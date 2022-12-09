Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE
  5. National Milk Records Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
       

NATIONAL MILK RECORDS PLC
End-of-day quote AQUIS STOCK EXCHANGE  -  10:14 2022-12-09 am EST
- GBP    0.00%
National Milk Records : Royal Mail national strike action
PU
11/09IN BRIEF: National Milk Records posts strong first quarter revenue
AN
10/20UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
National Milk Records : Royal Mail national strike action

12/09/2022 | 09:43am EST
Royal Mail national strike action will take place on the below dates

  • Friday 9th December
  • Sunday 11th December
  • Wednesday 14th December
  • Thursday 15th December
  • Friday 23rd December
  • Saturday 24th Decembe

All orders will be dispatched as soon as possible however any special and tracked deliveries cannot be guaranteed to arrive on time

If you have any questions, please give us a call on 03330 043 043 or click on the below link for the latest news from Royal Mail

https://www.royalmail.com/latest-news

Contact us

National Milk Records plc published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 14:42:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
