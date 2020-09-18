Log in
National Investments Fund : TERMINATION OF THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

09/18/2020 | 12:05am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1227)

TERMINATION OF THE PROPOSED CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME

Reference is made to the circular (the "Circular") of National Investments Fund Limited (the "Company") dated 22 July 2019 in relation to, among other things, the Change of Company Name and the EGM and the announcements of the Company dated 10 July 2019 and 14 August 2019 respectively. Terms used herein shall have the same meanings as defined in the Circular unless the context requires otherwise.

The Board considers that the proposed Change of Company Name will no longer benefit the future business development of the Group. Accordingly, the Board has decided not to proceed with the proposed Change of Company Name.

Given that the proposed Change of Company Name will not be proceeded with, the Board hereby announces that the EGM will not be convened.

By order of the Board

National Investments Fund Limited

Wang Ning

Chairman

Hong Kong, 18 September 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises an executive Director, namely Chan Cheong Yee; three non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Wang Ning (Chairman), Ms. Xie Xiangrong and Mr. Huang Hu; and three independent non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Li Li, Mr. Liao Kai and Ms. Wu Xiaoxia.

Financials
Sales 2019 0,57 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
Net income 2019 -25,0 M -3,23 M -3,23 M
Net Debt 2019 71,0 M 9,16 M 9,16 M
P/E ratio 2019 -5,39x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 40,2 M 5,19 M 5,19 M
EV / Sales 2018 20,3x
EV / Sales 2019 402x
Nbr of Employees 10
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart NATIONAL INVESTMENTS FUND LIMITED
Duration : Period :
National Investments Fund Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL INVESTMENTS FUND LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Ning Wang Non-Executive Chairman
Yuk Ming Ho Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Li Li Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiang Rong Xie Non-Executive Director
Kai Liao Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NATIONAL INVESTMENTS FUND LIMITED-74.71%5
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-34.72%24 455
INDUSTRIVÄRDEN AB6.47%12 157
KINNEVIK AB43.43%10 348
LIFCO AB (PUBL)21.50%7 189
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%4 995
