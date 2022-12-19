Advanced search
    OOREDOO   KW0EQ0601132

NATIONAL MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMPANY K.S.C.P.

(OOREDOO)
End-of-day quote Kuwait Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
1.180 KWD   -0.17%
04:23aNational Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo Kuwait Sponsors GUST's Management Club event Spreading the FIFA fever
PU
12/12National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo business wins “Security Partner of the Year” award from Cisco
PU
12/07National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo Kuwait announces the launch of Apple Pay through MyOoredoo App
PU
National Mobile Telecommunications K S C P : Ooredoo Kuwait Sponsors GUST's Management Club event Spreading the FIFA fever

12/19/2022 | 04:23am EST
As The Official Middle East & Africa Telecommunication Provider, Ooredoo Kuwait, the first to introduce innovative digital services in Kuwait, has been very much active in managing the state of affairs of the business, upgrading and updating digital infrastructure which recently include the introduction of Apple Pay through the MyOoredoo app, simultaneously prioritizing engaging and upgrading the services and offers to the local community. Recently, Ooredoo Kuwait sponsored and partook in GUST's Management Club event spreading the love for football during the World Cup Qatar 2022. Students got to experience the best form of services from the company as well, involved in the recreational activities held at GUST where there were a number of games, competitions and lucky draws held. The company aims to deliver the best of the services in all forms so that they could prove in the world of business. The company is not only determined to generate profits rather they also wants to actively participate in all of the recreational activities for the students. Four lucky winners got the chance to attend the FIFA World Cup during the Ooredoo raffle draw segment, a total of 8 tickets were handed out that day including electronic accessories as gifts. The immense amount of contribution of the company towards the fulfilment of demands translates to their keenness in maintaining their upgraded and outstanding position in the telecommunication market. The constant work is performed by the company to ensure customer satisfaction and keep growing what is already a loyal customer base. Follow Ooredoo Kuwait on social platform for upgraded and updated packages, offers and services & indulge in a one of a kind experience with the number 1 brand in the market.


Attachments

Disclaimer

Ooredoo - National Mobile Telecommunications Company KSCP published this content on 18 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2022 08:52:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
