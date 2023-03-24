National HealthCare : NHC YE2022 Annual Report
2 0 2 2 A N N U A L R E P O R T
S T A N D I N G
S T R O N G
Delivering the best quality care for our patients, residents, and their families
ACUTE AND SKILLED NURSING
Healthcare Centers
AL, GA, KY, MO, SC, TN, VA
8,726
Beds
NHC provides Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation Services and Long-Term Care.
Behavioral Health
MO, TN
3
Hospitals
96
Beds
Opened Knoxville Center for Behavioral Medicine and Maryland Heights Center for Behavioral Health.
POST- ACUTE
NHC provides Nursing Services, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Speech Therapy, and Hospice Services.
Home Care
FL, SC, TN
35
Agencies
Hospice
FL, GA, MO, SC, TN, VA
29
Agencies
NETWORK PHARMACY
AL, GA, KY, MO, SC, TN, VA
S E N I O R L I V I N G
Assisted Living
AL, KY, MO, SC, TN
1,181
Units
Independent Living
M A N A G E D S E R V I C E S A N D F I N A N C I A L / ACCOUNTING SERVICES
FL, SC, TN
MO, SC, TN
Medicare Advantage Institutional
Special Needs Plan
1,100
Members
We are committed to being the senior care leader in customer and investor satisfaction.
"Two things that make my team great at NHC are friendships and working well together."
Lacorya, Director of Nursing
"I try to spread joy by being funny. You just try to brighten people up."
Ja'Vonni, CNA
"Working for NHC is different because it's very family oriented and your patients become your family."
Tory, LPN
"We have been working together for nine years. We are best friends at work and outside of work."
Nicole, LPN and
Tisha, RN
"I started out in housekeeping and laundry and used tuition reimbursement to become a social worker."
Jessica, Director of Social Services
- Social Worker
"The most rewarding part of being a CNA instructor is seeing the different generations help each other."
Amanda, LPN,
CNA Instructor
Disclaimer
National Healthcare Corporation published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 19:42:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Sales 2022
1 074 M
-
-
Net income 2022
22,4 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
56,7 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
41,0x
Yield 2022
3,80%
Capitalization
860 M
860 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
0,95x
EV / Sales 2022
0,80x
Nbr of Employees
12 355
Free-Float
80,6%
Chart NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL HEALTHCARE CORPORATION
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.