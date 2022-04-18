Log in
    OOREDOO   KW0EQ0601132

NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(OOREDOO)
National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo Kuwait Celebrates its Partners in Success at its Annual Ramadan Ghabga

04/18/2022 | 02:15pm EDT
Ooredoo Kuwait Celebrates its Partners in Success at its Annual Ramadan Ghabga
17 Apr 2022
Kuwait, Kuwait City: Ooredoo Telecom, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, held its Ramadan Ghabga in celebration of the holy month of Ramadan. Taking place on Thursday, April 14, 2022 at Salwa Sabah Al-Ahmad Hall -Marina Hotel, the social gathering brought all Ooredoo employees together to share the spirit of the holy month of Ramadan, which further reflects the core values of the company caring, connecting, and challenging. The social event mirrors the company's commitment to investing in and connecting with its employees who are the company's partners in success. Hence, the event was attended by Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Dr. Hamad Al-Nuami, Ooredoo Kuwait Board Member, Dr. Yousuf Al-Sellili, Ooredoo Kuwait Board Member, Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Kuwait, and members of the company's leadership team. Ooredoo Kuwait employees enjoyed an enchanting evening filled with the traditional Kuwaiti hospitality and Ramadan spirit, established against a backdrop accompanied by Sounds of traditional Kuwait music performed by a folklore band that kicked off the event. During the event, Laila Baroun presented the Ghabga and competitions were performed by Osama Fouda. Additionally, Ooredoo Kuwait revealed its recognition and honored its employees who were the backbone of the company throughout the years. Speaking at the event, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al Thani, Chairman of the Board of Directors, said: "Ooredoo's trip of success endures with the efforts and initiatives of its employees, whom we owe them. Today, we held this annual Ghabga which was a great evening in honor of our employees, who have devoted their time and efforts to make Ooredoo achieve remarkable milestones in the past years in the telecom sector locally, regionally and globally." From his side, Abdulaziz Yaqoub Al-Babtain, Chief Executive Officer, Ooredoo Kuwait said: "Our annual Ghabga has always been an integral part of the company's strategy in communicating with its employees. In fact, it gives us the opportunity to strengthen our relationship with our partners in success who are responsible for taking Ooredoo to new heights. Our success stems from our people and their commitment to enriching lives across Kuwait and the world." A video of the company's exceptional milestones and initiatives during the past year was also played at the event, which was satisfied with resounding success.

Disclaimer

Ooredoo - National Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP published this content on 17 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 18:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
