Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. National HealthCare Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NHC   US6359061008

NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION

(NHC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:51:49 2023-03-24 pm EDT
57.72 USD   +3.03%
03:43pNational Healthcare : NHC 2023 Proxy Materials
PU
03:43pNational Healthcare : NHC YE2022 Annual Report
PU
03/08Fifth Third Bancorp Agrees to Acquire Big Data Healthcare for Undisclosed Sum
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National HealthCare : NHC YE2022 Annual Report

03/24/2023 | 03:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

2 0 2 2 A N N U A L R E P O R T

S T A N D I N G

S T R O N G

Delivering the best quality care for our patients, residents, and their families

ACUTE AND SKILLED NURSING

Healthcare Centers

AL, GA, KY, MO, SC, TN, VA

8,726

Beds

NHC provides Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation Services and Long-Term Care.

Behavioral Health

MO, TN

3

Hospitals

96

Beds

Opened Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine and Maryland Heights Center for Behavioral Health.

POST- ACUTE

NHC provides Nursing Services, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, and Hospice Services.

Home Care

FL, SC, TN

35

Agencies

Hospice

FL, GA, MO, SC, TN, VA

29

Agencies

NETWORK PHARMACY

AL, GA, KY, MO, SC, TN, VA

1

S E N I O R L I V I N G

Assisted Living

AL, KY, MO, SC, TN

1,181

Units

Independent Living

MO, TN

475

Units

M A N A G E D S E R V I C E S A N D F I N A N C I A L / ACCOUNTING SERVICES

FL, SC, TN

MO, SC, TN

Medicare Advantage Institutional

Special Needs Plan

1,100

Members

2

We are committed to being the senior care leader in customer and investor satisfaction.

"Two things that make my team great at NHC are friendships and working well together."

Lacorya, Director of Nursing

"I try to spread joy by being funny. You just try to brighten people up."

Ja'Vonni, CNA

"Working for NHC is different because it's very family oriented and your patients become your family."

Tory, LPN

3

"We have been working together for nine years. We are best friends at work and outside of work."

Nicole, LPN and

Tisha, RN

"I started out in housekeeping and laundry and used tuition reimbursement to become a social worker."

Jessica, Director of Social Services

- Social Worker

"The most rewarding part of being a CNA instructor is seeing the different generations help each other."

Amanda, LPN,

CNA Instructor

4

Disclaimer

National Healthcare Corporation published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 19:42:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
03:43pNational Healthcare : NHC 2023 Proxy Materials
PU
03:43pNational Healthcare : NHC YE2022 Annual Report
PU
03/08Fifth Third Bancorp Agrees to Acquire Big Data Healthcare for Undisclosed Sum
MT
02/27Insider Buy: National Healthcare
MT
02/17NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION A..
AQ
02/17National HealthCare's Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Fall
MT
02/17National Healthcare : Q4 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/17Earnings Flash (NHC) NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION Posts Q4 EPS $0.72
MT
02/17NHC Reports 2022 Year End Earnings
BU
02/17National HealthCare Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Ful..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 074 M - -
Net income 2022 22,4 M - -
Net cash 2022 56,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 41,0x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 860 M 860 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,95x
EV / Sales 2022 0,80x
Nbr of Employees 12 355
Free-Float 80,6%
Chart NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National HealthCare Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Stephen Flower Flatt Senior Vice President-Development
Robert Michael Ussery President & Chief Operating Officer
Brian F. Kidd Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Robert G. Adams Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
B. Anderson Flatt Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION-5.85%860
AMVIS HOLDINGS, INC.-10.54%2 237
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC.-13.92%439
ARVIDA GROUP LIMITED-17.54%428
ESTIA HEALTH LIMITED13.04%406
ORPEA-62.38%163
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer