National International K S C P : Financial statements for the 2nd QTR of 2022

National International Holding Company K.S.C.P.

And its subsidiaries

State of Kuwait

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 30 June 2022 (Unaudited)

(All amounts are in Kuwaiti Dinar)

Notes 30 June 31 December 30 June 2022 2021 2021 (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents 4 1,087,313 1,529,660 555,148 Accounts receivable and other assets 5 3,385,975 2,488,044 3,542,899 Inventories 927,852 617,060 638,722 Investments at fair value through profit or loss 6 5,706,854 5,196,535 2,713,899 Investments at fair value through OCI 7 16,728,103 17,445,254 13,341,847 Investments in debt instruments at amortized cost 8 9,567,166 9,292,453 8,550,656 Investment in associates 9 13,293,195 13,639,644 12,212,229 Investment properties 10 345,999 953,788 1,433,576 Property and equipment 4,703,409 4,708,819 4,727,201 Total assets 55,745,866 55,871,257 47,716,177 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Bank facilities 11 3,288,073 2,708,533 2,802,272 Accounts payable and other liabilities 12 6,297,870 5,951,720 3,127,599 Total liabilities 9,585,943 8,660,253 5,929,871 Equity Share capital 22,772,138 22,772,138 22,772,138 Share premium 2,813,184 2,813,184 2,813,184 Statutory reserve 1,322,233 1,322,233 1,136,639 Fair value reserve 10,563,094 11,253,231 10,720,180 Treasury shares 13 (1,540,240) (1,539,404) (1,870,748) Treasury shares reserve 490,638 490,638 315,569 Group's share in associates' reserves (283,976) (328,110) (172,007) Retained earnings 2,031,201 2,002,419 468,174 Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Parent Company 38,168,272 38,786,329 36,183,129 Non-controlling interests 7,991,651 8,424,675 5,603,177 Total equity 46,159,923 47,211,004 41,786,306 Total liabilities and equity 55,745,866 55,871,257 47,716,177

The accompanying notes form an integral part of this interim condensed consolidated financial information.