National Milk Records books "solid" rise in revenue, profit

National Milk Records PLC - Chippenham, England-based agricultural technology information services provider to UK dairy sector - Posts revenue of GBP12.0 million for the six months that ended on December 31, up 5.0% from GBP11.4 million a year earlier. Pretax profit is GBP785,000, up 4.7% from GBP750,000. More impressively, like-for-like earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increases by 17% to GBP1.3 million from GBP1.2 million the year before. Proposes no interim dividend, unchanged from a year before. It paid a final dividend of 2.0 pence for financial 2022, up 33% from 1.5p the year before.

Looking ahead, National Milk Records says it is trading for the first half of the financial year has been positive with "many sectors of the business continuing to perform well".

Finance Director Mark Frankcom says: "The results for the first half of the financial year show a solid performance year on year. Our revenue growth demonstrates the validity of our strategy to focus on our core services whilst concurrently pursuing opportunities for innovation."

Current stock price: 118.5 pence

12-month change: up 20%

