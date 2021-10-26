إعلان الشركة الوطنية لتصنيع وسبك المعادن عن دعوة مساهميها إلى حضور اجتماع الجمعية ال&#

National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. Invites its Shareholders to Attend the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting for Capital Decrease and Increase ( First Meeting )
Element List
Explanation
Introduction
The Board of Directors of National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Company (MAADANIYAH) is pleased to invite the shareholders to participate and vote in the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting (First Meeting). The meeting will be held by means of modern technology using Tadawulaty System Website: www.tadawulaty.com.sa to ensure the safety of shareholders and within the efforts of supporting the preventive and precautionary measures of the relevant health authorities to address the new Corona Virus (COVID-19) and as an extension of the continuous efforts exerted by all governmental authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in taking the necessary measures to prevent its spread.
City and Location of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting
Company Branch - Admin Building (Arabian Axles Factory) in the 2nd Industrial City at Dammam. Via means of modern technology.
URL for the Meeting Location
www.tadawulaty.com.sa
Date of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting
2021-11-23 Corresponding to 1443-04-18
Time of the Extraordinary General Assembly's Meeting
18:30
Attendance Eligibility
ShareHolders Registered at the Depositary Center Registry at the End of the Trading Session Proceeding the General Assembly Meeting and as per the Laws and Regulations
Quorum for Convening the General Assembly's Meeting
50%
Meeting Agenda
ATTACHED
Proxy Form
[Link]
E-Vote
he shareholders can remotely vote on the General Assembly Meeting's agenda via E-voting service through Tadawulaty website:
www.tadawulaty.com.sa.
The registration in Tadawulaty service and voting is provided free of charge for all shareholders. The remote voting will start on Friday 14/4/1443 H Corresponding to 19/11/2021 G at (10:00) am, and will end once the General Assembly Meeting ended.
Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting
Eligibility for Attendance Registration and Voting Ends upon the Convenience of the General Assembly's Meeting. Eligibility for Voting on the Meeting Agenda Ends upon the Counting Committee Concludes Counting the Votes
Method of Communication
If you have any questions, please contact the Shareholder Relations Department via Phone number: 0133588000 Ext. 218 Email: info@maadaniyah.com
Additional Information
Only remote voting will be available.
Attached Documents
[Link] [Link] [Link] [Link]
