National Investments Fund : Terms of Reference for Nomination Committee

Secretary

5. The company secretary of the Company, or in his absence, his representative, shall act as the secretary of the Committee (the "Secretary"). The Committee may from time to time appoint any other person with appropriate qualification and experience as Secretary.

Frequency of meetings

6. The Committee shall meet at least annually. The Members may call any meetings at any time when necessary or desirable.

Authority

The Committee is authorised by the Board to seek any necessary information from the employees of the Company and its subsidiaries which is within the Committee's scope of duties. The Committee is authorised by the Board to obtain independent professional advice, and to secure the attendance of outsiders with relevant experience and expertise if it considers necessary or desirable.

Duties

9. The duties of the Committee shall include, but not be limited to the following: