcare Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 17:52:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
