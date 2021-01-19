Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  National Instruments Corporation    NATI

NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION

(NATI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

National Instruments : NI and Konrad Technologies Sign Strategic Agreement to Accelerate Autonomous Vehicle Test

01/19/2021 | 10:04am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Companies to partner to transform test into a competitive advantage for autonomous vehicle development

NI (NASDAQ: NATI) and Konrad Technologies (KT) today announced they have entered into a strategic agreement to develop test systems and solutions for autonomous driving software and hardware validation. Together, the companies plan to deliver new technologies to help automotive Tier 1 suppliers and OEMs leverage real-world road data and simulation, to help improve vehicle and passenger safety and bring the promise of autonomous driving (AD) to the roads faster.

AD requires a complex mix of rapidly evolving technologies such as machine learning, LiDAR and imaging radar to come to life. It involves a challenging process that forces test systems to adapt in tandem to efficiently validate the complex embedded software required to operate autonomous vehicles (AVs) safely in real-world scenarios. By combining NI’s software-connected test solutions with KT’s expertise in system integration and solution delivery for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) test, the two companies expect to streamline validation to accelerate the shift to self-driving cars. While the plan is that the test solutions will scale across fleet management, data utilization and sensor test, initial solutions will focus on high bandwidth data recording and hardware-in-the-loop test systems for testing ADAS and AD software algorithms.

“AVs are among the most complex systems being tested today, and no one company can tackle the challenge of getting these vehicles to market alone,” said Chad Chesney, general manager of NI’s Transportation business unit. “Our strategic agreement and a seat on the KT board will deepen our long-standing partnership with KT and give customers the system-level capabilities they need to quickly and efficiently test the complex embedded software found within today’s AVs —helping them ensure that test is not a bottleneck but a competitive advantage on the road to autonomy.”

“Connecting NI’s open instrumentation to our system integration expertise will allow us to build turnkey solutions that help customers shorten their time to market,” said Michael Konrad, CEO of Konrad Technologies. “This partnership with NI is expected to provide a consistent tool chain that will help customers rectify multiple challenges efficiently in all stages of the ADAS and AD system product cycle.”

About Konrad Technologies

Konrad Technologies is a global technology company serving customers for more than 25 years with turnkey solutions to support the development, test, validation and mass production of electronic devices and sensors for the consumer electronics and automotive markets. Driven by innovation and customer requirements, we provide complete system and service options with a global footprint to support customers at all necessary locations.

About NI

At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day.

National Instruments Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements of NI, including any statements regarding activities to be conducted or expected to be conducted by NI and KT; effects or results of those activities; availability, features, or capabilities of any products, systems, technologies or solutions resulting from those activities; and the impact of those activities on NI’s business or plans. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including the ability of the parties to realize the expected benefits of the strategic agreement; foreign exchange fluctuations; component shortages, and delays in the release of new products. Actual results may differ materially from the expected results. NI directs readers to its Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2019, its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2020 and the other documents it files with the SEC for other risks associated with the company’s future performance. These documents contain and identify important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. All information in this release is as of the date above. NI undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in NI’s expectations.

©2021 National Instruments. All rights reserved. National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
10:04aNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : NI and Konrad Technologies Sign Strategic Agreement to Ac..
BU
09:07aNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : RBC Capital Adjusts National Instruments PT to $46 From $..
MT
01:12aNATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : Farnell Expands Leading Range of Test and Measurement Sol..
PU
01/07NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : NI Reports Preliminary Q4 Revenue Above Street View
MT
01/07NI : Reports Preliminary Financial Results for Q4 2020
BU
01/07NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Chang..
AQ
01/05Strong 2020 tax take reins in Ireland's budget deficit
RE
01/04NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : NI Announces Upcoming Events with the Financial Community
BU
2020NI : Subsidiary Joins the Open Manufacturing Platform
BU
2020NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS : NI Recognized at the Frost & Sullivan Asia-Pacific Best P..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 289 M - -
Net income 2020 157 M - -
Net cash 2020 126 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 38,1x
Yield 2020 2,28%
Capitalization 5 970 M 5 970 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,54x
EV / Sales 2021 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 7 300
Free-Float 92,2%
Chart NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
National Instruments Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 39,33 $
Last Close Price 45,49 $
Spread / Highest target 9,91%
Spread / Average Target -13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Eric Howard Starkloff President, CEO, COO & Director
Michael E. McGrath Chairman
Scott Arthur Rust Senior Vice President-Research & Development
Roger Isern Vice President-Global Information Technology
Duy-Loan T. Le Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL INSTRUMENTS CORPORATION4.51%5 970
MICROSOFT CORPORATION-4.39%1 607 739
SEA LIMITED13.56%115 551
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.14.00%112 240
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC-4.68%55 555
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE-3.46%50 543
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ