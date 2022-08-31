Log in
    OOREDOO   KW0EQ0601132

NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(OOREDOO)
  Report
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-29
1.090 KWD   -0.91%
06:21aNATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS K S C P : Ooredoo Gears Students for the Start of the School Year
PU
08/24NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS K S C P : 2 World Cup tickets every day to one lucky winner Ooredoo unveils its 2022 World Cup Prizes
PU
07/28NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS K S C P : Ooredoo Kuwait Officially Launches New FIBER FTTR Solution
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo Gears Students for the Start of the School Year

08/31/2022 | 06:21am EDT
Kuwait City, Kuwait: Ooredoo Kuwait, the first to introduce digital innovative services in Kuwait, has witnessed a great start to the fiscal year 2022. Goal oriented and on the constant pursuit to enhance and enrich all aspects of its business from upgrading and elevating its services, products and promotions. With summer coming to an end and the school year fast approaching, Ooredoo has dedicated its efforts to launch a new back-to-school campaign, a more upgraded and tailored one, towards students using recharge lines (postpaid). To cater to this segment, Ooredoo's attractive deals revolve around competitive SIM only offers, internet bundles inclusive of routers and an internet bundle with, to meet the needs of this segment, iPads and laptops to help students get through the school year with the best of bundles for an enriched academic journey and to stay connected on the weekend. These packages provide additional value at competitive prices and are offered according to the students' usage pattern. To strengthen their position within the market, Ooredoo, customized these packages to fit with their lifestyles allowing them to have that added value, what others within the industry lack, Ooredoo has, builds upon and upgrades. Ooredoo takes it upon itself to provide the student segment, including those that make up the Kuwaiti market, packages and bundles that meet their needs and demands at all stages of life giving them the freedom the choose what fits them best at all phases. These include The packages are of two types, including additional credit, free minutes, discounts on calls or the Internet, including access to a tablet and other features. To get the best of telecommunication services, products and offers just visit the nearest Ooredoo branch and avail the best there is. For as low as 10KD, the 'Back to School' benefits allows customers to get unlimited 5G Internet with a free ZTE 5G MiFi Router, 1KD extra, for 11KD per month customers are eligible for a 10.2 inch screen iPad with unlimited 5G Internet. For the tech savvy academic experience, for 25KD per month students get unlimited 5G Internet access with the latest Apple iMac, 24 inch screen, or get the latest M2 MacBook Pro for 25.5KD per month. Ooredoo is keen on meeting the needs of their customers and upgrading all aspects of their operations such as their services, products, a digitized one of a kind network consistent with all that is new. It is noteworthy to mention that Ooredoo, the official Middle East & Africa telecommunications operator for the world cup, aligns itself with the newest of updates and upgrades itself as a brand to award their customers for engaging and staying loyal to the Ooredoo brand.

Disclaimer

Ooredoo - National Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP published this content on 31 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2022 10:20:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
