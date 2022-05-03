Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. National Instruments Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NATI   US6365181022

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION

(NATI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  05/03 02:23:58 pm EDT
35.32 USD   +3.12%
01:58pNI Recognized on Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies 2022 List
BU
12:15pNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : NI Recognized on Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies 2022 List
PU
04/29National Instruments Shares Drop Friday Morning After Q1 Results, Q2 Outlook Trail Consensus
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NI Recognized on Newsweek's Most Trustworthy Companies 2022 List

05/03/2022 | 01:58pm EDT
Ranks sixth in its category of 26 technology companies

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced it has been named to Newsweek’s list of Most Trustworthy Companies for 2022. The list was developed through an independent survey based on a sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies on three touchpoints of trust: customer trust, investor trust, and employee trust.

“This external validation of NI’s trustworthiness is invaluable. We’ve been operating for over 46 years, but we never take for granted the importance of being a strong corporate citizen,” said Eric Starkloff, CEO of NI. “Customers, investors and employees are discerning and continually holding companies accountable for living up to their values. This inspires us to continue exceeding those expectations.”

The Newsweek survey asked participants to evaluate publicly traded U.S.-based companies with over $500 million in revenue. The resulting list is comprised of 400 companies, ranked amongst 22 industries. This is the first time the Most Trustworthy Companies list has been published and can be found on Newsweek’s website.

“Newsweek recently recognized NI as one of its Most Responsible Companies for 2022 based on the strength of our corporate impact program, and we’re thrilled to be identified as a leader when measured by trust,” said Tabitha Upshaw, senior director, brand reputation and impact at NI.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day (NATI-G).

National Instruments, NI, ni.com, Engineer Ambitiously, and LabVIEW are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 673 M - -
Net income 2022 154 M - -
Net Debt 2022 234 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 29,7x
Yield 2022 3,27%
Capitalization 4 493 M 4 493 M -
EV / Sales 2022 2,83x
EV / Sales 2023 2,60x
Nbr of Employees 7 000
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Instruments Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 34,25 $
Average target price 45,67 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Eric Howard Starkloff President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Karen M. Rapp Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP
Michael E. McGrath Chairman
Scott Arthur Rust Executive Vice President-Platform & Technology
Roger Isern Vice President-Global Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION-17.24%4 493
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-15.42%2 127 561
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-38.29%59 813
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-20.60%57 380
SEA LIMITED-60.35%49 643
SYNOPSYS INC.-21.11%44 507