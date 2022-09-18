National Highways Infra Trust : Extra Ordinary Meeting 09/18/2022 | 05:00am EDT Send by mail :

NATIONAL HIGHWAYS INFRA INVESTMENT MANAGERS PRIVATE LIMITED Registered Office: G-5 & 6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075, Tel: 011-25076536, FAX: 011-25076536. Email: nhiimpl@nhai.org CIN: U65929DL2020GOI366835 Date: 18th September, 2022 Corporate Relations Department The Listing Department, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, C-1, Block G, Dalal Street, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip Code: 543385 Scrip ID/Symbol: NHIT Subject: Intimation with respect to matters approved by Resolution by Circulation dated 17th September, 2022 Dear Sir/Madam, This is to intimate that the Board of Directors of National Highways Infra Investment Managers Private Limited, the Investment Manager ("IM") of National Highways Infra Trust ("NHAI InvIT") via resolution by circulation dated 17th September, 2022, inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: Approving preferential issue of units (the "Issue") of National Highways Infra Trust ("Trust") representing an undivided beneficial interest in the Trust (the "Units") to National Highways

Authority of India (Sponsor of Trust) in accordance with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014 and the rules, regulations, guidelines notifications and circulars issued thereunder (the "InvIT Regulations") and any other relevant applicable law subject to unit holders approval. Calling of 2 nd (Second) Extra-Ordinary Meeting ("EoM") of the Unitholders ("Unitholders") of

National Highways Infra Trust ("NHAI InvIT"or "Trust") to be held on Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing ('VC')/ Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM') in

accordance with the SEBI circular bearing reference no. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS_Div2/P/CIR/2022/079 dated June 3, 2022 read with previous circulars and approval of the notice for calling of EOM.

The Notice of EoM is attached as Annexure-I. Request you to consider the same. Sincerely, For National Highways Infra Trust By Order of the Board National Highways Infra Investment Managers Private Limited Digitally signed by GUNJANGUNJAN Date: 2022.09.18 10:59:17 +05'30' Company Secretary and Compliance Officer NATIONAL HIGHWAYS INFRA TRUST (NHAI InvIT) (An Infrastructure Investment Trust registered with Securities & Exchange Board of India vide Registration No. IN/InvIT/20-21/0014) Principal Place of Business: G-5 & 6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075 Tel: 011-25076536;Fax: +011 25076536; Compliance Officer: Gunjan Singh; E-mail:nhit@nhai.orgWebsite: www.nhaiinvit.in NOTICE OF EXTRA-ORDINARY MEETING NOTICE is hereby given that the 2nd Extra-Ordinary Meeting ("EOM") of the Unitholders ("Unitholders") of National Highways Infra Trust ("NHAI InvIT"or "Trust") will be held on Monday, 10th October, 2022 at 11.00 a.m. (IST) through Video Conferencing ('VC')/ Other Audio-Visual Means ('OAVM') without the physical presence of the Unitholders at a common venue, in compliance with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS_Div2/P/CIR/2022/079 dated June 03, 2022 read with SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS_Div2/P/CIR/2021/697 dated December 22, 2021, SEBI Circular SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2021/21 dated February 26, 2021 and Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2020/102 dated June 22, 2020 issued by the SEBI (the "SEBI Circular"), to transact the business(es) mentioned below: SPECIAL BUSINESS: ITEM NO. 1: Approval for issuance of units of National Highways Infra Trust on a preferential basis To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as a Special Resolution: "RESOLVED THAT subject to such approvals, permissions, consents and sanctions of the concerned statutory, regulatory and governmental authorities and departments, if and to the extent necessary, and subject to such conditions and modifications as may be prescribed in granting such approvals, permissions, consents and sanctions which may be agreed to by the unitholders of the Trust (hereinafter referred to as the "Unitholders"), the enabling provisions of the Memorandum and Articles of Association of the National Highways Infra Investment Managers Private Limited (the "Investment Manager" or "Company"), and subject to the applicable provisions of any laws, regulations, policies and guidelines in India or outside India, including, without limitation, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Infrastructure Investment Trusts) Regulations, 2014, as amended or supplemented, including any guidelines, circulars, notifications and clarifications framed or issued thereunder (the "InvIT Regulations"), the circular issued by the Securities and Exchange Board of India ("SEBI") bearing number SEBI/HO/DDHS/DDHS/CIR/P/2019/143 on "Guidelines for preferential issue of units and institutional placement of units by a listed Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT)" dated November 27, 2019, as amended from time to time ("SEBI Circular"), Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, including the rules made thereunder and other applicable regulations and guidelines issued by SEBI, RBI or such other statutory, regulatory and governmental authorities and in accordance with the trust deed dated October 19, 2020 of the National Highways Infra Trust ("Trust") (such trust deed, "Trust Deed"), the consent, authority and approval of the Unitholders be and is hereby granted to undertake an issue of 1 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS INFRA TRUST (NHAI InvIT) (An Infrastructure Investment Trust registered with Securities & Exchange Board of India vide Registration No. IN/InvIT/20-21/0014) Principal Place of Business: G-5 & 6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075 Tel: 011-25076536;Fax: +011 25076536; Compliance Officer: Gunjan Singh; E-mail:nhit@nhai.orgWebsite: www.nhaiinvit.in up to 2,62,41,040 Units of the Trust at or above the floor price of ₹ 107.12 per Unit, through institutional placement or any other form of capital raising in accordance with the InvIT Regulations, on such terms and conditions, including at such price as may be determined in accordance with the InvIT Regulations, and as agreed to by the Company in consultation with IDBI Trusteeship Services Limited and as determined by the Company and the lead managers appointed in relation to the Issue ("Lead Managers"), to National Highways Authority of India (being, the sponsor of the Trust) ("Sponsor") in accordance with the SEBI Circular or other provisions of law as may be prevailing at that time." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Investment Manager be and is hereby authorized to decide and approve other terms and conditions of the Issue, as specified above and shall also be entitled to vary, modify or alter any of the terms and conditions, including the size of the Issue and the discount to be offered on the price of the Units, as it may deem expedient, subject to applicable law." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT Board of Investment Manager be and is hereby authorized to settle all questions, remove any difficulties or doubts that may arise from time to time in regard to the issue, offer or allotment of the Units in the Issue, as applicable and the utilization of the Issue proceeds in accordance with the investment strategy of the Trust, or in any other manner as the Board may deem fit subject to the provisions of the InvIT Regulations and the SEBI Circular, and to give such directions and/or instructions as it may from time to time decide and to accept and give effect to such modifications, changes, variations, alterations, deletions, additions as regards the terms and conditions, to vary the size of the Issue, appoint banks and other intermediaries or agencies concerned, enter into any agreements or other instruments for such purpose, and to take such actions or give such directions as may be necessary or desirable and to obtain any approvals, permissions, sanctions which may be necessary or desirable, as it may deem fit or as the Board of Investment Manager may suo moto decide in its sole discretion in the best interests of the Trust without being required to seek any further consent or approval, including for settling any question, doubt or difficulty that may arise with regard to or in relation to raising of resources as authorized herein, and that all or any of the powers conferred on the Board of Investment Manager vide this resolution may be exercised by the Board of Investment Manager." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Investment Manager be and is hereby authorized to offer, issue and allot any and all of the Units, as applicable, and as specified above, subject to the InvIT Regulations, as applicable." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Units to be issued and allotted shall be subject to the provisions of Trust Deed and the InvIT Regulations, as applicable." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the Board of Investment Manager be and is hereby further authorized to delegate all or any of the powers herein conferred to a committee of directors 2 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS INFRA TRUST (NHAI InvIT) (An Infrastructure Investment Trust registered with Securities & Exchange Board of India vide Registration No. IN/InvIT/20-21/0014) Principal Place of Business: G-5 & 6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075 Tel: 011-25076536;Fax: +011 25076536; Compliance Officer: Gunjan Singh; E-mail:nhit@nhai.orgWebsite: www.nhaiinvit.in to be constituted or any other officer or officers of the Investment Manager to give effect to the aforesaid resolutions." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT the members of the Board of Investment Manager and such other persons as may be authorised by the Board, on behalf of the Company, be and are hereby severally authorised to execute and deliver any and all other documents, papers, instruments, including any amendments, changes, variations, alterations, modifications thereto, and to do or cause to be done any and all acts or things that may be necessary, appropriate and advisable in order to carry out the purposes and intent of the foregoing resolution to the Issue; and any such other documents so executed and delivered or acts and things done or caused to be done shall be conclusive authority of the Company in doing so and any document so executed and delivered or acts and things done or caused to be done prior to the date hereof are hereby ratified, confirmed and approved as the acts and deeds of the Company, as the case may be." "RESOLVED FURTHER THAT all acts and things previously done by any of the directors, key managerial personnel or authorized signatories of the Company on or prior to the date hereof in connection with the foregoing, are in all respects, ratified, approved, confirmed and adopted as acts and deeds done by the Company." For National Highways Infra Trust By Order of the Board National Highways Infra Investment Managers Private Limited (as the Investment Manager to National Highways Infra Trust) Sd/- Gunjan Singh Company Secretary and Compliance Officer Date: 18th September, 2022 Place: New Delhi Principal Place of Business/Registered Office and Contact Details of Trust: National Highways Infra Trust G - 5 & 6, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi - 110 075 SEBI Registration Number: IN/InvIT/20-21/0014 Tel: +91 11 2507 4100/4200 E-mail: nhit@nhai.org 3 NATIONAL HIGHWAYS INFRA TRUST (NHAI InvIT) (An Infrastructure Investment Trust registered with Securities & Exchange Board of India vide Registration No. IN/InvIT/20-21/0014) Principal Place of Business: G-5 & 6, Sector-10, Dwarka, New Delhi- 110075 Tel: 011-25076536;Fax: +011 25076536; Compliance Officer: Gunjan Singh; E-mail:nhit@nhai.orgWebsite: www.nhaiinvit.in Website: www.nhaiinvit.in Compliance Officer: Ms. Gunjan Singh Registered Office and Contact Details of the Investment Manager: National Highways Infra Investment Managers Private Limited G - 5 & 6, Sector 10, Dwarka, New Delhi - 110 075 CIN: U65929DL2020GOI366835 Email Id: cs.nhim@nhai.org 4 This is an excerpt of the original content. 