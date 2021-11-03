National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. announces its Interim Financial Results for the Period Ending on 2021-09-30 ( Nine Months )

1- Due to the recording impairment losses and write-off goodwill of total amount of SAR 61.9 million during previous years.

2- Recording provisions for doubtful debts and old and slow-moving inventories during current and previous years, with a current balance of SAR 26.2 million.

3- Decrease in sales and profit margins in recent years, mainly in 2020, due to the impact of the emerging Corona Virus (Covid-19) pandemic and the imposed measures to limit its spread.

The accumulated losses reached 21.65% of capital of the company on 9-30-2021 . the company is applying the procedures and instructions issued by the capital market authority of the listed companies in the Saudi Stock Exchange, which has accumulated losses of 20% or more of its capital.