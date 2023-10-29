Ooredoo Kuwait, the country's leading digital enabler for businesses, has unveiled a groundbreaking solution for its business clientele. We are excited to announce the successful integration of Narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) technology into our network. This achievement firmly establishes Ooredoo's pioneering role in adopting NB-IoT, setting an exceptional standard for connectivity and innovation. This innovative solution represents a pivotal addition to Ooredoo's expanding portfolio of IoT connectivity solutions. With this extensive portfolio at their disposal, customers will have the capability to harness the potential of NB-IoT across a broad spectrum of applications, all with an impressive battery life of up to 10 years. NB-IoT Benefits Amplified NB-IoT, a cutting-edge technology designed to empower the Internet of Things (IoT), promises cost-effective, energy-efficient, and seamless connectivity for an extensive range of devices and applications. This milestone bears significant implications for Ooredoo's valued customers, diverse vertical industries, the environment, and the nation as a whole. Reliability and Security: Industry Standards With the introduction of NB-IoT, Ooredoo's customers can expect more robust and dependable connectivity for their IoT devices. Whether it's smart homes, wearable devices, or asset tracking, Ooredoo ensures that IoT devices remain connected, even in the most challenging environments. The company prioritizes the security and privacy of its customers' data. NB-IoT offers robust security features that provide customers with the peace of mind they rightfully deserve. Reachability: Deep Indoor Coverage This groundbreaking technology is designed to provide extensive reach and deep indoor coverage. It ensures that IoT devices can maintain connectivity even in challenging indoor environments, such as underground areas, dense urban buildings, or remote industrial facilities. This capability is crucial for a wide range of applications, including smart homes, asset tracking, and industrial automation, as it guarantees uninterrupted service and reliable data transmission, regardless of where the devices are located. Efficiency: Low Power Consumption One of the most significant advantages of NB-IoT is its low-power technology, enabling devices to operate on a single battery charge for years, ensuring uninterrupted service and minimal maintenance requirements. This technology significantly reduces the energy consumption of IoT devices, contributing to a greener, more sustainable future. By optimizing network resources, NB-IoT minimizes waste and promotes environmentally friendly operations. Furthermore, it facilitates real-time environmental monitoring, aiding in the early detection and mitigation of pollution and climate-related issues. Massive Deployment: Ultra Low Complexity NB-IoT introduces a paradigm of ultra-low complexity, establishing itself as an innovative and versatile solution. This novel technology seamlessly supports a multitude of IoT devices simultaneously, making it ideal for widespread deployment. Its inherent simplicity and efficiency offer ease of implementation across diverse sectors, ranging from healthcare and agriculture to smart cities and logistics. Kuwait 2035 Vision The embrace of NB-IoT technology establishes Kuwait as a hub for IoT innovation, attracting investments and fostering economic growth. It can be harnessed to enhance public services, including smart city infrastructure and healthcare systems, ultimately elevating the quality of life for our citizens. Ooredoo's leadership in NB-IoT adoption reaffirms Kuwait's competitive edge on the global stage, drawing international partnerships and collaborations in line with Kuwait's Vision. Ooredoo's Commitment to Connectivity and Sustainability The spokesperson at Ooredoo commented: "As the leading digital enabler for businesses in Kuwait, Ooredoo is proud to pioneer the NB-IoT technology into our network. This achievement sets a remarkable standard for connectivity and innovation, and we're excited to offer our valued customers the exceptional benefits of NB-IoT. With robust reliability, deep indoor coverage, and unparalleled energy efficiency, NB-IoT is a game-changer for IoT applications. Our commitment to connectivity and sustainability drives our dedication to creating a smarter, more connected, and sustainable future for Kuwait." Ooredoo Kuwait remains dedicated to creating a smarter, more connected, and sustainable future for its customers, the environment, and its beloved country. Ooredoo is thrilled to embark on this journey with NB-IoT, leading the way in harnessing the transformative power of connectivity.

Attachments Original Link

Original Document

Permalink Disclaimer Ooredoo - National Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP published this content on 29 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2023 10:02:41 UTC.