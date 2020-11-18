Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National Instruments Corporation    NATI

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION

(NATI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Instruments : Electro Rent and NI Announce Global Rental Collaboration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/18/2020 | 10:01am EST

Delivers greater flexibility for test investments and enables customers to shift from CapEx to OpEx model

Electro Rent and NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced a new partnership to rent NI automated test and measurement solutions to customers through Electro Rent’s expansive network, starting in North America with a global expansion to follow in 2021.

Today’s engineers and enterprises are actively seeking new ways to get products to market faster while lowering the cost of test. As one of the world’s largest test equipment and solutions providers, Electro Rent is uniquely positioned to address these customer needs and is committed to developing the right combination of tools, services, and financial options for every customer. The collaboration between the two companies will deliver new opportunities for customers to leverage industry-leading solutions on a rental basis, often allowing them to shift investments from a capital (CapEx) to an operational expenditure (OpEx) model, with flexibility on term duration and savings on monthly and annual usage.

“Our customers value flexibility and the opportunity to quickly access critical solutions, services and expertise through a range of financial options,” said Jason Green, NI’s SVP of global sales, support, services and operations. “Expanding our reach and the options available to customers through Electro Rent’s global network will give more engineers the tools they need to increase productivity and accelerate innovation.”

NI works closely with its global R&D lab and manufacturing facility customers across a variety of industries, including semiconductor, transportation, and aerospace, government and defense. Under this partnership, NI software-connected test and measurement solutions are now available to rent in North America. Additionally, NI and Electro Rent intend to expand the partnership to other regions starting next year.

“We’re excited to offer our customers rental access to NI products. This partnership allows us to provide fast and easy rental solutions for NI’s impressive and well-known solution portfolio,” said Mike Clark, Americas CEO for Electro Rent. “Combining our technical expertise and leading position in the market with NI’s automated test solutions and software-connected systems is a win for our customers.”

Find more information about NI products available through Electro Rent, visit Electrorent.com.

About Electro Rent

Electro Rent is a leading global provider of test and technology solutions that enable its customers to accelerate innovation and optimize investments. Electro Rent's rental, lease, sales and asset management solutions serve industry-leading innovators in communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, industrial, education and general electronics and have done so since 1965. More information is available at www.electrorent.com.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

Electro Rent is a registered trademark of Electro Rent. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

©2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved. National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
10:01aNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : Electro Rent and NI Announce Global Rental Collaboration
BU
11/17NI : Announces Strategic Collaboration with SET GmbH and Tech180 Inc.
BU
11/13NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
11/11NI : Technology Used by Radsys in Implementing the First Automotive Radar Testin..
BU
11/02NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditi..
AQ
10/30NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
10/29NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10/29NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Costs..
AQ
10/29NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : NI Reports Third Quarter Results
BU
10/20NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : NI Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Pioneering Testing T..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 269 M - -
Net income 2020 157 M - -
Net cash 2020 121 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,3x
Yield 2020 2,92%
Capitalization 4 658 M 4 658 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,57x
EV / Sales 2021 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Instruments Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 37,33 $
Last Close Price 35,49 $
Spread / Highest target 18,3%
Spread / Average Target 5,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Eric Howard Starkloff President, CEO, COO & Director
Michael E. McGrath Chairman
Scott Arthur Rust Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Roger Isern Vice President-Global Information Technology
Duy-Loan T. Le Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION-16.77%4 658
MICROSOFT CORPORATION35.99%1 621 424
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.490.29%114 232
SEA LIMITED324.22%83 218
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC63.30%48 973
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE3.04%46 715
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar et S&P Capital IQ