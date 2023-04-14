National HealthCare : Shareholders Meeting Rules of Conduct 2023

National HealthCare Corporation

2023 ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

May 4, 2023

RULES OF CONDUCT AND PROCEDURES

Thank you for joining the 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of National HealthCare Corporation (the "Company"). The Annual Meeting will be held at 3:00 p.m. CDT on Thursday, May 4, 2023 (the "meeting time"). These Rules of Conduct and Procedures shall apply only to the 2023 Annual Meeting (the "Rules of Conduct").

It is the Company's desire to conduct a safe and informative Annual Meeting. In that interest, and in the interest of conducting a fair and orderly meeting, the Company intends to observe these Rules of Conduct. Any deliberate violation of these Rules of Conduct or an attempt to disrupt the meeting will be considered cause for expulsion from the meeting or the question- and-answer session. The Chairman will exercise his judgment on any procedural matters not addressed in these Rules of Conduct. Thank you for your cooperation.