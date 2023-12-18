DIVIDEND ANNOUNCEMENT
Notice is hereby given that the National Investment Trust Ltd has declared a dividend of Re 0.60 per share for shareholders registered at the close of business on 9 January 2024, in respect of its financial year ended 30 June 2023.
The dividend will be paid on or about 26 January 2024.
The shares of the National Investment Trust Ltd will be traded cum-dividend up to the market day of 4 January 2024 and ex-dividend on 5 January 2024.
By order of the Board
Executive Services Limited
Per Christian Angseesing
Company Secretary
15 December 2023
This Communiqué is issued pursuant to Listing Rule 11.3
The Board of Directors of the National Investment Trust Ltd accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.
