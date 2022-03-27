National International K S C P : ايضاح بشأن التداول غير الاعتيادي على أسهم الشركة الوطنية العقارية ش.م.ك.ع

Date : 27 March 2022
2022 سرﺎﻤ 27 :ﺦ�رﺎتﻟا
To: Boursa Kuwait Company KPSC
،،،نیﻤرتحمﻟا
ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ /ةدﺎـــــسﻟا
،،،دﻌ�و ﺔ�یط ﺔ�حﺘ
Sub: Unusual Trading in National Real Estate ﺔ�رشﻟا مﻬﺴأ ﻰﻠﻋ يدﺎ�تﻋإ ریﻏ لوادﺘ ﻰﻠﻋ بیﻘﻌﺘ :عوﻀومﻟا
Company KPSC shares
ع.ك.م.ش ﺔ�رﺎﻘﻌﻟا ﺔ�نطوﻟا
Reference to the above mentioned subject and ﺎنیﻟإ دراوﻟا ﻲﻨورتكﻟﻹا د�ربﻟا ﻰﻟ�و ،ﻩﻼﻋأ عوﻀومﻟا ﻰﻟإ ةرﺎﺸﻹﺎ�
the received Email from Boursa Kuwait Company ًﻻﺎمﻋ�و ،2022 سرﺎﻤ 27 ﺦ�رﺎتﺒ ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ نﻤ Article 4-5 from the Tenth Module (Disclosures نﻤ (ﺔ�فﺎﻔشﻟاو حﺎصﻓﻹا) رﺸﺎﻌﻟا بﺎتكﻟا نﻤ 5-4 ةدﺎمﻟا صنﺒ
on 27 March 2022 and in compliance with the
and Transparency) of the CMA Executive ﺔئیﻫ ءﺎشﻨإ نﺄش� 2010 ﺔنسﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻨﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔ�ذیﻔنتﻟا ﺔحﺌﻼﻟا
Regulation of Law No. 7 of 2010.
.ﻪﺘﻼﯿدﻌﺘو ﺔ�ﻟﺎمﻟا قرا وﻷا ﺔطشﻨأ م�ظنﺘو لﺎمﻟا قاوﺴأ
We would like to state that there are no recent ﺎﻬﻨﺄﺸ نﻤ راً ﺨؤﻤ تﺜدﺤ ترا وطﺘ يأ كﺎنﻫ نكﺘ مﻟ ﻪﻨﺄ� ةدﺎﻓﻹا دوﻨ
developments that may have an impact on the share trading volume and price other than what
حﺎصﻓﻹا مﺘ ﺎﻤ فﻼخ� لوادتﻟا ﺔ�م� وأ مﻬسﻟا رﻌﺴ ﻰﻠﻋ ریﺜﺄتﻟا
was disclosed to the market and the company is اذﻫ بﺎ�ﺴأ نﻋ تﺎﻤوﻠﻌﻤ يأ ﺔ�رشﻟا ىدﻟ س�ﻟو ﺎًﻘ�سﻤ ﻪنﻋ
not aware of any reasons causing the unusual trading.
،،،مرا تﺤﻻا قﺌﺎﻓ لوبﻘ� اوﻠضﻔﺘو
ﻰس�عﻟا نﺎطﻠﺴ ﻞیمﺠ ﻞص�ف ةرادﻹا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﯿﺋر ﺐﺋﺎﻧو يﺬﯿﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺲﯿﺋﺮﻟا
.يدﺎ�تﻋﻹا ریﻏ لوادتﻟا
