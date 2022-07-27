Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Arab Emirates
  Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange
  National Marine Dredging Company
  News
  Summary
    NMDC   AEN000401010

NATIONAL MARINE DREDGING COMPANY

(NMDC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange  -  2022-07-25
27.88 AED   -0.50%
27.88 AED   -0.50%
NATIONAL MARINE DREDGING : Management Report - Q 2
PU
07/20Technip Energies and NPCC Sign Deal for Energy Transition Venture
AQ
07/19Technip Energies and National Petroleum Construction Company Establish New Company to Accelerate Energy Transition
CI
National Marine Dredging : Management Report - Q 2

07/27/2022 | 05:02am EDT
NATIONAL MARINE DREDGING COMPANY PJSC

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FOR THE SIX-MONTH PERIOD ENDED

30 June 2022

This Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of National Marine Dredging Company PJSC ("NMDC" or the "Group") as at and for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

(AED Millions)

Three months ended 30 June

Six months ended 30 June

2022

2021

Variance

2022

2021

Variance

Revenue

1,994

2,100

(106)

3,546

3,269

277

Gross profit

23

251

(228)

147

236

(89)

Net profit

338

204

134

403

231

172

  • HY 2022 Revenue at AED 3,546 million is higher than the revenue for the corresponding prior period, primarily driven by continued progress on various projects including Hail & Ghasha, Etihad Rail project and ARAMCO LTAs.
  • Geographical diversification of revenue for the Group is set out in the chart below. For the period ended 30 June 2022, the Group generated 58% of its revenue from the UAE and 42% from the international market (mainly Saudi Arabia 25% and Egypt 15%).

H1'2022

H1'2021

Page 1 of 3

SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS continued

  • During the period, the Group entered into a collaboration with Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC
    ("ADPC") to expand its service offerings and capabilities in the Survey and Diving ("S&D") arena. The Group incorporated a joint venture, Safeen Survey and Subsea Services LLC ("Safeen") and made an in-kind contribution to Safeen by way of a transfer of its S&D Division assets, revenue contracts and manpower resources. The Group then disposed 51% of its interest in Safeen to ADPC, retaining a 49% interest.

New Projects Awarded

New projects awarded to the Group in H1'2022 include:

  • Umm Shaif Field project from ADNOC for AED 3,474 million;
  • Dredging works at the entrance to the navigation channel and the trench of the quay wall in Safaga Port in Egypt with for AED 79 million;
  • Jafurah Development Programme and MNIF 14 Jacket projects from Saudi Aramco for AED 1,689 million and AED 782 million respectively;
  • Tharwa Town Reclamation Works from Ansab Contracting in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for AED 256 million; and
  • Charter of DLS-4200 vessel to Yunneng Wind Power Co. Ltd for AED 364 million.

FLEET

In Q2'2022, the Group signed an agreement for the purchase of a cutter suction dredger for AED 425 million. The addition of this vessel to the Group's fleet will allow it to take on more challenging, large scale and diverse projects, and become more competitive in the dredging market in the coming years.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

During the period ended 30th June 2022, the Group invested AED 543 million in capital expenditure, which mainly comprised expenditure on the cutter suction dredger mentioned above, dry docking/upgrade of other existing dredgers and support equipment.

Page 2 of 3

.ع.م.ش ةينطولا ةيرحبلا تافارجلا ةكرش

2022 وينوي 30 يف ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةتسلا ةرتفل ةرادلإا ليلحتو ةشقانم

.ع.م.ش ةينطولا ةيرحبلا تافارجلا ةكرشل ةققدملا ريغ ةدحوملا ةزجوملا ةيلحرملا ةيلاملا تانايبلا بناج ىلإ اذه ةرادلإا ليلحتو ةشقانم ةءارق يغبني

.2022 وينوي 30 يف ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةتسلا ةرتفلو يف امك )"ةعومجملا" وأ "ةينطولا ةيرحبلا تافارجلا ةكرش"(

)مهرد نويلم(

ةدحوملا ةيلاملا جئاتنلا صخلم

وينوي 30 يف ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةتسلا

وينوي 30 يف ةيهتنملا رهشأ ةثلاثلا

ق رفلا

2021

2022

ق رفلا

2021

2022

277

3,269

3,546

(106)

2,100

1,994

تاداريلإا

(89)

236

147

(228)

251

23

حبرلا يلامجإ

172

231

403

134

204

338

حبرلا يفاص

ىلإ يسيئر لكشب كلذ دوعيو ،ةلباقملا ةقباسلا ةرتفلا تاداريإ نم ىلعأ يه مهرد نويلم 3,546 غلبمب 2022 ةنس نم ةنسلا فصن تاداريإ نإ

.لجلأا ةليوط وكمارأ تايقافتاو تاراطقلل داحتلاا عورشمو اشاغو ليح كلذ يف امب عيراشملا نم ديدعلا يف رمتسملا مدقتلا

نم ٪58 ةعومجملا تققح ،2022 وينوي 30 يف ةيهتنملا ةرتفلل ةبسنلاب .هاندأ ينايبلا مسرلا يف حضوم ةعومجملا تاداريلإ يفارغجلا عيونتلا نإ

.)٪15 رصمو ٪25 ةيدوعسلا ةيبرعلا ةكلمملا يسيئر لكشب( ةيلودلا قاوسلأا نم ٪42 و ةدحتملا ةيبرعلا تاراملإا نم اهتاداريإ

2021 لولأا فصنلا

2022 لولأا فصنلا

تيوكلا

رصم

107

تيوكلا

124

64

دنهلا

رصم

530

218

تاراملإا

تاراملاا

1,924

2,042

دنهلا

7

ةيدوعسلا

895

ةيدوعسلا

903

)مهرد نويلم - ايفارغج( دوقعلا تاداريإ

)مهرد نويلم - ايفارغج( دوقعلا تاداريإ

Page 1 of 3

)عبتي( ةدحوملا ةيلاملا جئاتنلا صخلم

تماق .صوغلاو حسملا لاجم يف اهتاردقو اهتامدخ قاطن عيسوتل .ع.م.ش ئناوملل يبظوبأ ةكرش عم نواعت يف ةعومجملا تلخد ،ةرتفلا للاخ

لوصأ ليوحت للاخ نم نيفسل ةينيع ةمهاسم تمدقو )"نيفس"( .م.م.ذ ةيرحبلا تايلمعلاو حسملا تامدخل نيفس ،كرتشم عورشم سيسأتب ةعومجملا

ئناوملل يبظوبأ ةكرش ىلإ نيفس يف اهتصح نم ٪51 داعبتساب ةعومجملا تماق مث .ةلماعلا ىوقلا دراومو تاداريلإا دوقعو ةحاسملاو صوغلا مسق

.٪49 ةبسنب ةصحب تظفتحاو ،.ع.م.ش

اهيلع لوصحلا مت يتلا ةديدجلا عيراشملا :يلي ام 2022 ةنس نم لولأا فصنلا يف ةعومجملا اهيلع تلصح مت يتلا ةديدجلا عيراشملا لمشت

؛مهرد نويلم 3,474 غلبمب كوندأ نم فيشلا مأ لقح عورشم

؛مهرد نويلم 79 غلبمب رصمب اجافس ءانيم يف فيصرلا رادج قدنخو ةحلاملا ةانق لخدم دنع فيرجتلا لامعأ

؛يلاوتلا ىلع مهرد نويلم 782 غلبمو مهرد نويلم 1,689 غلبمب ةيدوعسلا وكمارأ نم )MNIF 14 Jacket( عيراشمو ةروفاجلا لقح ريوطت جمانرب

و ؛مهرد نويلم 256 غلبمب ةيدوعسلا ةيبرعلا ةكلمملاب تلاواقملل باسنأ ةكرش نم ةورث ةنيدم حلاصتسا لامعأ

.يتارامإ مهرد نويلم 364 غلبمب ةدحتملا رواب دنيو جناي ةكرشل 4200DLS- ةنيفس ريجأت

لوطسلأا ةعومجملا لوطسأ ىلإ ةنيفسلا هذه ةفاضإ حمستس .مهرد نويلم 425 غلبمب ةعطاق طفش ةفارج ءارشل ةيقافتا ةعومجملا تعقو ،2022 ةنس نم يناثلا عبرلا يف

.ةمداقلا تاونسلا يف فيرجتلا قوس يف ةسفانملا ىلع ةردق رثكأ حبصتو ،ًاعونتو ًاقاطن عسوأو ايدحتً رثكأ عيراشم ذيفنتب

ةيلامسأرلا تاقفنلا

ةفارج ىلع قافنلإا يسيئر لكشب تنمضت يتلاو ،ةيلامسأرلا تاقفنلا يف مهرد نويلم 543 ةعومجملا ترمثتسا ،2022 وينوي 30 يف ةيهتنملا ةرتفلا للاخ

.معدلا تادعمو ةيلاحلا تارافحلا ثيدحت / فاجلا ضوحلاو هلاعأ روكذملا ةعطاق طفش

Page 2 of 3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

National Marine Dredging PSC published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 09:01:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
