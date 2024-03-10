National Investments Co KSCP, also known as NIC, is a Kuwait-based company engaged in investment and asset management activities. The Company is organized, along with its subsidiaries, into seven business segments, including Assets & Portfolio Management, focused on discretionary, non-discretionary and custodial accounts to institutional and high net worth investors; Real Estate, concentrated oninvesting in both the local, regional and international real estate markets; Corporate Finance, which is engaged in assisting in identifying appropriate buyers, sellers or acquisition targets and advise clients to the strategic fit of potential transaction partners; Private Equity, related to investments; Treasury, which works with investment advice; Research, connected with assed management, as well as NICe360, engaged in the technologies in electronic trading systems.

Sector Investment Holding Companies