National Instruments : Electro Rent and NI Announce Global Rental Collaboration

Delivers greater flexibility for test investments and enables customers to shift from CapEx to OpEx model

Electro Rent and NI (NASDAQ: NATI) today announced a new partnership to rent NI automated test and measurement solutions to customers through Electro Rent’s expansive network, starting in North America with a global expansion to follow in 2021.

Today’s engineers and enterprises are actively seeking new ways to get products to market faster while lowering the cost of test. As one of the world’s largest test equipment and solutions providers, Electro Rent is uniquely positioned to address these customer needs and is committed to developing the right combination of tools, services, and financial options for every customer. The collaboration between the two companies will deliver new opportunities for customers to leverage industry-leading solutions on a rental basis, often allowing them to shift investments from a capital (CapEx) to an operational expenditure (OpEx) model, with flexibility on term duration and savings on monthly and annual usage.

“Our customers value flexibility and the opportunity to quickly access critical solutions, services and expertise through a range of financial options,” said Jason Green, NI’s SVP of global sales, support, services and operations. “Expanding our reach and the options available to customers through Electro Rent’s global network will give more engineers the tools they need to increase productivity and accelerate innovation.”

NI works closely with its global R&D lab and manufacturing facility customers across a variety of industries, including semiconductor, transportation, and aerospace, government and defense. Under this partnership, NI software-connected test and measurement solutions are now available to rent in North America. Additionally, NI and Electro Rent intend to expand the partnership to other regions starting next year.

“We’re excited to offer our customers rental access to NI products. This partnership allows us to provide fast and easy rental solutions for NI’s impressive and well-known solution portfolio,” said Mike Clark, Americas CEO for Electro Rent. “Combining our technical expertise and leading position in the market with NI’s automated test solutions and software-connected systems is a win for our customers.”

Find more information about NI products available through Electro Rent, visit Electrorent.com.

About Electro Rent

Electro Rent is a leading global provider of test and technology solutions that enable its customers to accelerate innovation and optimize investments. Electro Rent's rental, lease, sales and asset management solutions serve industry-leading innovators in communications, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, industrial, education and general electronics and have done so since 1965. More information is available at www.electrorent.com.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

Electro Rent is a registered trademark of Electro Rent. All other trade names referenced are the service marks, trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies.

©2020 National Instruments. All rights reserved. National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.

