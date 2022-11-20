Advanced search
National Investments K S C P : Analysts/ Investors Conference for Q3 of the Financial Year 2022
PU
12:49aNational Investments K S C P : انعقاد مؤتمر المحللين/ المستثمرين للربع الثا..
PU
National Investments Company K.S.C.P. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
National Investments K S C P : Analysts/ Investors Conference for Q3 of the Financial Year 2022

11/20/2022 | 12:49am EST

11/20/2022 | 12:49am EST
National Investments Company

Analysts Conference

9M 2022

1

Disclaimer

  • This presentation has been prepared and issued by National Investments Company ("NIC"), a Public Kuwaiti Shareholding Company based on internally developed data and analysis.
  • The information provided in this presentation and the subsequent discussions does not represent an offer to buy or sell securities.
  • This presentation does not contain all the information that is considered as material information for the investor and it is provided as information only.
  • This presentation does not disclose all the risks and other related issues to an investment in any securities. NIC may not be held liable for any decision made in reliance of this presentation.
  • The information contained in this document may be subject to amendments, supplements, revision without prior notice. However, neither the shareholders of the Company nor NIC, undertake any obligation to update, expand, revise or amend any information or correct any inaccuracies contained in this document or provide the recipients with additional information.
  • It is not allowed to reproduce (fully or partially), distribute or transmit the information in this presentation to other parties without NIC's prior written consent.
  • Past performance presented is not indicative of future results and any forward-looking statements in this document are results of the exercise of subjective assessment and assumptions. There is no guarantee that such statements would be materialized or even occur and NIC has no liability whatsoever as a result of such forward-looking statements therefore, recipients should not rely on such forward-looking statements.

2

Presented By

Mr. Almuthana M. Al Maktoum

Mr. Girish S. Nair

Mr. Bashar Khan

Executive Vice President

Chief Financial Officer

Senior Vice President

Wealth Management Sector

Finance and Accounts Sector

Investment Banking Sector

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

National Investments Company KSCC published this content on 20 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 November 2022 05:48:05 UTC.


Financials
Sales 2021 39,5 M 128 M 128 M
Net income 2021 24,4 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net cash 2021 98,4 M 319 M 319 M
P/E ratio 2021 7,14x
Yield 2021 20,5%
Capitalization 214 M 695 M 695 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,54x
EV / Sales 2021 1,93x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,9%
Managers and Directors
Fahad Abdulrahman Saud Al-Mukhaizim Chief Executive Officer
Girish S. Nair Chief Financial Officer
Hamad Ahmed Hamad Al-Ameeri Chairman
Khalid Owaida Executive Vice President-IT & Online Trading
Amira Abdul Rahman Muhammad Executive VP-Risk Management & Compliance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY K.S.C.P.22.83%695
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-16.60%56 216
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-13.42%21 342
HAL TRUST-10.60%11 714
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-19.99%11 602
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.77%10 821