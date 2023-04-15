Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  National Instruments Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NATI   US6365181022

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION

(NATI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-04-14 pm EDT
58.13 USD   +0.12%
04/15National Instruments Investor Alert By The Former Attorney General Of Louisiana : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of National Instruments Corporation - NATI
BU
04/14National Instruments Enters into Agreement with Emerson Electric
CI
04/14Earnings season begins in a fragile context
MS
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of National Instruments Corporation - NATI

04/15/2023 | 09:00pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of National Instruments Corporation (NasdaqGS: NATI) to Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE: EMR). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of National will receive $60 in cash for each share of National that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-nati/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 791 M - -
Net income 2023 194 M - -
Net Debt 2023 205 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 38,3x
Yield 2023 1,96%
Capitalization 7 644 M 7 644 M -
EV / Sales 2023 4,38x
EV / Sales 2024 4,00x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 98,6%
Chart NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Instruments Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 58,13 $
Average target price 59,00 $
Spread / Average Target 1,50%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Howard Starkloff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Daniel Berenbaum Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Michael E. McGrath Chairman
Thomas Benjamin CTO, Executive VP & Head-Product Analytics
Scott Arthur Rust Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION57.53%7 644
MICROSOFT CORPORATION19.31%2 129 970
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.33.56%58 617
SYNOPSYS INC.19.54%58 131
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE12.73%54 580
SEA LIMITED60.52%47 336
