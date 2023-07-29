National Marine Dredging

Company PJSC

Reports and condensed consolidated interim financial statements

for the six-month period

ended 30 June 2023 (unaudited)

National Marine Dredging Company PJSC

Reports and condensed consolidated financial statements for the six-month period ended 30 June 2023 (Unaudited)

Contents

Pages

Report on review of interim condensed consolidated financial statements

1

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

2

Condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss

3

Condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income

4

Condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity

5

Condensed consolidated statement of cash flows

6

Notes to the condensed consolidated financial statements

7 - 23

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

Level 11, Al Sila Tower

Abu Dhabi Global Market Square

Al Maryah Island

P.O. Box 990

Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates

Tel: +971 (0) 2 408 2424

Fax:+971 (0) 2 408 2525

www.deloitte.com

REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF NATIONAL MARINE

DREDGING COMPANY PJSC

Introduction

We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated statement of financial position of National Marine Dredging Company PJSC (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (together referred to as the "Group") as of 30 June 2023 and the related condensed consolidated statements of profit or loss, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the six-month period then ended and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of these interim consolidated financial information in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34, "Interim Financial Reporting". Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on this interim condensed financial information based on our review.

Scope of Review

We conducted our review in accordance with International Standard on Review Engagements 2410, "Review of Interim Financial Information Performed by the Independent Auditor of the Entity". A review of financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.

Conclusion

Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying interim condensed financial information does not present fairly, in all material respects in accordance with IAS 34, "Interim Financial Reporting".

Deloitte & Touche (M.E.)

Mohammad Khamees Al Tah

Registration Number 717

28 July 2023

Abu Dhabi

United Arab Emirates

Akbar Ahmad (1141), Cynthia Corby (995), Faeza Sohawon (5508), Firas Anabtawi (5482), Georges Najem (809), Jazala Hamad (1267), Mohammad Jallad (1164), Mohammad Khamees Al Tah (717), Musa Ramahi (872), Mutasem M. Dajani (726), Obada Alkowatly (1056), Rama Padmanabha Acharya (701) and Samir Madbak (386) are registered practicing auditors with the UAE Ministry of Economy.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION As at 30 June 2023

Noles

30 June 1013

AED '000

(Unaudited)

ASSETS

Non-<:urrent assets

Propeny, plant and equipment

3

4,381,810

Investment propeny

4

40,000

Right-of-use assets

5

333,177

Goodwill

5,057

Investments in equity accounted investees

6

266,653

Deferred tax assets

6,776

Retentions receivable

-1fil.947

Total non-current assets

5,137,420

Current assets

Inventories

533,618

Trade and other receivables

7

4,829,1 ll

Contract assets

8

3,424,518

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

19

369,791

Derivative financial assets

19

36,663

Cash and bank balances

9

1..�492

Total current assets

ll,434J..21

TOTAL ASSETS

17571613

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Capital and reserves

Share capital

825,000

Merger reserve

765,000

Other reserves

17

(100,912)

Retained earnings

j,lli.,490

Equity attributable to the shareholders of the Company

7,324,578

Non-controlling interests

�066

Total equity

7,328,644

Non-<:urrent liabilities

Provision for employees' end ofservice benefits

422,636

Long term borrowings

10

1,249,219

Long term lease liabilities

5

323,179

Total non-current liabilities

1,995,034

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

11

6,603,782

Contract liabilities

1,194.943

Derivative financial liabi:ities

19

24,992

Income tax payable

70,134

Short term borrowings

10

342,346

Shon term lease liabilities

5

____JJ..,738

Total current liabilities

Total liabilities

!Q.ill,969

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIE:S

g.m,6.1..

l

3J December 2022

(Audited)

4,338,615

340,127

5,057

191,933

8,468

8184

4,892384

465,522

4,741,330

3,087,043

34,535

41.747 _lJ..81.732

lL.153,909

16.lM.6.lli

825,000

765,000

(7,786)

4 955 312

6,537,526 __]_,Qfil)

  • 540,606

403,448

  • ,420,392337 3 I7

2 161 157

6,396,050

462,377

47,236

84,784

342,346

____!_!__J]2

J.�530

___2.505.687

J.6._Q�fi.2.2.J

To the best of our knowledge, the financialinfonnation included in the report fairly prese nts in all material respects the financial condition, results of operation and cash flows of the Group as of, and for, the periods presented in these condensed consolidated

financial statements.

Mobam

ffiM

G

OFFICER

chcd notes I to 23 form part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

Sreemoot Pras:Ji Barua GROUP cRIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

2

National Marine Dredging Company PJSC

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS

For the six-month period ended 30 June 2023

3 months ended 30 June

6 months ended 30 June

2023

2022

2023

2022

AED '000

AED '000

AED '000

AED '000

Notes

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Revenue from contracts with customers

12

3,556,399

1,993,970

6,764,668

3,545,832

Contract costs

(3,050,632)

(1,973,855)

(5,935,971)

(3,415,650)

GROSS PROFIT

505,767

20,115

828,697

130,182

Share of net results of equity accounted

investees

6

21,022

1,394

34,892

2,545

General and administrative expenses

(62,353)

(26,774)

(103,841)

(63,475)

Finance cost

(29,845)

(12,659)

(60,222)

(24,686)

Finance income

34,418

8,349

63,426

14,327

Foreign currency exchange loss

(10,356)

(10,222)

(19,116)

(16,311)

Fair value gain/(loss) on financial assets

at fair value through profit or loss

19

115,690

(2,133)

113,757

(2,885)

Gain on partial disposal of a subsidiary's

operations

6.2

-

237,615

-

237,615

Fair value gain arising on the remeasurement

6.3

-

116,431

-

116,431

Other income, net

9,397

19,573

23,013

24,796

Profit before tax

583,740

351,689

880,606

418,539

Income tax (expense)/credit on foreign operations

(5,901)

(14,007)

558

(15,391)

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

13

577,839

337,682

881,164

403,148

PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO:

Shareholders of the Company

577,242

337,702

880,178

403,089

Non-controlling interests

597

(20)

986

59

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

577,839

337,682

881,164

403,148

Basic and diluted earnings per share

attributable to equity holders of the

15

Company

0.70

0.41

1.07

0.49

The attached notes 1 to 23 form part of these condensed consolidated financial statements.

3

Attachments

Disclaimer

National Marine Dredging PSC published this content on 29 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2023 12:24:05 UTC.