National Milk Records : Royal Mail national strike action

Royal Mail national strike action will take place on the below dates

Friday 9th December

Sunday 11th December

Wednesday 14th December

Thursday 15th December

Friday 23 rd December

December Saturday 24th Decembe

All orders will be dispatched as soon as possible however any special and tracked deliveries cannot be guaranteed to arrive on time



If you have any questions, please give us a call on 03330 043 043 or click on the below link for the latest news from Royal Mail

https://www.royalmail.com/latest-news