National Insurance Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company engaged in all classes of life and non-life insurance activities. The Company's products and services fall into the following segments: Property Insurance, which includes fire and allied perils, business interruption and sabotage and terrorism; Marine Insurance, which covers marine cargo, hull and liabilities; Engineering Insurance, which covers contractor's all risks, machinery and deterioration of stocks; General Accident Insurance, which includes workmen's compensation insurance, money insurance, personal accidental insurance, fidelity guarantee insurance and plate glass insurance; Motor Insurance, which covers motor comprehensive policy, third party liability policy, total loss policy, transit policy and road assistant policy; Travel Insurance, and Medical and Life Insurance.