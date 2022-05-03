NI Recognized on Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies 2022 List

Ranks sixth in its category of 26 technology companies

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced it has been named to Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies for 2022. The list was developed through an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies on three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

“This external validation of NI’s trustworthiness is invaluable. We’ve been operating for over 46 years, but we never take for granted the importance of being a strong corporate citizen,” said Eric Starkloff, CEO of NI. “Customers, investors and employees are discerning and continually holding companies accountable for living up to their values. This inspires us to continue exceeding those expectations.”

The Newsweek survey asked participants to evaluate publicly traded U.S.-based companies with over $500 million in revenue. The resulting list is comprised of 400 companies, ranked amongst 22 industries. This is the first time the Most Trustworthy Companies list has been published and can be found on Newsweek’s website.

“Newsweek recently recognized NI as one of its Most Responsible Companies for 2022 based on the strength of our corporate impact program, and we’re thrilled to be identified as a leader when measured by trust,” said Tabitha Upshaw, senior director, brand reputation and impact at NI.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day (NATI-G).

National Instruments, NI, ni.com, Engineer Ambitiously, and LabVIEW are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

