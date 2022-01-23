National Investments K S C P : Election of New Board of Directors
01/23/2022 | 12:34am EST
�y1w9�y10_.,J.
if....>li-.)�l.o
Ill II II 111111111111111111 111111111111 11111111111111111 111 1111 111
23/01/2022
I
.;J..,_o,.Jl<"-'jl!
fc ..fl 69---11 Ol)�XI cL__S_)-UJ
I
NIC-3-25/10317121
liw_o,.Jl,._ij
NATIONAL INVESTMENTS COMPANY�
Date: 2 3
JAN
2022
2 3 JAN 2022 :�..):JI
To: Boursa Kuwait Company
Dear Sirs,
Subject: Nomination Openingof BOD
� oJl.1¥1 ���Iy'-:i� :f�-.,..ul
Membership for the Three-Year Period 2022-2024
2024-2022 �,� l!.i")Jil ofo
With reference to the provisions of Chapter (4), module Ten (Disclosure and Transparency) of the Executive Bylaw No. (7) of2010 and its amendments, enclosed herewith the disclosure form of material information regarding opening the nomination of Board Membership for a new period of three years.
I} nickuwait Cl nic_kuwail @) nic.kuwail l!Jfm National Investments Company
■
��, �Lo�1 � c�¥' [j�
Disclosure of Material Information Form
2 3 JAN 2022
National Investments Company (K.P.S.C)
Material Information
���I l.i_,i...JI
With reference the requirements mentioned in Module five "Securities Activities and Registered Persons" ofthe Executive Regulations ofLaw No. 7 of20lO regarding the Establishment of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and Regulating Securities Activities, and its amendments we would like to inform you ofthe following:
National Investments Company announces the opening of nomination for Board ofDirectors membership for a new period of three years, whom will be elected in the AGM that will be held during the coming period.
Applicants who are interested to be nominated for BOD election and fulfill the CMA instructions mentioned above, must present to Board Secretariat during working hours from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, sta1ting from the Sunday dated 23/01/2022 and for a period of two weeks ending on 06/02/2022 at the following address:
Al Khaleejia Complex - Floor 19 - Al Sharq District - Jaber Al Mubarak Street - Block 7 to collect the needed Forms and submit the required documents in order to submit their applications to CMA, as nomination applications are subject to prior approval by the CMA.
Significant Effect of the material information on the financial position of the company
No significant effect of the material information on the financial position of the company.
National Investments Company KSCC published this content on 23 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2022 05:33:07 UTC.