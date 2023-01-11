Advanced search
    NHC   US6359061008

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(NHC)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-01-11 pm EST
56.28 USD   +1.64%
National Healthcare : NHC Tax Information 2022
01/10China Excludes Pfizer's COVID-19 Drug in National Health Insurance Drug List
01/08China To Leave Out Pfizer's COVID-19 Antiviral Drug From Annual Insured Medicines Catalog
National HealthCare : NHC Tax Information 2022

01/11/2023 | 05:50pm EST
Tax ID: 52-2057472

The dividends paid by National HealthCare Corporation which are reportable for tax purposes to recipients for 2022 should be characterized as follows for Form 1099-DIV:

Common

CUSIP NO. 635906100

Record Date

12/31/2021

3/31/2022

6/30/2022

9/30/2022

Total

Payment Date

2/1/2022

5/2/2022

8/1/2022

11/1/2022

Gross Dividends

$

0.55

$

0.55

$

0.57

$

0.57

$

2.24

Box 1a-Total Ordinary Dividends

$

0.55

$

0.55

$

0.57

$

0.57

$

2.24

Box 1b-Qualified Dividends

$

0.55

$

0.55

$

0.57

$

0.57

$

2.24

Disclaimer

National Healthcare Corporation published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 011 M - -
Net income 2021 139 M - -
Net cash 2021 89,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 7,56x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 850 M 850 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 12 965
Free-Float 80,6%
Managers and Directors
Stephen Flower Flatt Senior Vice President-Development
Robert Michael Ussery President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian F. Kidd Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Robert G. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
B. Anderson Flatt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION-6.76%850
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-1.50%2 437
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.6.23%542
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED1.75%530
ORPEA22.62%525
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED-0.48%379