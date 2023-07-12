NATIONAL INSURANCE

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: NATIONAL INSURANCE

ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 12-07-2023 01:21:14 PM

PM 01:21:14 2023-07-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of NATIONAL INSURANCE

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

cordially invites you to attend the company's

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be

ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-08-02

held at 11:00 on 02-08-2023 at Zoom APP to discuss the

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ

following matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Amending the Company's Articles and Memorandum of

ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﺎﻓﺭﺍ ﺐﺠﻳ) .ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ

Association (the proposed amendments must be attached

(ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻼﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟ ﻲﻓ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ

to the invitation)

1- Amending the company's articles of association and

ﺩﺪﻋ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺰﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺲﻴﺳﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ 1-

ﺪﻘﻋ ﻦﻣ ( 6 ) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ

articles of association to increase the number of board

ﻦﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻰﻟﻮﺘﻳ " ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺲﻴﺳﺎﺘﻟﺍ

members by amending Article (6) of the company's

" ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻥﻮﺒﺨﺘﻨﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ

articles of association. The company is managed by a

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻰﻟﻮﺘﻳ " : ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺢﺒﺼﺘﻟ

board of directors consisting of seven members elected in

ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻥﻮﺒﺨﺘﻨﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺔﻌﺴﺗ ﻦﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻣ

accordance with the provisions of the company's bylaws.

ﻰﻟﻮﺘﻳ " ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ( ﺃ / 30 ) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ " ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

to become as follows: The company is managed by a

ﻥﻮﺒﺨﺘﻨﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ ﻦﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ

board of directors consisting of nine members elected in

ﻰﻟﻮﺘﻳ " : ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺢﺒﺼﺘﻟ " ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻠﻟ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ

accordance with the provisions of the company's bylaws.

ﻥﻮﺒﺨﺘﻨﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺔﻌﺴﺗ ﻦﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ

And Article (30/a) of the Company's Articles of

ﻦﻳﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﻦﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ -2 " ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻠﻟ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ

Association The company is managed by a board of

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟ

directors consisting of seven members elected in

accordance with the company's bylaws. to become as

follows: The company is managed by a board of directors

consisting of nine members elected in accordance with

the company's bylaws. Election of two new members to

the Board of Directors of the company

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Mohammad Ismael Abualrous

Mohammad Ismael Abualrous :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Page 1 of 1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

National Insurance Company (PSC) published this content on 12 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2023 11:29:10 UTC.