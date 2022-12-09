National Milk Records : Royal Mail national strike action

Royal Mail national strike action will take place on the below dates
Friday 9th December
Sunday 11th December
Wednesday 14th December
Thursday 15th December
Friday 23rd December
Saturday 24th Decembe
All orders will be dispatched as soon as possible however any special and tracked deliveries cannot be guaranteed to arrive on time
If you have any questions, please give us a call on 03330 043 043 or click on the below link for the latest news from Royal Mail
https://www.royalmail.com/latest-news