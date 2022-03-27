Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. National International Holding Company K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIH   KW0EQ0201677

NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(NIH)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National International K S C P : ايضاح بشأن التداول غير الاعتيادي على أسهم الشركة الوطنية العقارية ش.م.ك.ع

03/27/2022 | 08:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Date : 27 March 2022

2022 سرﺎﻤ 27 :ﺦ�رﺎتﻟا

To: Boursa Kuwait Company KPSC

،،،نیﻤرتحمﻟا

ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ /ةدﺎـــــسﻟا

،،،دﻌ�و ﺔ�یط ﺔ�حﺘ

Sub: Unusual Trading in National Real Estate ﺔ�رشﻟا مﻬﺴأ ﻰﻠﻋ يدﺎ�تﻋإ ریﻏ لوادﺘ ﻰﻠﻋ بیﻘﻌﺘ :عوﻀومﻟا

Company KPSC shares

ع.ك.م.ش ﺔ�رﺎﻘﻌﻟا ﺔ�نطوﻟا

Reference to the above mentioned subject and ﺎنیﻟإ دراوﻟا ﻲﻨورتكﻟﻹا د�ربﻟا ﻰﻟ�و ،ﻩﻼﻋأ عوﻀومﻟا ﻰﻟإ ةرﺎﺸﻹﺎ�

the received Email from Boursa Kuwait Company ًﻻﺎمﻋ�و ،2022 سرﺎﻤ 27 ﺦ�رﺎتﺒ ت�وكﻟا ﺔﺼروﺒ ﺔ�رﺸ نﻤ Article 4-5 from the Tenth Module (Disclosures نﻤ (ﺔ�فﺎﻔشﻟاو حﺎصﻓﻹا) رﺸﺎﻌﻟا بﺎتكﻟا نﻤ 5-4 ةدﺎمﻟا صنﺒ

on 27 March 2022 and in compliance with the

and Transparency) of the CMA Executive ﺔئیﻫ ءﺎشﻨإ نﺄش� 2010 ﺔنسﻟ 7 مﻗر نوﻨﺎﻘﻠﻟ ﺔ�ذیﻔنتﻟا ﺔحﺌﻼﻟا

Regulation of Law No. 7 of 2010.

.ﻪﺘﻼﯿدﻌﺘو ﺔ�ﻟﺎمﻟا قرا وﻷا ﺔطشﻨأ م�ظنﺘو لﺎمﻟا قاوﺴأ

We would like to state that there are no recent ﺎﻬﻨﺄﺸ نﻤ راً ﺨؤﻤ تﺜدﺤ ترا وطﺘ يأ كﺎنﻫ نكﺘ مﻟ ﻪﻨﺄ� ةدﺎﻓﻹا دوﻨ

developments that may have an impact on the share trading volume and price other than what

حﺎصﻓﻹا مﺘ ﺎﻤ فﻼخ� لوادتﻟا ﺔ�م� وأ مﻬسﻟا رﻌﺴ ﻰﻠﻋ ریﺜﺄتﻟا

was disclosed to the market and the company is اذﻫ بﺎ�ﺴأ نﻋ تﺎﻤوﻠﻌﻤ يأ ﺔ�رشﻟا ىدﻟ س�ﻟو ﺎًﻘ�سﻤ ﻪنﻋ

not aware of any reasons causing the unusual trading.

،،،مرا تﺤﻻا قﺌﺎﻓ لوبﻘ� اوﻠضﻔﺘو

ﻰس�عﻟا نﺎطﻠﺴ ﻞیمﺠ ﻞص�ف ةرادﻹا ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﯿﺋر ﺐﺋﺎﻧو يﺬﯿﻔﻨﺘﻟا ﺲﯿﺋﺮﻟا

.يدﺎ�تﻋﻹا ریﻏ لوادتﻟا

Disclaimer

National International Holding Company KSCC published this content on 27 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2022 12:10:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
2021National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third ..
CI
2021National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second..
CI
2021National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the First ..
CI
2021National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
2020National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third ..
CI
2020NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPA : BONUS ISSUE: 5 new shares for 100 existing shares
FA
2020National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second..
CI
2020National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
2019National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third ..
CI
2019National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 0,16 M 0,52 M 0,52 M
Net income 2020 -3,72 M -12,2 M -12,2 M
Net Debt 2020 2,21 M 7,27 M 7,27 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,68x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 30,6 M 100 M 100 M
EV / Sales 2019 2,15x
EV / Sales 2020 125x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 62,9%
Chart NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mamdouh Abdul Ghani El-Sherbini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ahmed Attia El-Salamouny Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Abdulwahab Mohammad Ali Al-Wazzan Chairman
Musaed Abdulaziz Dakhil Al-Osaimi Independent Director
Ziyad Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Omar Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.-5.92%100
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-9.72%67 568
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED15.81%28 532
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-4.24%15 329
HAL TRUST-4.80%13 220
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-6.93%12 233