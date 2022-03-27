National International K S C P : ايضاح بشأن التداول غير الاعتيادي على أسهم الشركة الوطنية العقارية ش.م.ك.ع

Date : 27 March 2022

2022 سرﺎﻤ 27 :ﺦ�رﺎتﻟا

To: Boursa Kuwait Company KPSC

،،،نیﻤرتحمﻟا

ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ /ةدﺎـــــسﻟا

،،،دﻌ�و ﺔ�یط ﺔ�حﺘ

Sub: Unusual Trading in National Real Estate ﺔ�رشﻟا مﻬﺴأ ﻰﻠﻋ يدﺎ�تﻋإ ریﻏ لوادﺘ ﻰﻠﻋ بیﻘﻌﺘ :عوﻀومﻟا

Company KPSC shares

ع.ك.م.ش ﺔ�رﺎﻘﻌﻟا ﺔ�نطوﻟا

Reference to the above mentioned subject and ﺎنیﻟإ دراوﻟا ﻲﻨورتكﻟﻹا د�ربﻟا ﻰﻟ�و ،ﻩﻼﻋأ عوﻀومﻟا ﻰﻟإ ةرﺎﺸﻹﺎ�

the received Email from Boursa Kuwait Company ًﻻﺎمﻋ�و ،2022 سرﺎﻤ 27 ﺦ�رﺎتﺒ ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ نﻤ Article 4-5 from the Tenth Module (Disclosures نﻤ (ﺔ�فﺎﻔشﻟاو حﺎصﻓﻹا) رﺸﺎﻌﻟا بﺎتكﻟا نﻤ 5-4 ةدﺎمﻟا صنﺒ

on 27 March 2022 and in compliance with the

and Transparency) of the CMA Executive ﺔئیﻫ ءﺎشﻨإ نﺄش� 2010 ﺔنسﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻨﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔ�ذیﻔنتﻟا ﺔحﺌﻼﻟا

Regulation of Law No. 7 of 2010.

.ﻪﺘﻼﯿدﻌﺘو ﺔ�ﻟﺎمﻟا قرا وﻷا ﺔطشﻨأ م�ظنﺘو لﺎمﻟا قاوﺴأ

We would like to state that there are no recent ﺎﻬﻨﺄﺸ نﻤ راً ﺨؤﻤ تﺜدﺤ ترا وطﺘ يأ كﺎنﻫ نكﺘ مﻟ ﻪﻨﺄ� ةدﺎﻓﻹا دوﻨ

developments that may have an impact on the share trading volume and price other than what

حﺎصﻓﻹا مﺘ ﺎﻤ فﻼخ� لوادتﻟا ﺔ�م� وأ مﻬسﻟا رﻌﺴ ﻰﻠﻋ ریﺜﺄتﻟا

was disclosed to the market and the company is اذﻫ بﺎ�ﺴأ نﻋ تﺎﻤوﻠﻌﻤ يأ ﺔ�رشﻟا ىدﻟ س�ﻟو ﺎًﻘ�سﻤ ﻪنﻋ

not aware of any reasons causing the unusual trading.

،،،مرا تﺤﻻا قﺌﺎﻓ لوبﻘ� اوﻠضﻔﺘو

ﻰس�عﻟا نﺎطﻠﺴ ﻞیمﺠ ﻞص�ف ةرادﻹا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﯿﺋر ﺐﺋﺎﻧو يﺬﯿﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺲﯿﺋﺮﻟا

.يدﺎ�تﻋﻹا ریﻏ لوادتﻟا