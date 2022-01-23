National Investments K S C P : Election of New Board of Directors

With reference the requirements mentioned in Module five "Securities Activities and Registered Persons" ofthe Executive Regulations ofLaw No. 7 of20lO regarding the Establishment of the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) and Regulating Securities Activities, and its amendments we would like to inform you ofthe following:

National Investments Company announces the opening of nomination for Board ofDirectors membership for a new period of three years, whom will be elected in the AGM that will be held during the coming period.

Applicants who are interested to be nominated for BOD election and fulfill the CMA instructions mentioned above, must present to Board Secretariat during working hours from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, sta1ting from the Sunday dated 23/01/2022 and for a period of two weeks ending on 06/02/2022 at the following address:

Al Khaleejia Complex - Floor 19 - Al Sharq District - Jaber Al Mubarak Street - Block 7 to collect the needed Forms and submit the required documents in order to submit their applications to CMA, as nomination applications are subject to prior approval by the CMA.

