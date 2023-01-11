National HealthCare : NHC Tax Information 2022

Tax ID: 52-2057472
The dividends paid by National HealthCare Corporation which are reportable for tax purposes to recipients for 2022 should be characterized as follows for Form 1099-DIV:
Common
CUSIP NO. 635906100
|
Record Date
|
12/31/2021
|
3/31/2022
|
6/30/2022
|
9/30/2022
|
|
Total
|
Payment Date
|
2/1/2022
|
5/2/2022
|
8/1/2022
|
11/1/2022
|
|
|
Gross Dividends
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
2.24
|
Box 1a-Total Ordinary Dividends
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
2.24
|
Box 1b-Qualified Dividends
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
0.55
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
0.57
|
$
|
2.24
Disclaimer
National Healthcare Corporation published this content on 11 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2023 22:49:00 UTC.