NI Awards Grants to Advance STEM Education, Equity and Environmental Education

Company furthers its commitment to changing the faces of engineering

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced grants totaling $125,000 to six local nonprofits that enable STEM education to reach students in underserved communities. The grants are for a one-year period and are part of NI’s Corporate Impact Program that includes an element of community support. Last year, NI committed $3.4 million over the next four years for STEM education initiatives, spanning kindergarten through the workforce, that serve economically disadvantaged students.

“Each of these six organizations has carved off a slice of the STEM education challenge - namely reaching students in underrepresented communities - and given it their own unique treatment,” said Tabitha Upshaw, senior director of Brand, Reputation and Impact at NI. “That’s why we’re so excited to support a variety of solutions in Central Texas that help advance opportunities for young people from all backgrounds and support environmental programming.”

This year’s recipients are:

Breakthrough Central Texas: To support Manor New Tech High School juniors and seniors as they pursue STEM careers by providing individualized, long-term college and career advising services on campus that continues for six years, post-graduation.

Foundation Communities: To support learning programs that fulfill a critical need for safe, enriching, affordable out-of-school time programming within the community.

Girlstart: For support to reach thousands of high-need Central Texas girls every week with high-quality, hands-on STEM educational experiences at Girlstart After School programs, Summer Camp programs and their Girls in STEM Conference.

Huston-Tillotson University’s AUSPrep: To provide students in East Austin and surrounding areas an opportunity to engage in mathematics and science course work while simultaneously participating in projects and activities that will expose them to various careers in STEM.

Latinitas: For expansion of their Code Chica and Chicas Roboticas programs, as well as basic tech literacy programs for Spanish-speaking parents.

Texas Alliance for Minorities in Engineering (TAME): To implement a partnership with the nonprofit MakeWater, focusing on water sanitation education across TAME programs and STEM competition.

In NI’s second year of its corporate impact strategy, Engineering Hope, the company partners with key organizations to solve the lack of diversity in STEM fields by actively supporting educational initiatives that get students excited about these careers. The Engineering Hope strategy outlines 15 aspirational goals and commitments aligned to three key pillars:

Changing the Faces of Engineering: Diversifying NI’s workforce and investing in STEM education that broadens the engineering talent pipeline.

Diversifying NI’s workforce and investing in STEM education that broadens the engineering talent pipeline. Building an Equitable and Thriving Society: Promoting wellbeing and equitable access to opportunity among NI employees and local communities.

Promoting wellbeing and equitable access to opportunity among NI employees and local communities. Engineering a Healthy Planet: Reducing the environmental impact of NI operations and products and empowering the development of green technologies.

For additional details on NI’s corporate impact strategy, visit https://www.ni.com/en-us/about-ni/corporate-impact.html.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas, and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity's biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220614005067/en/