    NATI   US6365181022

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION

(NATI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:35 2022-08-16 am EDT
41.98 USD   +0.14%
09:16aInsights from Product Data Boost Competitiveness
BU
07:50aINSIDER SELL : National Instruments
MT
08/11NI to Host Annual Investor Conference in San Francisco on September 15th
BU
Insights from Product Data Boost Competitiveness

08/16/2022 | 09:16am EDT
New report from NI shows need for better data strategies

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today released a report summarizing the findings of recent research into using product-centric data, such as test data, in product development. Hundreds of senior product innovators say that product data is key to staying competitive, yet more than half of the respondents recognize gaps in the way they extract value from their test data. There is also a strong correlation between advanced data strategies and increased degrees of innovation, with two-thirds of respondents believing that a data strategy is essential to optimizing the product lifecycle.

“Companies face a dual challenge of increased product complexity and shrinking time to market, causing a shift in the way products are developed. They recognize that the status quo will not work anymore,” says Mike Santori, fellow at NI. “Business performance can improve through connected product data and analytics, and this research provides evidence that test data are a strategic differentiator.”

While many of the engineering vice presidents and heads of R&D recognize the value of data in their product development, over half cited cost as the inhibiting factor preventing the transformation of their production models. The research also pointed to test being an underutilized resource with 38% of respondents saying they rarely use test to inform product design and 51% recognizing that they could extract more value from their data if they implemented test earlier in their processes.

Additional findings include:

  • 52% of companies with an integrated company-wide product data strategy experienced faster time-to-market in the last 12 months, compared to 33% of companies without this advantage
  • 55% of product innovators say that integrating test data into the product development process will be a key priority over the next 12 months
  • 40% identify integrating test data into the product development process among the initiatives that could bring the most value to their business

The survey was conducted among senior product innovators in 10 industries including semiconductor, transportation, consumer electronics, and aerospace and defense. It was produced by FT Longitude, the specialist research and content marketing division of the Financial Times Group.

The full report can be found here: insights.ni.com/designed-to-perform

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas, and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
08/05NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
08/01Goldman Sachs Raises Price Target on National Instruments to $49 From $43, Notes 'Stron..
MT
07/29NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
07/28TRANSCRIPT : National Instruments Corporation, Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2022
CI
07/28National Instruments Gaining in After-Hours Trading; Reports Improved Q2 Results
MT
07/28NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : NI Reports Record Revenue for a Second Quarter, up 14 Percent YOY -..
PU
07/28NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 680 M - -
Net income 2022 146 M - -
Net Debt 2022 329 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 38,1x
Yield 2022 2,66%
Capitalization 5 547 M 5 547 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,50x
EV / Sales 2023 3,23x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 99,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 41,92 $
Average target price 45,33 $
Spread / Average Target 8,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Howard Starkloff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen M. Rapp Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michael E. McGrath Chairman
Scott Arthur Rust Executive Vice President-Platform & Technology
Roger Isern Vice President-Global Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION-4.01%5 547
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-12.74%2 188 668
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-24.34%73 539
SYNOPSYS INC.5.96%59 727
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-17.04%58 056
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.3.62%52 882