Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Saudi Arabian Stock Exchange
  5. National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    2220   SA0007879394

NATIONAL METAL MANUFACTURING AND CASTING CO.

(2220)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

إعلان الشركة الوطنية لتصنيع وسبك المعادن عن دعوة مساهميها إلى حضور اجتماع الجمعية ال&#

10/26/2021 | 07:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. Invites its Shareholders to Attend the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting for Capital Decrease and Increase ( First Meeting )

Share this: Facebook TwitterLinkedIn

Element List Explanation
Introduction The Board of Directors of National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Company (MAADANIYAH) is pleased to invite the shareholders to participate and vote in the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting (First Meeting). The meeting will be held by means of modern technology using Tadawulaty System Website: www.tadawulaty.com.sa to ensure the safety of shareholders and within the efforts of supporting the preventive and precautionary measures of the relevant health authorities to address the new Corona Virus (COVID-19) and as an extension of the continuous efforts exerted by all governmental authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in taking the necessary measures to prevent its spread.
City and Location of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting Company Branch - Admin Building (Arabian Axles Factory) in the 2nd Industrial City at Dammam. Via means of modern technology.
URL for the Meeting Location www.tadawulaty.com.sa
Date of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting 2021-11-23 Corresponding to 1443-04-18
Time of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting 18:30
Attendance Eligibility ShareHolders Registered at the Depositary Center Registry at the End of the Trading Session Proceeding the General Assembly Meeting and as per the Laws and Regulations
Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting 50%
Meeting Agenda ATTACHED
Proxy Form [Link]
E-Vote he shareholders can remotely vote on the General Assembly Meeting's agenda via E-voting service through Tadawulaty website:

www.tadawulaty.com.sa.

The registration in Tadawulaty service and voting is provided free of charge for all shareholders. The remote voting will start on Friday 14/4/1443 H Corresponding to 19/11/2021 G at (10:00) am, and will end once the General Assembly Meeting ended.

Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting Ends upon the Convenience of the General Assembly's Meeting. Eligibility for Voting on the Meeting Agenda Ends upon the Counting Committee Concludes Counting the Votes
Method of Communication If you have any questions, please contact the Shareholder Relations Department via Phone number: 0133588000 Ext. 218 Email: info@maadaniyah.com
Additional Information Only remote voting will be available.
Attached Documents [Link] [Link] [Link] [Link]

The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Maadaniyah - National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. SJSC published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 11:55:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NATIONAL METAL MANUFACTURING AND CASTING CO.
07:56aإعلان الشركة ا&..
PU
04:46aإعلان الشركة ا&..
PU
01:46aNATIONAL METAL MANUFACTURING AND CAS : Invites its Shareholders to Attend the Extraordinar..
PU
10/03National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. Approves the Cancellation of MoU with Valc..
CI
09/20NATIONAL METAL MANUFACTURING AND CAS : 2220) added to S&P Global BMI Index
CI
08/19National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Qu..
CI
05/18National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. Reports Earnings Results for the First Qua..
CI
03/30National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year..
CI
02/28National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. Announces Signing A Memorandum of Understa..
CI
2020National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Qua..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 206 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
Net income 2020 -40,8 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net Debt 2020 48,5 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 016 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
EV / Sales 2020 4,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart NATIONAL METAL MANUFACTURING AND CASTING CO.
Duration : Period :
National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NATIONAL METAL MANUFACTURING AND CASTING CO.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shaker bin Nafil Al-Otaibi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fath Al-Rahman Abdullah Othman Chief Financial Officer
Mutlaq bin Hamad bin Mutlaq Al-Morished Chairman
Rayan bin Wadah Tarabzoni Independent Director
Asem Abdulwahad Alessa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL METAL MANUFACTURING AND CASTING CO.7.59%271
NUCOR CORPORATION105.72%31 272
ARCELORMITTAL50.56%31 096
TATA STEEL LIMITED101.15%20 765
POSCO15.07%20 271
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION51.13%16 256