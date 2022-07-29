Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Kuwait
  4. Kuwait Stock Exchange
  5. National International Holding Company K.S.C.P.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NIH   KW0EQ0201677

NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(NIH)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-27
0.1320 KWD   -1.49%
07/18NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P. : BONUS ISSUE: 3 new shares for 100 existing shares
FA
07/18NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/06National International Holding Announces Management Appointments
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National International K S C P : Financial statements for the 2nd QTR of 2022

07/29/2022 | 01:24am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

National International Holding Company K.S.C.P.

And its subsidiaries

State of Kuwait

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

And Review Report

For the six months period ended 30 June 2022

(Unaudited)

National International Holding Company K.S.C.P.

And its subsidiaries

State of Kuwait

Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

And Review Report

For the six months period ended 30 June 2022

(Unaudited)

INDEX

Page

Review Report on Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)

1

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)

2

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

3

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)

4

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

5

Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited)

6-13

National International Holding Company K.S.C.P.

And its subsidiaries

State of Kuwait

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022 (Unaudited)

(All amounts are in Kuwaiti Dinar)

Notes

30 June

31 December

30 June

2022

2021

2021

(Audited)

Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

4

1,087,313

1,529,660

555,148

Accounts receivable and other assets

5

3,385,975

2,488,044

3,542,899

Inventories

927,852

617,060

638,722

Investments at fair value through profit or loss

6

5,706,854

5,196,535

2,713,899

Investments at fair value through OCI

7

16,728,103

17,445,254

13,341,847

Investments in debt instruments at amortized cost

8

9,567,166

9,292,453

8,550,656

Investment in associates

9

13,293,195

13,639,644

12,212,229

Investment properties

10

345,999

953,788

1,433,576

Property and equipment

4,703,409

4,708,819

4,727,201

Total assets

55,745,866

55,871,257

47,716,177

Liabilities and equity

Liabilities

Bank facilities

11

3,288,073

2,708,533

2,802,272

Accounts payable and other liabilities

12

6,297,870

5,951,720

3,127,599

Total liabilities

9,585,943

8,660,253

5,929,871

Equity

Share capital

22,772,138

22,772,138

22,772,138

Share premium

2,813,184

2,813,184

2,813,184

Statutory reserve

1,322,233

1,322,233

1,136,639

Fair value reserve

10,563,094

11,253,231

10,720,180

Treasury shares

13

(1,540,240)

(1,539,404)

(1,870,748)

Treasury shares reserve

490,638

490,638

315,569

Group's share in associates' reserves

(283,976)

(328,110)

(172,007)

Retained earnings

2,031,201

2,002,419

468,174

Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Parent

Company

38,168,272

38,786,329

36,183,129

Non-controlling interests

7,991,651

8,424,675

5,603,177

Total equity

46,159,923

47,211,004

41,786,306

Total liabilities and equity

55,745,866

55,871,257

47,716,177

The accompanying notes form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

Abdul Wahab Mohamed Al-Wazzan

Mamdouh Abdul Ghani El Sherbiny

Chairman

Chief Executive Officer

1

National International Holding Company K.S.C.P.

And its subsidiaries

State of Kuwait

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (Unaudited)

(All amounts are in Kuwaiti Dinar)

Notes

Three months ended

Six months ended

30 June

30 June

2022

2021

2022

2021

Revenues

Net investment (loss) / income

14

(216,294)

-

795,923

84,009

Group share of results from associates

608,303

(87)

691,842

53,197

Profit from operating activities

728,300

807,857

1,629,346

1,668,710

Net loss from investment properties

10

(19,196)

(24,034)

(25,449)

(24,034)

Other income

5,509

144,794

16,036

150,561

1,106,622

928,530

3,107,698

1,932,443

Expenses

Cost of sales from operating activities

520,030

550,070

1,237,535

1,114,623

Other expenses

378,117

283,627

730,937

605,913

Finance costs

39,012

37,843

73,043

73,119

937,159

871,540

2,041,515

1,793,655

Profit for the period before deductions

169,463

56,990

1,066,183

138,788

Contribution to KFAS

6,143

6

(2,064)

-

National Labour Support Tax

18,247

(1,377)

(5,136)

(3,205)

Zakat

7,632

(442)

(1,150)

(442)

Net Profit for the period

201,485

55,177

1,057,833

135,141

Attributable to:

Shareholders of the Parent Company

218,546

22,069

1,098,295

74,102

Non-controlling interests

(17,061)

33,108

(40,462)

61,039

201,485

55,177

1,057,833

135,141

Basic and diluted earnings per share (fils)

15

1

0.1

5

0.3

The accompanying notes form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.

2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National International Holding Company KSCC published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:23:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
07/18NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPA : BONUS ISSUE: 3 new shares for 100 existing shares
FA
07/18NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/06National International Holding Announces Management Appointments
CI
05/12National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the First ..
CI
03/30National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Y..
CI
03/29NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL K S C P : مجلس الاد..
PU
03/27NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL K S C P : ايضاح بشأ..
PU
2021National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third ..
CI
2021National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Second..
CI
2021National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the First ..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 5,85 M 19,1 M 19,1 M
Net income 2021 1,79 M 5,84 M 5,84 M
Net cash 2021 1,02 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 17,4x
Yield 2021 3,32%
Capitalization 29,1 M 94,7 M 94,7 M
EV / Sales 2020 125x
EV / Sales 2021 5,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration : Period :
National International Holding Company K.S.C.P. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mamdouh Abdul Ghani El-Sherbini Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ahmed Attia El-Salamouny Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Abdulwahab Mohammad Ali Al-Wazzan Chairman
Musaed Abdulaziz Dakhil Al-Osaimi Independent Director
Ziyad Abdullah Abdulaziz Al-Omar Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.-10.55%95
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-17.85%55 242
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED4.27%25 621
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-14.10%12 236
HAL TRUST-10.74%11 289
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-13.31%10 408