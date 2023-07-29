National Marine Dredging
Company PJSC
Reports and condensed consolidated interim financial statements
for the six-month period
ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited)
National Marine Dredging Company PJSC
Reports and condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 (Unaudited)
Contents
Pages
Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements
1
Condensed consolidated statement of financial position
2
Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss
3
Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income
4
Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity
5
Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows
6
Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements
7 - 23
REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL
STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NATIONAL MARINE
DREDGING COMPANY PJSC
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position of National Marine Dredging Company PJSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") as of 30 June 2023 and the related condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these interim consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed financial information based on our review.
Scope of Review
We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed financial information does not present fairly, in all material respects in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".
Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)
Mohammad Khamees Al Tah
Registration Number 717
28 July 2023
Abu Dhabi
United Arab Emirates
Akbar Ahmad (1141), Cynthia Corby (995), Faeza Sohawon (5508), Firas Anabtawi (5482), Georges Najem (809), Jazala Hamad (1267), Mohammad Jallad (1164), Mohammad Khamees Al Tah (717), Musa Ramahi (872), Mutasem M. Dajani (726), Obada Alkowatly (1056), Rama Padmanabha Acharya (701) and Samir Madbak (386) are registered practicing auditors with the UAE Ministry of Economy.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2023
Noles
30 June 1013
AED '000
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Non-<:urrent assets
Propeny, plant and equipment
3
4,381,810
Investment propeny
4
40,000
Right-of-use assets
5
333,177
Goodwill
5,057
Investments in equity accounted investees
6
266,653
Deferred tax assets
6,776
Retentions receivable
-1fil.947
Total non-current assets
5,137,420
Current assets
Inventories
533,618
Trade and other receivables
7
4,829,1 ll
Contract assets
8
3,424,518
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
19
369,791
Derivative financial assets
19
36,663
Cash and bank balances
9
1..�492
Total current assets
ll,434J..21
TOTAL ASSETS
17571613
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Capital and reserves
Share capital
825,000
Merger reserve
765,000
Other reserves
17
(100,912)
Retained earnings
j,lli.,490
Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company
7,324,578
Non-controlling interests
�066
Total equity
7,328,644
Non-<:urrent liabilities
Provision for employees' end ofservice benefits
422,636
Long term borrowings
10
1,249,219
Long term lease liabilities
5
323,179
Total non-current liabilities
1,995,034
Current liabilities
Trade and other payables
11
6,603,782
Contract liabilities
1,194.943
Derivative financial liabi:ities
19
24,992
Income tax payable
70,134
Short term borrowings
10
342,346
Shon term lease liabilities
5
____JJ..,738
Total current liabilities
Total liabilities
!Q.ill,969
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIE:S
g.m,6.1..
l
3J December 2022
(Audited)
4,338,615
340,127
5,057
191,933
8,468
8184
4,892384
465,522
4,741,330
3,087,043
34,535
41.747 _lJ..81.732
lL.153,909
16.lM.6.lli
825,000
765,000
(7,786)
4 955 312
6,537,526 __]_,Qfil)
- 540,606
403,448
- ,420,392337 3 I7
2 161 157
6,396,050
462,377
47,236
84,784
342,346
____!_!__J]2
J.�530
___2.505.687
J.6._Q�fi.2.2.J
To the best of our knowledge, the financialinfonnation included in the report fairly prese nts in all material respects the financial condition, results of operation and cash flows of the Group as of, and for, the periods presented in these condensed consolidated
financial statements.
Mobam
ffiM
G
OFFICER
•chcd notes I to 23 form part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
Sreemoot Pras:Ji Barua GROUP cRIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
2
National Marine Dredging Company PJSC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
For the six-month period ended 30 June 2023
3 months ended 30 June
6 months ended 30 June
2023
2022
2023
2022
AED '000
AED '000
AED '000
AED '000
Notes
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue from contracts with customers
12
3,556,399
1,993,970
6,764,668
3,545,832
Contract costs
(3,050,632)
(1,973,855)
(5,935,971)
(3,415,650)
GROSS PROFIT
505,767
20,115
828,697
130,182
Share of net results of equity accounted
investees
6
21,022
1,394
34,892
2,545
General and administrative expenses
(62,353)
(26,774)
(103,841)
(63,475)
Finance cost
(29,845)
(12,659)
(60,222)
(24,686)
Finance income
34,418
8,349
63,426
14,327
Foreign currency exchange loss
(10,356)
(10,222)
(19,116)
(16,311)
Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets
at fair value through profit or loss
19
115,690
(2,133)
113,757
(2,885)
Gain on partial disposal of a subsidiary's
operations
6.2
-
237,615
-
237,615
Fair value gain arising on the remeasurement
6.3
-
116,431
-
116,431
Other income, net
9,397
19,573
23,013
24,796
Profit before tax
583,740
351,689
880,606
418,539
Income tax (expense)/credit on foreign operations
(5,901)
(14,007)
558
(15,391)
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
13
577,839
337,682
881,164
403,148
PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO:
Shareholders of the Company
577,242
337,702
880,178
403,089
Non-controlling interests
597
(20)
986
59
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
577,839
337,682
881,164
403,148
Basic and diluted earnings per share
attributable to equity holders of the
15
Company
0.70
0.41
1.07
0.49
The attached notes 1 to 23 form part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.
3
