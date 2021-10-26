Log in
    2220   SA0007879394

NATIONAL METAL MANUFACTURING AND CASTING CO.

(2220)
National Metal Manufacturing and Casting : Invites its Shareholders to Attend the Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting for Capital Decrease and Increase ( First Meeting )

10/26/2021
The Capital Market Authority and the Saudi Stock Exchange take no responsibility for the contents of this disclosure, make no representations as to its accuracy or completeness, and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss arising from, or incurred in reliance upon, any part of this disclosure, and the issuer accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in it and confirms, having made all reasonable enquiries, that to the best of their knowledge and belief, there are no other facts or information the omission of which would make the disclosure misleading, incomplete or inaccurate.

Disclaimer

Maadaniyah - National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co. SJSC published this content on 26 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2021 05:45:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 206 M 54,9 M 54,9 M
Net income 2020 -40,8 M -10,9 M -10,9 M
Net Debt 2020 48,5 M 12,9 M 12,9 M
P/E ratio 2020 -23,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 016 M 271 M 271 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,89x
EV / Sales 2020 4,82x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,5%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Shaker bin Nafil Al-Otaibi Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Fath Al-Rahman Abdullah Othman Chief Financial Officer
Mutlaq bin Hamad bin Mutlaq Al-Morished Chairman
Rayan bin Wadah Tarabzoni Independent Director
Asem Abdulwahad Alessa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NATIONAL METAL MANUFACTURING AND CASTING CO.7.59%271
ARCELORMITTAL50.56%29 782
NUCOR CORPORATION105.72%29 246
TATA STEEL LIMITED101.15%20 802
POSCO15.07%19 484
NIPPON STEEL CORPORATION51.13%15 713