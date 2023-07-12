NATIONAL INSURANCE
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: NATIONAL INSURANCE
ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻟﺍ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 12-07-2023 01:21:14 PM
PM 01:21:14 2023-07-12 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to attend an Extraordinary General
ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of NATIONAL INSURANCE
ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺔﻴﻨﻃﻮﻟﺍ ﻦﻴﻣﺄﺘﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺷ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
cordially invites you to attend the company's
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting which will be
ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻞﺋﺎﺳﻭ ﻲﻓ 11:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2023-08-02
held at 11:00 on 02-08-2023 at Zoom APP to discuss the
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﻧﻭﺮﺘﻜﻟﻻﺍﻭ
following matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Amending the Company's Articles and Memorandum of
ﺕﻼﻳﺪﻌﺘﻟﺍ ﻕﺎﻓﺭﺍ ﺐﺠﻳ) .ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ
Association (the proposed amendments must be attached
(ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻼﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺪﻟ ﻲﻓ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺪﻘﻌﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﺣﺮﺘﻘﻤﻟﺍ
to the invitation)
1- Amending the company's articles of association and
ﺩﺪﻋ ﺓﺩﺎﻳﺰﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍﻭ ﺲﻴﺳﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ 1-
ﺪﻘﻋ ﻦﻣ ( 6 ) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺘﺑ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ
articles of association to increase the number of board
ﻦﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻰﻟﻮﺘﻳ " ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺲﻴﺳﺎﺘﻟﺍ
members by amending Article (6) of the company's
" ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻥﻮﺒﺨﺘﻨﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ
articles of association. The company is managed by a
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﻰﻟﻮﺘﻳ " : ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺢﺒﺼﺘﻟ
board of directors consisting of seven members elected in
ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻜﺣﻻ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ ﻥﻮﺒﺨﺘﻨﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺔﻌﺴﺗ ﻦﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻣ
accordance with the provisions of the company's bylaws.
ﻰﻟﻮﺘﻳ " ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻻﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ( ﺃ / 30 ) ﺓﺩﺎﻤﻟﺍﻭ " ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ
to become as follows: The company is managed by a
ﻥﻮﺒﺨﺘﻨﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺔﻌﺒﺳ ﻦﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ
board of directors consisting of nine members elected in
ﻰﻟﻮﺘﻳ " : ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻮﺤﻨﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺢﺒﺼﺘﻟ " ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻠﻟ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ
accordance with the provisions of the company's bylaws.
ﻥﻮﺒﺨﺘﻨﻳ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺍ ﺔﻌﺴﺗ ﻦﻣ ﻥﻮﻜﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ
And Article (30/a) of the Company's Articles of
ﻦﻳﺪﻳﺪﺟ ﻦﻳﻮﻀﻋ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ -2 " ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻲﻠﺧﺍﺪﻟﺍ ﻡﺎﻈﻨﻠﻟ ﺎﻘﻓﻭ
Association The company is managed by a board of
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻤﻟ
directors consisting of seven members elected in
accordance with the company's bylaws. to become as
follows: The company is managed by a board of directors
consisting of nine members elected in accordance with
the company's bylaws. Election of two new members to
the Board of Directors of the company
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Mohammad Ismael Abualrous
Mohammad Ismael Abualrous :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
