DISCLAIMER
- This presentation has been prepared and issued by National Investments Company ("NIC"), a Public Kuwaiti Shareholding Company based on internally developed data and analysis.
- This presentation does not contain all the information that is considered as material information for the investor and it is provided as information only.
- This presentation does not disclose all the risks and other related issues to an investment in any securities. NIC may not be held liable for any decision made in reliance of this presentation.
- The information contained in this document may be subject to amendments, supplements, revision without prior notice. However, neither the shareholders of the Company nor NIC, undertake any obligation to update, expand, revise or amend any information or correct any inaccuracies contained in this document or provide the recipients with additional information.
- It is not allowed to reproduce (fully or partially), distribute or transmit the information in this presentation to other parties without NIC's prior written consent.
- Past performance presented is not indicative of future results and any forward-looking statements in this document are results of the exercise of subjective assessment and assumptions. There is no guarantee that such statements would be materialized or even occur and NIC has no liability whatsoever as a result of such forward-looking statements therefore, recipients should not rely on such forward- looking statements.
CONTENTS
> FINANCIALHIGHLIGHTS
5
> OURSTRATEGYFORTHEFUTURE
10
> Q&A
14
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
YE 2023
YE 2023 | Key Financial Highlights |
Total Income
(KWD mn)
19.9
13.8
2022
2023
Net Profit
(KWD mn)
8.7
4.1
2022
2023
EPS
(KWD fils)
11.0
5.2
2022
2023
Book Value
(KWD fils)
249
217
2022
2023
AUM
(KWD mn)
1,121
1,049
2022
2023
Dividend Yield Return on Average Equity Return on Average Assets
6%
2.2%
1.7%
2023
2023
2023
vs 12% 2022
vs 4.2% 2022
vs 3.3% 2022
Leverage Ratio
30.3%
2023
vs 24.9% 2022
YE 2023 | Income Statement Highlights |
ConsolidatedNetProfit saw a 51% decline, primarily due to higher FVTPL loss.
KWD '000s
FVTPL loss
Dividend income
Associate & Joint Venture income
Income `from real estate
Fee income
Other Income
Total income
Administrative expenses Finance costs
Reversal of impairment losses and other provisions Gain on foreign currency translation
Total expenses
Profit for the year before taxation & director fees
Taxation & Director fees
Profit for the year
Attributable to:
Equity holders of the Parent Company
Non-controlling interests (NCI)
Total
EPS (fils)
Other comprehensive income (loss) for the year
Equity holders of the Parent Company
Non-controlling interests (NCI)
Total
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the year
Equity holders of the Parent Company
Non-controlling interests (NCI)
Total
2022
2023
Change
(3,176)
(5,648)
78%
8,528
6,816
-20%
670
1,126
68%
2,424
1,266
-48%
10,880
9,252
-15%
605
983
62%
19,931
13,795
-31%
9,361
8,787
-6%
1,190
1,834
54%
30
(1,316)
-4487%
(227)
(21)
-91%
10,354
9,284
-10%
9,577
4,511
-53%
(408)
(19)
-95%
9,169
4,492
-51%
8,736
4,139
-53%
433
353
-18%
9,169
4,492
-51%
11.0
5.2
-53%
9,394
(7,377)
-179%
75
26
-65%
9,469
(7,351)
-178%
18,130
(3,238)
-118%
508
379
-25%
18,638
(2,859)
-115%
Income Drivers
(KWD mn)
19.9
3.7
10.9
8.5
(3.2)
2022
Fee Income Breakdown
(KWD mn)
10.9
2.2
4.5
4.2
2022
13.8
3.3
9.3
6.8
(5.6)
2023
9.3
2.9
3.0
3.4
2023
Other income
Fee income
Dividend income
FVTPL loss
Advisory & Other service fees
Brokerage fees
Management fees
YE 2023 | Balance Sheet Highlights |
A robust balance sheet with low leverage
KWD '000s
2022
2023
Change
Cash & balances with banks and financial institutions
32,396
20,400
-37%
Financial assets at FVTPL
102,196
113,583
11%
Trading properties
278
271
-3%
Loans
341
276
-19%
Financial assets at FVOCI
84,065
65,254
-22%
Investment in associates and joint ventures
14,160
12,579
-11%
Investment properties
28,995
29,039
0%
Intangible assets
1,306
1,202
-8%
Goodwill
1,708
1,708
0%
Other assets
5,506
4,989
-9%
Total assets
270,951
249,301
-8%
Bank borrowings
39,003
47,413
22%
Accounts payable and accruals
14,959
10,590
-29%
Total liabilities
53,962
58,003
7%
Issued and fully paid-up share capital
79,786
79,786
0%
Share premium
49,593
49,593
0%
Statutory reserve
11,199
11,615
4%
Voluntary reserve
12,508
1,130
-91%
Treasury shares
(235)
(235)
0%
Treasury shares reserve
520
520
0%
Other reserves
486
486
0%
Foreign currency translation reserve
557
499
-10%
Cumulative changes in fair value
33,462
26,000
-22%
Retained earnings
10,939
3,866
-65%
Equity attributable to equity holders of Parent Company
198,815
173,260
-13%
Non-Controlling interests
18,174
18,038
-1%
Total equity
216,989
191,298
-12%
Total liabilities and equity
270,951
249,301
-8%
Asset Breakdown
(KWD mn)
15.3%11.6%
10.8%11.7%
73.9%76.7%
20222023
Equity Breakdown
(KWD mn)
6.5%
7.6%
11.7%
2.8%
15.0%
16.8%
28.6%
24.9%
40.1%
46.0%
2022
2023
Cash, Goodwill & Other Assets Properties
Investments
Other items
Ret. Earnings & Vol. Reserve
FV Reserve
Share Premium
Share Capital
