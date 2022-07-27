National Marine Dredging : Management Report - Q 2

Geographical diversification of revenue for the Group is set out in the chart below. For the period ended 30 June 2022, the Group generated 58% of its revenue from the UAE and 42% from the international market (mainly Saudi Arabia 25% and Egypt 15%).

HY 2022 Revenue at AED 3,546 million is higher than the revenue for the corresponding prior period, primarily driven by continued progress on various projects including Hail & Ghasha, Etihad Rail project and ARAMCO LTAs.

This Management Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) should be read in conjunction with the unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements of National Marine Dredging Company PJSC ("NMDC" or the "Group") as at and for the six-month period ended 30 June 2022.

SUMMARY OF CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS continued

During the period, the Group entered into a collaboration with Abu Dhabi Ports Company PJSC

("ADPC") to expand its service offerings and capabilities in the Survey and Diving ("S&D") arena. The Group incorporated a joint venture, Safeen Survey and Subsea Services LLC ("Safeen") and made an in-kind contribution to Safeen by way of a transfer of its S&D Division assets, revenue contracts and manpower resources. The Group then disposed 51% of its interest in Safeen to ADPC, retaining a 49% interest.

New Projects Awarded

New projects awarded to the Group in H1'2022 include:

Umm Shaif Field project from ADNOC for AED 3,474 million;

Dredging works at the entrance to the navigation channel and the trench of the quay wall in Safaga Port in Egypt with for AED 79 million;

Jafurah Development Programme and MNIF 14 Jacket projects from Saudi Aramco for AED 1,689 million and AED 782 million respectively;

Tharwa Town Reclamation Works from Ansab Contracting in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for AED 256 million; and

Charter of DLS-4200 vessel to Yunneng Wind Power Co. Ltd for AED 364 million.

FLEET

In Q2'2022, the Group signed an agreement for the purchase of a cutter suction dredger for AED 425 million. The addition of this vessel to the Group's fleet will allow it to take on more challenging, large scale and diverse projects, and become more competitive in the dredging market in the coming years.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE

During the period ended 30th June 2022, the Group invested AED 543 million in capital expenditure, which mainly comprised expenditure on the cutter suction dredger mentioned above, dry docking/upgrade of other existing dredgers and support equipment.

