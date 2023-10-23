Doha, Qatar Ooredoo Group, in collaboration with fellow GCC telcos, has taken a significant stride towards advancing sustainability in the region. Marking the conclusion of its first year, the GCC ESG Telecommunications Alliance Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has set in motion a knowledge exchange and transformative journey to drive sustainability across GCC telcos. The pivotal MoU was signed by seven telecommunications companies from the Gulf region during Mobile World Congress 2022, demonstrating a united regional front to reduce carbon footprints across operations and all the interconnected activities involved in the production and distribution of telco services. This includes minimising emissions throughout the entire value chain, from the creation of services to their use by customers. Aziz Aluthman Fakhroo, MD and Group CEO, Ooredoo, said: "At Ooredoo, we are committed to the UN SDGs and to the highest standards of environmental protection. As an industry leader, we are working hard to minimize our ecological footprint and create an all-round healthier world. Our digital products aim to assist customers in reducing their impact on the environment while still being able to receive the services that matter most to them. We promise to deliver not only on our customers' aspirations, but also work towards building a sustainable legacy." Abdulla Ahmed Al Zaman, Group Chief Financial Officer, Ooredoo, said: "ESG and sustainability have always been a core part of Ooredoo's DNA and corporate culture. In line with the Qatar National Vision 2030, we have worked closely with our partners to ensure a diversified, sustainable legacy for generations to come. Our mission is to enrich the digital lives of the communities we serve, leading by example in promoting diversity, equality, and inclusion. The collaborative effort by GCC telcos represents a significant stride towards positioning the region to address any forthcoming sustainability challenges and regulatory requirements." With the common goal of pushing sustainability to the forefront and a special focus on climate action, this strategic alliance is designed as a powerful catalyst for sustainable development, raising awareness about sustainability issues crucial to the telecommunications sector. Under the two-year MoU, the signatories are committed to collaborating in key areas, including advancing sustainability by forging partnerships that contribute positively to environmental, social, and economic values. These efforts aim to mitigate any negative impacts on local communities where the telcos operate. Another key area of collaboration is addressing climate change, which involves a collective effort to work on issues such as carbon reduction and waste management, jointly contributing to environmental preservation. This collaborative journey of GCC telcos towards sustainability and climate action promises to reshape the region's telecommunications landscape, embracing innovative solutions and knowledge exchange for a brighter, greener future. Aziz added: "Our partnership with regional industry peers sets a new precedence for the industry. It represents a shared vision for a sustainable telecommunications industry in the GCC. We are excited to be at the forefront of this transformative journey that not only benefits our businesses but the wider community and the environment." As the partnership moves through the remainder of 2023 and beyond, the focus will shift towards the development of collaborative projects that directly tackle the key areas highlighted in the MoU.

