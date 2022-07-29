National International K S C P : Financial statements for the 2nd QTR of 2022
National International Holding Company K.S.C.P.
And its subsidiaries
State of Kuwait
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
And Review Report
For the six months period ended 30 June 2022
(Unaudited)
National International Holding Company K.S.C.P.
And its subsidiaries
State of Kuwait
Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
And Review Report
For the six months period ended 30 June 2022
(Unaudited)
Review Report on Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position (Unaudited)
1
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income (Unaudited)
2
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
3
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity (Unaudited)
4
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
5
Notes to the Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (Unaudited)
6-13
National International Holding Company K.S.C.P.
And its subsidiaries
State of Kuwait
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022 (Unaudited)
(All amounts are in Kuwaiti Dinar)
Notes
30 June
31 December
30 June
2022
2021
2021
(Audited)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
4
1,087,313
1,529,660
555,148
Accounts receivable and other assets
5
3,385,975
2,488,044
3,542,899
Inventories
927,852
617,060
638,722
Investments at fair value through profit or loss
6
5,706,854
5,196,535
2,713,899
Investments at fair value through OCI
7
16,728,103
17,445,254
13,341,847
Investments in debt instruments at amortized cost
8
9,567,166
9,292,453
8,550,656
Investment in associates
9
13,293,195
13,639,644
12,212,229
Investment properties
10
345,999
953,788
1,433,576
Property and equipment
4,703,409
4,708,819
4,727,201
Total assets
55,745,866
55,871,257
47,716,177
Liabilities and equity
Liabilities
Bank facilities
11
3,288,073
2,708,533
2,802,272
Accounts payable and other liabilities
12
6,297,870
5,951,720
3,127,599
Total liabilities
9,585,943
8,660,253
5,929,871
Equity
Share capital
22,772,138
22,772,138
22,772,138
Share premium
2,813,184
2,813,184
2,813,184
Statutory reserve
1,322,233
1,322,233
1,136,639
Fair value reserve
10,563,094
11,253,231
10,720,180
Treasury shares
13
(1,540,240)
(1,539,404)
(1,870,748)
Treasury shares reserve
490,638
490,638
315,569
Group's share in associates' reserves
(283,976)
(328,110)
(172,007)
Retained earnings
2,031,201
2,002,419
468,174
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Parent
Company
38,168,272
38,786,329
36,183,129
Non-controlling interests
7,991,651
8,424,675
5,603,177
Total equity
46,159,923
47,211,004
41,786,306
Total liabilities and equity
55,745,866
55,871,257
47,716,177
The accompanying notes form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
Abdul Wahab Mohamed Al-Wazzan
Mamdouh Abdul Ghani El Sherbiny
Chairman
Chief Executive Officer
National International Holding Company K.S.C.P.
And its subsidiaries
State of Kuwait
Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Income for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (Unaudited)
(All amounts are in Kuwaiti Dinar)
Notes
Three months ended
Six months ended
30 June
30 June
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Net investment (loss) / income
14
(216,294)
-
795,923
84,009
Group share of results from associates
608,303
(87)
691,842
53,197
Profit from operating activities
728,300
807,857
1,629,346
1,668,710
Net loss from investment properties
10
(19,196)
(24,034)
(25,449)
(24,034)
Other income
5,509
144,794
16,036
150,561
1,106,622
928,530
3,107,698
1,932,443
Expenses
Cost of sales from operating activities
520,030
550,070
1,237,535
1,114,623
Other expenses
378,117
283,627
730,937
605,913
Finance costs
39,012
37,843
73,043
73,119
937,159
871,540
2,041,515
1,793,655
Profit for the period before deductions
169,463
56,990
1,066,183
138,788
Contribution to KFAS
6,143
6
(2,064)
-
National Labour Support Tax
18,247
(1,377)
(5,136)
(3,205)
Zakat
7,632
(442)
(1,150)
(442)
Net Profit for the period
201,485
55,177
1,057,833
135,141
Attributable to:
Shareholders of the Parent Company
218,546
22,069
1,098,295
74,102
Non-controlling interests
(17,061)
33,108
(40,462)
61,039
201,485
55,177
1,057,833
135,141
Basic and diluted earnings per share (fils)
15
1
0.1
5
0.3
The accompanying notes form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
National International Holding Company KSCC published this content on 29 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2022 05:23:09 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Sales 2021
5,85 M
19,1 M
19,1 M
Net income 2021
1,79 M
5,84 M
5,84 M
Net cash 2021
1,02 M
3,31 M
3,31 M
P/E ratio 2021
17,4x
Yield 2021
3,32%
Capitalization
29,1 M
94,7 M
94,7 M
EV / Sales 2020
125x
EV / Sales 2021
5,30x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
64,5%
Chart NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL HOLDING COMPANY K.S.C.P.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.