National HealthCare : NHC Reports 2021 Year End Earnings - Form 8-K
02/22/2022 | 12:53pm EST
NHC Reports 2021 Year End Earnings
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- National HealthCare Corporation (NYSE American: NHC), the nation's oldest publicly traded senior health care company, announced today net operating revenues and grant income for the year ended December 31, 2021 totaled $1,074,302,000 compared to $1,028,217,000 for the year ended December 31, 2020, an increase of 4.5%. The net operating revenues increase in 2021 was primarily driven by the June 2021 controlling equity interest acquisition of Caris Healthcare, a hospice provider with 28 agencies.
For the year ended December 31, 2021, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $138,590,000 compared to $41,871,000 for the 2020 year. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the year ended December 31, 2021 was $62,645,000 compared to $58,543,000 for the 2020 year, which is a 7.0% increase (*). GAAP diluted earnings per share were $8.99 compared to $2.72 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $4.06 compared to $3.81 for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (*).
For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the reported GAAP net income attributable to NHC was $15,788,000 compared to $27,550,000 for the same period in 2020. Excluding the unrealized gains and losses in our marketable equity securities portfolio and other non-GAAP adjustments, adjusted net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $15,801,000 compared to $13,822,000 for the same period in 2020, an increase of 14.3% (*). The GAAP diluted earnings per share were $1.02 compared to $1.79 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.02 and $0.90 for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively (*).
(*) - See the tables below that provide a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP items.
About NHC
NHC affiliates operate for themselves and third parties 75 skilled nursing facilities with 9,473 beds. NHC affiliates also operate 24 assisted living communities, five independent living communities, one behavioral health hospital, 34 homecare agencies, and 28 hospice agencies. NHC's other services include Alzheimer's and memory care units, pharmacy services, a rehabilitation services company, and providing management and accounting services to third party post-acute operators. Other information about the company can be found on our web site at www.nhccare.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Presentation
The Company is providing certain non-GAAP financial measures as the Company believes that these figures are helpful in allowing investors to more accurately assess the ongoing nature of the Company's operations and measure the Company's performance more consistently across periods. Therefore, the Company believes this information is meaningful in addition to the information contained in the GAAP presentation of financial information. The presentation of this additional non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. NHC cautions investors that any forward-looking statements made involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. The risks and uncertainties are detailed from time to time in reports filed by NHC with the S.E.C., including Forms 8-K, 10-Q and 10-K, and include, among others, the following: liabilities and other claims asserted against us and patient care liabilities, as well as the resolution of current litigation; availability of insurance and assets for indemnification; national and local economic conditions; including their effect on the availability and cost of labor, utilities and materials; the effect of government regulations and changes in regulations governing the healthcare industry, including our compliance with such regulations; changes in Medicare and Medicaid payment levels and methodologies and the application of such methodologies by the government and its fiscal intermediaries; and other factors referenced or incorporated by reference in the S.E.C. filings. The risks included here are not exhaustive. All forward-looking statements represent NHC's best judgment as of the date of this release.
-more-
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues and grant income:
Net patient revenues
$
256,894
$
234,646
$
965,542
$
931,795
Other revenues
11,484
14,454
45,400
48,917
Government stimulus income
15,056
10,725
63,360
47,505
Net operating revenues and grant income
283,434
259,825
1,074,302
1,028,217
Costs and expenses:
Salaries, wages and benefits
168,433
153,359
629,672
609,306
Other operating
76,910
73,429
303,145
286,845
Facility rent
10,381
9,522
40,818
40,494
Depreciation and amortization
10,151
10,487
40,672
42,018
Interest
188
249
845
1,399
Impairment of assets
8,225
-
8,225
-
Total costs and expenses
274,288
247,046
1,023,377
980,062
Income from operations
9,146
12,779
50,925
48,155
Non-operating income
2,529
7,656
17,774
26,527
Gain on acquisitions of equity method investments
-
-
95,202
1,707
Unrealized gains/(losses) on marketable equity securities
9,364
16,614
(13,863
)
(23,966
)
Income before income taxes
21,039
37,049
150,038
52,423
Income tax provision
(5,044
)
(9,633
)
(10,951
)
(10,433
)
Net income
15,995
27,416
139,087
41,990
Net (income)/loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
(207
)
134
(497
)
(119
)
Net income attributable to National HealthCare Corporation
$
15,788
$
27,550
$
138,590
$
41,871
Net income per common share
Basic
$
1.03
$
1.80
$
9.03
$
2.74
Diluted
$
1.02
$
1.79
$
8.99
$
2.72
Weighted average common shares outstanding
Basic
15,364,302
15,311,947
15,347,129
15,306,174
Diluted
15,440,633
15,371,718
15,416,716
15,369,523
Dividends declared per common share
$
0.55
$
0.52
$
2.11
$
2.08
Balance Sheet Data
Dec. 31
Dec. 31
(in thousands)
2021
2020
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$
256,025
$
323,445
Restricted cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
175,884
158,162
Current assets
426,638
456,755
Property and equipment, net
520,996
520,318
Total assets
1,403,396
1,362,132
Current liabilities
263,201
281,228
NHC stockholders' equity
903,004
795,177
-more-
Selected Operating Statistics
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Skilled Nursing Per DiemAs:
Medicare
$
530.32
$
533.95
$
529.03
$
518.46
Managed Care
439.61
418.14
414.11
408.92
Medicaid
224.61
258.47
225.40
220.50
Private Pay and Other
259.96
250.54
255.60
249.61
Average Skilled Nursing Per Diem
$
297.62
$
317.94
$
297.19
$
290.10
Skilled Nursing Patient Days:
Medicare
91,056
96,943
362,080
387,540
Managed Care
56,133
58,085
239,726
223,629
Medicaid
317,610
290,979
1,213,565
1,289,435
Private Pay and Other
158,577
140,288
597,802
625,313
Total Skilled Nursing Patient Days
623,376
586,295
2,413,173
2,525,917
The tables below provide reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP items (in thousands, except per share amounts):
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31
December 31
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income attributable to National Healthcare Corporation
$
15,788
$
27,550
$
138,590
$
41,871
Non-GAAP adjustments
Unrealized loss (gains) on marketable equity securities
(9,364
)
(16,614
)
13,863
23,966
Impairment of assets
8,225
-
8,225
-
Gains on acquisitions of equity method investments
-
-
(95,202
)
(1,707
)
Gain on sale of real estate/healthcare facilities
-
(2,784
)
-
(2,784
)
Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1)
442
200
922
602
Stock-based compensation expense
715
646
2,620
2,453
Income tax (benefit)/provision on non-GAAP adjustments
(5
)
4,824
(6,373
)
(5,858
)
Non-GAAP Net income
$
15,801
$
13,822
$
62,645
$
58,543
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.02
$
1.79
$
8.99
$
2.72
Non-GAAP adjustments
Unrealized loss (gains) on marketable equity securities
(0.45
)
(0.80
)
0.67
1.15
Impairment of assets
0.40
-
0.39
-
Gains on acquisitions of equity method investments
-
-
(6.16
)
(0.08
)
Gain on sale of real estate/healthcare facilities
-
(0.13
)
-
(0.13
)
Operating results for newly opened facilities not at full capacity (1)
0.02
0.01
0.04
0.03
Stock-based compensation expense
0.03
0.03
0.13
0.12
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
1.02
$
0.90
$
4.06
$
3.81
(1) The newly opened facilities not at full capacity for the 2021 periods presented consist of operations opened from 2019 through 2021. The newly opened facilities for the 2020 periods presented consist of operations opened from 2018 through 2020. For the 2021 periods, there is one memory care facility included and two behavioral health hospitals that are opening in the first quarter of 2022. For the 2020 periods, there was one memory care facility included in the results.
National Healthcare Corporation published this content on 22 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2022 17:52:07 UTC.