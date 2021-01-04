Log in
National Instruments : NI Announces Upcoming Events with the Financial Community

01/04/2021 | 04:08pm EST
NI (Nasdaq: NATI) will host the following events with the financial community.

NATI Q4 2020 Earnings Call
January 28, 2021 at 4:00 p.m. CT

Needham Virtual Growth Conference
January 13, 2021

Goldman Sachs Virtual Technology & Internet Conference
February 11, 2021

A live webcast for events will be available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm

Contact
Marissa Vidaurri, Head of Investor Relations, (512) 683-5215 or at marissa.vidaurri@ni.com
For general investor-related information about NI, please visit ni.com/nati.

About NI
At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day. (NATI-G)

National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies


© Business Wire 2021
