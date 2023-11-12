Ooredoo Kuwait, the leading telecommunications company, is proud to welcome a new batch of national Cadres through its distinctive annual employment program. This program aims to recruit, train, and develop the skills of young Kuwaiti individuals, empowering them to thrive in the field of communications and technology while enhancing the necessary competencies in this sector. In pursuit of this vision, Ooredoo underscores the significance of investing in the new generation and enabling them in the rapidly evolving sales landscape. Eisa Al-Beshaier, Senior Director Human Resources at Ooredoo Kuwait, welcomed the new recruits during the program's launch event with the goal of getting to know them, their experiences, and confirming their vital role in the field of communications and technology in alignment with the company's direction and vision. This step has positively facilitated the integration of the fresh graduates with the top management and helped foster a spirit of teamwork. These actions underscore Ooredoo's core values, which are rooted in advancing individual skills and duly recognizing and celebrating contributions, both internally and externally. As these newly onboarded recruits embark on their professional journeys, Ooredoo offers a multitude of opportunities and diverse career paths by placing them in various departments and divisions. This approach enables these young graduates to explore a wide array of fields and chart their unique paths for professional growth within their preferred domains. Ooredoo's Commitment to Human Resource Development for Sustainability Ooredoo's vision emphasizes the long-term sustainability and development of its workforce. This vision reflects a collaborative responsibility between various government institutions and the private sector, all working toward enabling the workforce to make substantial contributions to Kuwait's overall growth and prosperity. As part of its commitment to prioritizing the employment of local expertise, Ooredoo Kuwait ensures that a significant proportion of management and leadership positions within the company are occupied by Kuwaiti youth. This commitment is most evident at the highest level within the organization, where senior management continually strives to achieve this objective. Currently, over 90% of leadership and managerial positions in Ooredoo Kuwait are held by local talents. Promoting a Culture of Diversity and Equal Opportunities Ooredoo continues to make remarkable progress in digital transformation and the realization of its strategic goals through the consistent development of its human resources, creating long-term value for its customers and employees. These achievements would not be attainable without the company's determined efforts to attract and retain professional talents and maintain a unique working environment. The Human Resources department works diligently to support Ooredoo's strategic goals related to diversity by providing employment opportunities for high-caliber individuals and enhancing technological expertise to develop a diverse and inclusive workforce. This aligns with the company's sustainability strategy, enhances its local leadership position, and greatly contributes to future growth and aspirations. Ooredoo is committed to providing equal opportunities for all employees and creating a fair and inclusive work environment. Attracting the Best Talents Ooredoo acknowledges the importance of attracting high-caliber talents to achieve its long-term goals. Accordingly, the company has implemented a comprehensive and precise plan designed to identify and recruit the most suitable talents, reaffirming its commitment to achieving success and sustained growth. Ooredoo adopts a methodical approach in talent selection and recruitment, focusing on attracting, training, and developing its human resources. To ensure a higher rate of localization within the company, Eisa Al-Beshaier, stated, "At Ooredoo Kuwait, we are committed to prioritizing the employment of local talents by offering attractive and equal employment opportunities to all ambitious young individuals looking to contribute to our success and join the Ooredoo family. Furthermore, Ooredoo encourages internal mobility across different departments, allowing employees to achieve professional growth within the company." This holistic approach provides opportunities for personal development, enabling individuals to assume different roles and responsibilities in various departments. Through these initiatives, Ooredoo ensures a continuous improvement in its services, meets the evolving needs of its customers in a professional manner, and maintains its commitment to excellence.

