Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National HealthCare Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHC   US6359061008

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(NHC)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/25 06:57:45 pm GMT
72.88 USD   +1.64%
06:37pNATIONAL HEALTHCARE : NHC 2022 Proxy Materials
PU
06:37pNATIONAL HEALTHCARE : NHC YE2021 Annual Report
PU
03/01MCI Onehealth Appoints Jennifer Foster as Chief Operating Officer
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National HealthCare : NHC YE2021 Annual Report

03/25/2022 | 06:37pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IN THE BEGINNING

Locations:

Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia

First home oﬃce

On July 23, 2021, NHC celebrated its

50th anniversary. From humble beginnings,

when Dr. Carl Adams purchased 14 distressed

nursing homes, NHC has grown to over a

billion-dollar, publicly-traded company with

170 operating locations providing an array of

senior care services.

14 Health care centers

1,082 Beds

Dr. Carl E. Adams

Locations:

Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Missouri, Florida, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Georgia

  • 75 Health Care centers

  • 24 Assisted Living communities

  • 5 Independent Living communities

  • 34 HomeCare agencies

  • 28 Hospice agencies

  • 1 Behavioral Health hospital

50 YEARS

A timeline of events at NHC

NHC publicly traded company on the American Stock Exchange

1983

1986

First Independent

Living Communityopens

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Healthcare Corporation published this content on 25 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2022 18:36:44 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
06:37pNATIONAL HEALTHCARE : NHC 2022 Proxy Materials
PU
06:37pNATIONAL HEALTHCARE : NHC YE2021 Annual Report
PU
03/01MCI Onehealth Appoints Jennifer Foster as Chief Operating Officer
MT
02/22NATIONAL HEALTHCARE : NHC Reports 2021 Year End Earnings - Form 8-K
PU
02/22Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine set to open in April
BU
02/18NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/18National HealthCare to Open 2 New Behavioral Health Hospitals in Missouri, Tennessee
MT
02/18National HealthCare Corporation Expands Behavioral Health Service Line
BU
02/18National Healthcare Corporation to Open Two New Behavioral Health Hospitals in Maryland..
CI
02/18NATIONAL HEALTHCARE : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 011 M - 767 M
Net income 2021 139 M - 105 M
Net cash 2021 89,4 M - 67,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,56x
Yield 2021 3,11%
Capitalization 1 108 M 1 108 M 840 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
Nbr of Employees 12 965
Free-Float 90,5%
Chart NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National HealthCare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Flower Flatt Senior Vice President-Development
Robert Michael Ussery President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian F. Kidd Principal Financial & Accounting Officer, SVP
Robert G. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
B. Anderson Flatt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION5.53%1 108
ORPEA-59.72%2 522
CHARTWELL RETIREMENT RESIDENCES4.48%2 298
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-7.09%2 063
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.32.36%1 268
CARETECH HOLDINGS PLC18.58%1 021