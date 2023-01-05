Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. National International Holding Company K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIH   KW0EQ0201677

NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(NIH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2023-01-04
0.1270 KWD   +0.79%
05:56pNIH launches pilot COVID telehealth program
RE
2022National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NIH launches pilot COVID telehealth program

01/05/2023 | 05:56pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Reuters) - The U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Thursday launched a virtual program aimed at making antiviral treatments for COVID-19 available at home for those who test positive.

Local and state officials from Berks County in Pennsylvania will be the first to pilot the program, known as Home Test to Treat, later this month, with up to 8,000 residents expected to participate, the NIH said.

eMed, a privately-owned at-home health services firm, will host the official Home Test to Treat website, where individuals can sign up to receive antiviral treatment delivery as well as to coordinate telehealth-enabled test kits.

The public health agency has also engaged the UMass Chan Medical School in Worcester, Massachusetts, to collaborate with eMed on analyzing the data collected from the telehealth program such as the impact of a home-based process on testing and treatment.

The program, which was first announced in September by the White House, is aimed at increasing access for people in rural and high-risk communities.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
05:56pNIH launches pilot COVID telehealth program
RE
2022National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third ..
CI
2022National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second..
CI
2022National International K S C P : Financial statements for the 2nd QTR of 2022
PU
2022NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P. : B..
FA
2022NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P. : E..
FA
2022National International Holding Announces Management Appointments
CI
2022National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the First ..
CI
2022National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
2022National International K S C P : مجلس الاد..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5,85 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net income 2021 1,79 M 5,85 M 5,85 M
Net cash 2021 1,02 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 27,9 M 91,0 M 91,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 125x
EV / Sales 2021 5,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mamdouh Abdul Ghani El-Sherbini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ahmed Attia El-Salamouny Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Abdulwahab Mohammad Ali Al-Wazzan Chairman
Musaed Abdulaziz Dakhil Al-Osaimi Independent Director
Ziyad Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Omar Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.-2.31%90
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)3.04%57 401
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED2.35%23 488
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA3.06%11 621
HAL TRUST2.83%11 596
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.-8.18%11 249