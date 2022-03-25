National HealthCare : NHC YE2021 Annual Report

Locations:
Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia
First home oﬃce
On July 23, 2021, NHC celebrated its
50th anniversary. From humble beginnings,
when Dr. Carl Adams purchased 14 distressed
nursing homes, NHC has grown to over a
billion-dollar, publicly-traded company with
170 operating locations providing an array of
senior care services.
14 Health care centers
1,082 Beds
Dr. Carl E. Adams
Locations:
Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Missouri, Florida, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Virginia, Massachusetts, Georgia
50 YEARS
A timeline of events at NHC
NHC publicly traded company on the American Stock Exchange
Living Communityopens
